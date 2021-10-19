Ashlyn Basinger fired in six goals and added an assist as Waynesburg Central blanked host Monessen, 7-0, in a girls soccer non-section match on Monday.
Regan Carlson made 15 saves in recording the shutout for the Lady Raiders (6-8).
Brenna Benke had a goal and an assist and Kaley Rohanna had two assists for Waynesburg, which also got assists from Bree Clutter, Lake Litwinovich and Brynn Kirby.
Monessen falls to 5-11.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Waynesburg Central 1, McGuffey 0 — The Lady Raiders edged visiting McGuffey in girls soccer to pull into a fourth-place with the Lady Highlanders (3-7, 6-9) in Section 3-AA.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the postseason.
Brenna Benke scored the only goal of the match with an assist by Ashlyn Basinger for Waynesburg (3-7, 5-8).
Thursday, Oct. 14
Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — The Lady Mikes defeated Greene County rival Jefferson-Morgan for a non-section girls volleyball victory.
The Lady Mikes won by the scores, 25-8, 25-16, 25-12.
Kendall Ellsworth had 21 assists, 11 service points, four aces and 6 digs for Carmichaels. Beth Cree finished with 10 kills and eight digs. Mikayla Andrews and Sophia Zalar both had six kills. Aliyah Thomas had 10 service points and six digs.
Waynesburg Central 3, Frazier 0 — Defending Section 3-AA champion Waynesburg Central prevented visiting Frazier from clinching first place with a convincing sweep to hand the Lady Commodores their first loss of the season.
The Lady Raiders won by scores of 25-21, 25-13 and 25-15 in improving to 9-2 in the section, moving within a half game of the Lady Commodores (9-1, 13-1).
Gracen Hartman led Frazier with 10 assists, Molly Yauch had seven digs and Jensyn Hartman contributed 12 service points.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1 — Alexis Sherman rang up 14 kills and Tayla Pascoe contributed nine kills, 32 digs and 24 service points as the second-place Lady Trojans defeated the visiting Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A match.
California, which improved to 8-2 in section play, dropped a hard-fought first set, 27-25, before coming back to win the next three by scores of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-22.
Jordyn Cruse totaled 22 digs and 16 service points for the Lady Trojans, who also got 18 assists from Gianna Grillo.
J-M falls to 4-5 in the section.
Boys soccer
Waynesburg Central 0, McGuffey 0 — Chase Henkins made 22 saves as the valiant Raiders (3-5-2, 4-9-2) played to a scoreless draw at second-place McGuffey (7-2-2, 8-3-2) in a Section 3-AA match.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Waynesburg Central 3, Beth-Center 0 — The Lady Raiders returned home with a Section 3-AA girls volleyball victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
Waynesburg swept to victory by the scores, 25-9, 25-21, 25-9.
Anna Knizner led Beth-Center (0-8, 1-9) with 19 digs. Cheyenne White and Jada Davis both had four blocks.
Charleroi 3, Carmichaels 1 — The Lady Mikes fought back to win the third set, but the Lady Cougars rallied for to win the fourth set for a Section 3-AA home victory.
Charleroi won the first two sets, 25-17 and 25-17, Carmichaels took the third, 25-18, and the Lady Cougars secured the key section win by winning the fourth set, 25-21.
Kendall Ellsworth (13 service points, 8 kills), Beth Cree (14 service points, 6 aces, 14 kills), Karissa Rohrer (13 service points, 4 aces), and Sophia Zalar (8 kills) all had solid performances for Carmichaels (6-3, 8-3).
