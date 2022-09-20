2022 HS TD Club Stevenson family

Mapletown's Landan Stevenson was recently honored for being the 2021 Herald-Standard Touchdown Club champion with a luncheon at Caporella's in Uniontown. Stevenson scored 188 points, the second-highest total in the contest's history. Pictured are (from left) Maples head coach George Messich, Lucas Stevenson (brother), Maples assistant coach Chad Stevenson (father) holding the roving Herald-Standard Touchdown Club plaque, Landan Stevenson holding his Touchdown Club trophy, Katie Stevenson (mother) and Mapletown athletic director Linda Messich.

 Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard

Unbeaten Mapletown scored 20 points in the second quarter to break open the game and went on to defeat host Beth-Center, 43-14, in the Tri-County South Conference opener for both teams last Friday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.