Jefferson-Morgan covered an onside kick with under two minutes remaining to secure a 28-25 victory at Bentworth in Tri-County South Conference football action last Friday night.
Vitali Daniels had touchdown passes of 25 and 67 yards to Ben Hays with 2:49 and 1:55 remaining in the game. Daniels completed eight passes for 140 yards.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-1, 4-2) led 28-10 at halftime.
Johnny Gilbert scored on a 4-yard run midway through the first quarter.
The Rockets’ Cole Jones threw touchdown passes of 35 and 42 yards to Houston Guseman, and a 13-yarder to Ryan Baker in the second quarter.
Jones completed 10-of-24 passes for 173 yards to surpass 3,000 career passing yards. Guseman caught eight passes for 155 yards.
Hays added a 70-yard fumble return and Anthony Puckey hit a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter for Bentworth (0-3, 2-4). Hays caught six passes for 125 yards.
Carmichaels 35, Beth-Center 8 — The Mikes led 27-0 at halftime for a Tri-County South Conference victory at Beth-Center.
Billy White scored on a 38-yard interception return, 70-yard punt return and 1-yard run for Carmichaels (2-1, 4-2).
Alec Anderson scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter and Ambrose Adamson powered into the end zone from two yards out for the Mikes.
Beth-Center (0-3, 1-5) avoided the shutout on Tegan Veatch’s 1-yard run with 6:33 left in the game.
Monessen 62, West Greene 25 — The Greyhounds outscored the Pioneers for a Tri-County South Conference victory to remain in a first-place tie with Mapletown.
WPIAL rushing leader Colin Brady ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries for West Greene (1-2, 1-5). Brady gave the Pioneers the early lead twice with a 23-yard run (7-0) and a 65-yard run (13-8) in the first quarter but the Greyhounds would reel off the next five touchdowns after the latter.
Daevon Burke and Tyvaughn Kershaw combined for 445 yards rushing for Monessen (3-0, 4-2). Burke carried the ball nine times for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Kershaw had 212 yards rushing on 12 carries and four touchdowns. Kershaw also caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Lorenzo Gardner.
West Greene’s Lane Allison completed 8 of 14 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns to Parker Burns who had five receptions for 62 yards. Brady was 1-for-1 passing for 28 yards.
Washington 59, Waynesburg Central 14 — The Prexies led 34-7 at halftime and didn’t look back for a Century Conference home victory.
Breydon Woods scored on a 34-yard run in the second quarter and Chase Fox plunged into the end zone from a yard out in the fourth quarter for the Raiders (0-3, 0-6).
Eddie Lewis ran for 125 yards and three touchdowns for Washington (2-0, 5-1).
