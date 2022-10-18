Ashlyn Basinger scored a hat trick to lead Waynesburg Central to a 4-0 victory over visiting South Allegheny in a Section 2-A girls soccer match Monday night.
Rylie Rastoka scored the other goal for the Lady Raiders (10-2-0, 13-3-0). Lake Litwinovich, Brynn Kirby and Kaley Rohanna all had an assist.
Girls volleyball
Mapletown 3, McGuffey 0 -- The Lady Maples swept to a non-section victory over visiting McGuffey.
Mapletown (14-1) won by the scores, 25-9, 25-18, 25-21.
The Lady Maples' Krista Wilson had a double-double with 19 kills and 12 digs. Ella Menear (5 kills, 8 digs, 5 aces), Riley Pekar (7 digs, 3 aces), Alexis Perry (3 aces), and Bailey Rafferty (22 assists, 9 digs) also had solid performances.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Ringgold’s Ryan Pajak not only won Thursday’s Mingo Classic Pink-Out, but the junior did so in a record-breaking time.
Pajak completed his home course in 15:18.86, breaking the time set by Waynesburg Central’s Ben Bumgarner of 15:41.17 set in 2016. The Rams placed third among AA teams with 78 points.
West Greene’s Darren Knight was 55th in 18:54.59. Waynesburg Central’s Nate Fox placed 66th with a time of 19:10.44. Avella’s Colton Burchianti finished 96th with a time of 19:37.75 and teammate Westley Burchianti was 113th in 20:03.85.
Bethel Park’s Jenna Lang won the girls race in 18:45.84.
Waynesburg Central’s Jordan Dean was the only local runner to place in the top-20 after finishing 18th with a time of 21:07.25.
West Greene’s Alexandria Six finished 88th in 24:58.72.
Girls volleyball
Frazier 3, Carmichaels 1 — The Lady Commodores remained undefeated with a Section 2-A road victory.
The Lady Mikes (8-4) won the first set, 26-24. Frazier (12-0, 15-0) took the next three, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19.
Jensyn Hartman (20 kills), Grace Vaughn (10 kills, 24 service points), Gracen Hartman (39 assists), Molly Yaugh (40 digs), Maria Felsher (17 digs), Maddie Stefancik (23 service points), Braylin Salisbury (3 blocks), and Addison Schultz (2 blocks) contributed Frazier’s win.
Kendall Ellsworth (36 assists, 5 aces, 22 service points), Beth Cree (16 kills, 20 digs), Sophia Zalar (9 kills, 7 blocks), Ani Cree (8 kills), Carlee Roberts (18 digs), Camryn Anderson (16 service points), Arianna Plavi (15 service points), and Mary Schmelzlen (4 blocks) had solid performances for the Lady Mikes.
Mapletown 3, Geibel Catholic 0 — The Lady Maples cruised to a Section 2-A win against the visiting Lady Gators.
Mapletown (11-1, 13-1) won by the scores, 25-4, 25-1, 25-8.
Krista Wilson had 13 kills, five aces and an assist for Mapletown. Ella Menear finished with five kills, four digs and seven aces. Bailey Raffery (13 assists), Sydney Byrne (7 assists), and Brianna Ashton (9 aces, 28 points) also had strong efforts in the win.
West Greene 3, California 1 — The Lady Pioneers won the final three sets for a Section 2-A road victory.
California took the first set, 25-19. West Greene then swept the next three, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18.
Azzy Colditz (13 assists, 2 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs, 2 aces, Rakiyah Porter (10 kills, 12 digs), Nina Conte (5 kills, 7 blocks, 11 digs), Raegan Gillen (6 kills, 13 digs), Brook Bella (2 kills, 3 blocks), Ava Bojtos (9 assists, 5 digs), Cheyenne Whiteskunk (7 digs), Hannah Hull (6 digs), and Mady Morton (4 blocks) posted strong performances for California.
Boys soccer
Mount Pleasant 3, Waynesburg Central 0 — Luke Ricardo scored a pair of goals in the Vikings’ Section 3-AA road victory.
Robbie Labuda added an unassisted goal in the first half for Mount Pleasant (8-4-2, 8-7-2). The Raiders are 3-9-2 in the section and 3-10-2 overall.
Girls soccer
Waynesburg Central 7, Brownsville 1 — Ashlyn Basinger and Ella Miller both scored two goals in the Lady Raiders’ non-section victory.
Vivian Greenwood, Rylei Rastoka and Vivian Greenwood all score one goal for Waynesburg (12-3-0).
Caitlin Miske scored for Brownsville (0-12-0).
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — Krista Wilson contributed 19 kills, eight digs and three aces to the Lady Maples’ sweep at Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A match.
Mapletown rolled to victory by scores of 25-8, 25-18 and 25-10.
Ella Menear had 11 kills, four digs and seven aces for the second-place Lady Maples (10-1, 13-1) who also got 30 assists from Bailey Rafferty, eight digs from Riley Pekar, five aces from Alexis Perry and four aces from Brianna Ashton.
Carmichaels 3, West Greene 2 — The playoff-bound Lady Mikes finished strong with a 15-8 win in the fifth set to survive a Section 2-A battle with the visiting Lady Pioneers.
Carmichaels won the first set 25-16, West Greene took the second set 25-22, the Lady Mikes won the thirst set 25-19 but the Lady Pioneers took the fourth set 26-24.
Carmichaels’ Kendall Ellsworth played another fine all-around game with 46 assists, 27 digs and 24 service points with four aces.
Sophia Zalar contributed 12 kills and seven blocks and Beth Cree had 22 kills for the third-place Lady Mikes (8-3) who also got 25 digs and 17 service points from Carlee Roberts, 22 service points with three aces from Macie Kraynak, and two blocks from Mary Schmelzlen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.