Landan Stevenson topped 4,000 career rushing yards Friday night to spark Mapletown to a 49-8 non-conference victory over visiting Frazier.
Local football roundup: Maples' Stevenson tops 4,000 career rushing yards
- For the Greene County Messenger
-
-
- 0
Monday, September 5, 2022 8:15 PM
Stevenson gained 195 yards on just 10 carries and scored rushing touchdowns of 2, 11, 49, 39, 34 and 33 yards. He also completed a pass of 17 yards to A.J. Vanata, and added five extra points and a two-point run.
Brody Evans scored the seventh touchdown for the Maples (2-0) on a 44-yard punt return.
The Commodores (0-2) avoided the shutout when Austin Wilson scored on a 7-yard run with 7:30 remaining in the game. Wilson was Frazier's leading rusher with 32 yards on four carries and caught one pass for 14 yards.
Jefferson-Morgan 15, Waynesburg Central 8 -- Cole Jones scored all of the Rockets points with two touchdowns, a two-point conversion run and an extra-point kick in a non-conference win at Waynesburg.
After a scoreless first half, Cole connected with Ewing Jamison on an 80-yard touchdown pass with 7:28 left in the third quarter and his two-point run made it 8-0. The score came one play after Jase Bedilion intercepted a pass at the goal line to snuff out a Raiders drive.
Waynesburg tied it with 7:21 remaining in the fourth quarter on Chase Fox's 7-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion pass to Trent Zupper.
Cole put Jefferson-Morgan ahead with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:12 left and added the extra point. The score came one play after Cole completed a fourth-and-14 pass for 30 yards to Houston Guesman.
Guesman sealed the game with an interception which allowed the Rockets to run out the clock.
Jones completed 6 of 12 passes for 136 yards.
Fox led Waynesburg, which played the second half without injured running back Breydon Woods, with 108 yards on 14 attempts.
Chartiers-Houston 31, West Greene 21 -- The Pioneers led 21-14 at halftime, but could not hold off a second-half rally by the visiting Bucs for a non-conference loss.
Colin Brady scored all three touchdowns for West Greene on runs of 79, 5 and 76 yards. Brady carried the ball 10 times for 178 yards.
Zeke Watkins scored two rushing touchdowns in the second half to rally Chartiers-Houston into the lead. Anthony Romano capped the scoring with a 27-yard field goal.
