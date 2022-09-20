Unbeaten Mapletown scored 20 points in the second quarter to break open the game and went on to defeat host Beth-Center, 43-14, in the Tri-County South Conference opener for both teams last Friday night.
Brody Evans was part of all three second quarter touchdowns for Mapletown (1-0, 4-0) with scoring runs of 6 and 5 yards, and a 24-yard touchdown pass to Evan Griffin. Evans completed all three pass attempts for 37 yards.
The Maples’ Landan Stevenson had touchdown runs of 27, 4 and 5 yards. He finished with 222 yards on the ground on 17 carries.
Stevenson, the defending Herald-Standard Touchdown Club champion, is on top again this season after four weeks with 109 points.
Tyler Debnar plunged into the end zone from a yard out to open the scoring for the Bulldogs (0-1, 1-3). Ethan Varesko scored on a 25-yard run in the second quarter. Varesko carried the ball 13 times for 77 yards.
Carmichaels 46, West Greene 27 — Tyler Richmond scored four touchdowns, one on a game-changing interception return in the final minute of the first half, Alec Anderson had a hand in six scores and Carmichaels defeated West Greene in the Tri-County South Conference opener.
Carmichaels (1-0, 3-1) overcame a big start by West Greene’s Colin Brady, who rushed for three touchdowns and 250 yards in the first half. Brady’s TD runs of 50, 49 and 65 yards, all in the second quarter, gave West Greene (0-1, 0-4) a 19-12 lead.
However, Richmond intercepted a West Greene pass and weaved his way 39 yards through the Pioneers for a touchdown that brought the Mikes to within 19-18 with only 20 seconds left in the first half.
Carmichaels carried that momentum into the second half. Alec Anderson, who threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores, connected with A.J. Donaldson for a 21-yard TD that put the Mikes ahead for good at 26-19.
Anderson and Richmond hooked up for a 25-yard TD pass late in the third quarter and again in the fourth for an 82-yard score. Richmond opened the scoring with a 39-yard touchdown pass.
Brady threw a 61-yard TD pass to Seth Burns in the fourth quarter that trimmed Carmichaels’ lead to 40-27, but Anderson capped the scoring with a six-yard TD run with 1:17 remaining. Anderson had a two-yard scoring jaunt in the second quarter.
California 44, Jefferson-Morgan 6 -- California scored 36 points in the middle quarters to pull away from host Jefferson-Morgan in the Tri-County South Conference opener for both teams.
Spencer Petrucci scored on runs of 11 and 12 yards in the first half, and Caden Powell caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jake Layhue for the undefeated Trojans (1-0, 4-0).
Layhue had a hand in all three California touchdowns in the third quarter with a 63-yard run, 88-yard interception return and 35-yard touchdown pass to Petrucci.
Layhue ran for 135 yards on eight carries and completed two passes for 61 yards. Petrucci rushed for 100 yards on 10 carries.
The Rockets (0-1, 2-2) avoided the shutout on Cole Jones’ 47-yard touchdown pass to Ewing Jamison.
Jefferson-Morgan’s John Gilbert carried the ball 23 times for 62 yards. Jones completed 5-of-13 passes for 69 yards. Jamison caught two passes for 45 yards.
Keystone Oaks 47, Waynesburg Central 13 — The Panthers led 40-0 at halftime for a Century Conference home victory.
Daniel Hufman and Breydon Woods had short touchdown runs for the Raiders (0-1, 0-4). Woods finished with 138 yards rushing on 25 carries.
