Local players were well-represented on the 2021 WPIAL volleyball all-section teams.
Carmichaels and Waynesburg Central both had girls on the Section 3-AA squad.
Carmichaels’ Beth Cree (5-10, Jr., OH) and Kendall Ellsworth (5-6, Jr., S), Frazier’s Gracen Hartman (5-9, Fr., S), Jensyn Hartman (5-9, Jr., S/OH), and Braylin Salisbury (5-10, Jr., MH), Southmoreland’s Delaynie Morvosh (6-0, Sr., MH) and Gracie Spadero (5-10, Sr., OH/S), Waynesburg Central’s Paige Jones (5-3, Sr., DS) and Sarah Stephenson (5-11, Jr., S/RH), and Charleroi’s Isabella Panasko (5-7, Sr., S/RH) were named to the first team.
Earning second-team honors were Southmoreland’s Lizzie Albright (5-6, Sr., S) and Amarah McCutcheon (5-9, Soph., MH), Beth-Center’s Anna Knizer (5-3, Sr., L), Waynesburg’s Taylor Lohr (5-2, Sr., OH) and Morgan Stephenson (5-5, Sr., OH), Charleroi’s Sarahgrace Porter (5-9, Jr., OH), Carmichaels’ Carlee Roberts (5-3, Jr., L) and Aliyah Thomas (5-4, Sr., OH), Brownsville’s Emma Seto (5-8, Sr., MH), and Frazier’s Madison Stefancik (5-5, Jr., RH).
Carmichaels’ Mikayla Andrews (5-7, Jr., MH), Charleroi’s Sofia Celaschi (5-10, Soph., MH), Kellie Reed (5-3, Jr., L), and Emma Clish (6-0, Soph., MH), Southmoreland’s Kaylee Doppelheuer (5-11, Soph., OH/DS), Beth-Center’s Callie Dorsey (MH/OH), Brownsville’s Martele Nuckels (5-3, Sr., L) and Ciara Williams (5-7, Jr., OH), Waynesburg’s Lily Rush (5-2, Sr., S), and Frazier’s Molly Yauch (5-1, Soph., L) were named to the third team.
The Section 2-A first-team included Mapletown’s Macee Cree (5-2, Sr., S), Taylor Dusenberry (5-7, Sr., MH), Ella Menear (5-6, Jr., OH), and Krista Wilson (5-10, Jr., OH), California’s Jordyn Cruse (5-4, Sr., DS) and Tayla Pascoe (5-5, Sr., OH/DS), and West Greene’s Kasie Meek (5-0, Soph., MH).
California’s Gianna Grillo (5-4, Sr., S) and Alexis Sherman (5-10, Sr., OH), Mapletown’s Riley Pekar (5-3, Jr., RH), West Greene’s Sophia Plock (5-9, Jr., OH) and London Whipkey (5-6, Jr., RH), and Jefferson-Morgan’s Anna Uveges (6-0, Sr., MH) and Madison Wright (5-9, Sr., OH) were named to the second team.
Third-team honors were received by Geibel Catholic’s Alex Caldwell (5-5, Sr., S), Haley Hart (4-11, Soph., L), Maia Stevenson (5-5, Jr., MH), and Makenzie Garred (5-5, Sr., MH), West Greene’s Anna Durbin (5-5, Sr., L), BreAnn Jackson (5-4, Sr., S), and MacKenzie Wise (5-9, Jr., MH), Jefferson-Morgan’s Finley Kramer (5-2, Jr., L) and Ali Ostrich (5-4, Soph., S), and California’s Gianna O’Brien (5-4, Sr., MH).
