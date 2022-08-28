Alec Anderson completed 12 of 24 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a TD as Carmichaels blanked host Waynesburg Central, 25-0, in a non-conference clash of Greene County teams in Week 0 on Friday night.
The Mikes scored once in each quarter starting with Anderson’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Richmond in the opening frame.
Anderson’s one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave the visitors a 12-0 halftime advantage.
Richmond caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Anderson in the third quarter and Aydan Adamson scored on a two-yard run in the fourth quarter with Christopher Mincer kicking the extra point.
Cameron (W.Va.) 41, West Greene 31 — Cameron fended off the Pioneers for a non-section road victory.
Cameron led 13-0, 20-6 and 27-18 at the quarter breaks. The visitors held a 14-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.
West Greene’s Colin Brady had an impressive opening performance with 256 yards rushing on 26 carries. He had touchdown runs of 28, 78 and 15 yards, and caught a 74-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Chambers.
Chambers also scored on a 14-yard run. He completed 4-of-6 passes for 115 yards.
Chartiers-Houston 32, Jefferson-Morgan 14 — The Bucs beat the host Rockets in a non-conference game to spoil Shane Ziats’ debut as J-M head coach.
Cole Jones completed four of 15 passes for 91 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown to Ewing Jamison, and ran nine times for 62 yards and another score to lead the Rockets.
John Gilbert rushed for 135 yards on 28 attempts and also ran in a two-point conversion for J-M. Collin Bisceglia ran for 32 yards and had a team-high six tackles.
