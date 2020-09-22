Jefferson-Morgan’s Kyle Clayton secured a return trip to the WPIAL Class AA Boys Individual Golf Championship Monday after shooting a medalist round in the Section 8-AA qualifier at Chippewa Golf Course.
Clayton finished with 74, well under the target score of 84, to advance to the finals at Allegheny Country Club.
Carmichaels freshman Liam Lohr finished second with 81, and Frazier’s Chase Hazelbaker earned his first trip to the district final with 82.
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ben Ritenour finished first in the Section 2-AA qualifier at Norvelt Golf Club with 81. The target score was 84.
Southmoreland teammates Clay Sipple (82) and Austin Goehring (84), Mount Pleasant’s Jonathan Wagner (82), and Derry Hunter Jurica (84) also advanced through the qualifier to the WPIAL championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.