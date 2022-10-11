California rolled to a 41-14 Tri-County South Conference football victory at West Greene on Friday night.
Pioneers star running back Colin Brady, who entered the game as the WPIAL's leading rusher, did not play due to a knee injury.
Jake Layhue had three touchdown passes for California. Aidan Lowden caught passes of 17 and 28 yards for scores, and Caden Powell had a 33-yard touchdown reception. Layhue also had touchdown runs of 6 and 14 yards.
Spencer Petrucci added a 33-yard touchdown run for the Trojans. He had 78 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Layhue completed 10-of-14 passes for 234 yards and ran for 140 yards on 15 carries. Powell caught three passes for 80 yards.
Johnny Lampe scored both touchdowns for West Greene (1-3, 1-6) on an 8-yard run and an 81-yard reception on a pass from Lane Allison. Lampe carried the ball 18 times for 94 yards and had four receptions for 120 yards.
Allison completed 9 of 20 pass for 150 yards.
Brentwood 19, Waynesburg Central 7 — The Spartans led 13-7 at halftime and added a late score for a Century Conference victory at Waynesburg.
Chase Fox scored on a 1-yard run for the Raiders (0-4, 0-7) in the second quarter.
Anthony Herisko scored two rushing touchdowns for Brentwood (1-2, 2-5). Cedric Davis added a 6-yard touchdown run.
