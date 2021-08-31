Liam Lohr earned medalist honors with a 4-over 40 to help give Carmichaels a Section 8-AA win over host Charleroi, 230-242, in boys golf action at Mon Valley Country Club last Thursday.
Mason Lapana shot 42 and Nick Ricco carded a 44 for Carmichaels (1-0, 2-0). Dustin Hastings, Rolin Burghy and Garrett Bogucki each had a 52 with one of those scores being tossed out.
Nick Summers topped the Cougars (0-1, 0-1) with a 46. He was followed by Will Wagner (48), Colton Polander (49), Nico Rongus (49) and Eliot Lenhart (50). Nate Boulanger’s 53 was not used.
Waynesburg Central 189, Jefferson-Morgan 237 — The Raiders were tough at home, cruising past the visiting Rockets for a Section 8-AA victory at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Waynesburg improves to 1-0 in the section and 2-0 overall, while the Rockets slip to 0-1 in the section and 2-2 overall.
Matt Ankrom was medalist with a 2-over 35.
Braden Benke was close behind with a 36 and Hudson Pincavitch shot 37. Evan Davis had 40 and Dawson Fowler closed out the scoring for the Raiders with 41. Kristin McCall’s 48 was not used.
Brock Bayles and Grant Hathaway shared scoring honors for Jefferson-Morgan with 44. Troy Wright (47), Savanah Clark (50), and Maci Marion (52) rounded out the scoring for the Rockets. Clay Wilson’s 57 was not used.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Uniontown 209, Jefferson-Morgan 283 — Adena Regula kept up her strong early-season play with a 1-under 35 to earn medalist honors and lead the Red Raiders past the host Rockets in a non-section boys golf match at Greene County Country Club.
Logan Voytish was next in line for Uniontown (1-2) with a 39 and was followed by Gage Brugger (41), Wade Brugger (44) and Colton Mathais (50). Brody Schiffbauer’s 52 was not used.
Grant Hathaway led the way for J-M with a 49 and Troy Wright carded a 53. Rounding out the scoring for the Rockets were Brock Bayles (56), Savannah Clark (62) and Clay Wilson (63). Maci Marion’s 65 was not used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.