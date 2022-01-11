Geibel Catholic rallied to tie the game through three quarters, but visiting Jefferson-Morgan outscored the Lady Gators in the fourth quarter, 13-3, for a 43-33 Section 2-A girls basketball victory Monday night.
it was the Lady Rockets' first win of the season.
Jefferson-Morgan (1-2, 1-8) led 24-13 at halftime. Geibel Catholic (0-2, 2-9) carried the third quarter, 17-6.
Savannah Clark scored a game-high 22 points for the Lady Rockets. Kayla Larkin finished with 13 points.
Morgan Sandzimier led the Lady Gators with 14 points. Alex Caldwell added 10.
West Greene 70, Mapletown 27 -- Anna Durbin and Katie Lampe both made five 3-pointers in the Lady Pioneers' Section 2-A home victory over the Lady Maples.
West Greene (2-0, 7-3) made 11 3-pointers as a team.
Durbin led the Lady Pioneers with a game-high 23 points. Lampe finished with 17 points and Brooke Barner added 12.
Krista Wilson scored 15 points for the Lady Maples (1-2, 5-5).
Seton-La Salle 65, Carmichaels 22 -- The Lady Rebels scored 31 points in the first quarter and didn't look back for a Section 2-AA victory over the visiting Lady Mikes.
Ashton Batis scored 11 points for Carmichaels (0-2, 2-6).
Mallory Daly poured in 35 points for Seton-La Salle (3-0, 8-3). Kyleigh Donnelly finished with 11 points and Ava Dursi added 10.
Boys basketball
Carmichaels 63, Bentworth 35 -- The Mikes returned home with a Section 3-AA victory over the Bearcats.
Carmichaels led 19-9 after the first quarter and 38-16 at halftime. The lead grew to 55-23 after three quarters.
Chris Barrish paced the Mikes with a game-high 27 points. Drake Long and Tyler Richmond scored 11 apiece.
Landon Urcho scored 14 for Bentworth.
Friday, Jan. 7
Jefferson-Morgan 71, Bentworth 51 — Colt Fowler rang up 26 points, including two 3-pointers, and the Rockets opened up Section 4-AA boys basketball play with a win over visiting Bentworth.
Jefferson-Morgan (1-0, 5-1) rolled to a 23-9 lead in the first quarter and gradually pulled away from there. The Rockets were up 44-27 at halftime and 58-36 after three quarters.
Joshua Wise added 13 points with four 3-pointers for J-M and Troy Wright chipped in with 10 points and two treys.
Landon Urcho paced the Bearcats (0-1, 2-6) with a game-high 28 points and Ayden Bochter hit four 3-pointers in scoring 15 points.
West Greene 51, Propel Montour 45 — Ian Van Dyne racked up a game-high 20 points to help lead the Pioneers over the visiting Legends.
West Greene took a 17-11 lead in the first quarter and was up 29-23 at halftime. Propel Montour (0-2, 2-7) closed to within 36-34 by the end of the third quarter but the Pioneers put the game away with a 15-11 edge in the fourth period.
Kaden Shields tossed in 10 points for West Greene (1-1, 3-8).
Dauj Jones was Propel Montour’s top scorer with 17 points and Jaiden Williams had 13 points.
Bishop Canevin 85, Mapletown 33 — The Crusaders erupted for 68 points in the first half in rolling to a Section 2-A victory at Mapletown.
Kai Spears and Keyvaughn Price led Bishop Canevin (2-0, 4-3) with 20 and 10 points, respectively.
Landan Stevenson scored 11 points for the Maples (1-1, 4-3).
Girls basketball
West Greene 52, Waynesburg Central 41 — In a match-up of two of the area’s top teams the Lady Pioneers rallied in the fourth quarter to earn a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Raiders.
Anna Durbin scored a game-high 20 points to lead West Greene (6-3) and Katie Lampe tossed in 11 points as each hit three 3-pointers. Brooke Barner and Kasey Meek added nine and seven points, respectively.
Waynesburg built a 14-9 lead in the first quarter and was up 26-23 at halftime and 36-32 after three periods.
West Greene surged ahead and pulled away with a 20-5 advantage in the final quarter.
Kaley Rohanna scored 19 points for the Lady Raiders (6-3) and Clara Paige Miller had 14 points. Nina Sarra chipped in with six points.
Avella 62, Mapletown 44 — The Lady Eagles got off to a good start and kept visiting Mapletown at bay the rest of the way for a Section 2-A win.
Avella raced out to a 19-8 advantage in the first quarter and led 31-19 at halftime and 47-29 after three periods.
Hanna Brownlee led a group of three players in double digits for the Lady Eagles (2-0, 4-3) with 18 points. Ava Frank followed with 16 and Katie Dryer pitched in with 13.
Taylor Dusenberry scored a game-high 21 points for the Lady Maples (1-1, 5-4) and Krista Wilson added 16 points.
Mapletown was coming off a 50-16 win against visiting Geibel Catholic on Thursday.
Wilson led the Lady Maples with 19 points and eight rebounds against the Lady Gators (0-1, 2-7). Dusenberry contributed 14 points, 12 steals and six boards and Sydney Byrne chipped in with five points and three steals.
“We all played together as a team and we got all the girls in the game,” Mapletown coach Kaitlyn Novak said following the win over the Lady Gators.
Morgan Sandzimier led Geibel with eight points.
Thursday, Jan. 6
West Greene 71, Monessen 44 — The Lady Pioneers rolled to a Section 2-A victory against the visiting Lady Greyhounds.
West Greene (1-0, 5-3) led 34-24 at halftime and then pulled away with a 26-9 advantage in the third quarter for a 60-33 lead.
Kasie Meek led the way for West Greene with a career-high 19 points. Anna Durbin scored 15 and Brooke Barner added 13 in the victory.
Mercedes Majors finished with a game-high 27 points for Monessen (1-1, 5-3).
Rifle
Waynesburg Central 792-54x, Upper St. Clair 788-47x — Riley Reese finished with a medalist score of 100-8x to lead the Raiders to non-section home victory over the Panthers.
Braden Wilson and Logan Crouse both scored 100-7x. Taylor Burnfield (98-7x), RJ Wolen (99-7x), Hannah Heldreth (97-6x), Abbi Kidd (99-7x), and Taylor Wesson (99-5x) also counted in Waynesburg’s final score.
Talia Tuttle’s 97-4x and Maddie Simpson’s 94-0x were not used.
Upper St. Clair’s Jack Swanson shared medalist honors with 100-8x.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Waynesburg Central 43, Chartiers-Houston 39 -- Waynesburg Central outscored Chartiers-Houston 16-6 in the fourth quarter as the Raiders rallied for a non-section boys basketball victory.
Jacob Mason scored seven of his game-high 15 points in the final frame for Waynesburg (4-6). Chase Henkins tallied 14 points for the Raiders and Dawson Fowler added seven points.
The Bucs (2-7) led 13-6 after the first period and 21-10 at halftime.
Waynesburg chipped away at the lead, using a 17-12 advantage in the third quarter thanks to six different players chipping in with points to get within 33-27.
The Raiders’ defense limited Chartiers-Houston to two baskets in the final eight minutes.
Jonathan O’Reilly led the Bucs with 10 points.
Carmichaels 72, West Greene 41 — Chris Barrish dropped in a game-high 26 points and Drake Long added 20 points as the host Mikes knocked off Greene County rival West Greene in a non-section game.
Carmichaels led 18-10 after the first quarter and 39-25 at halftime before out-scoring the Pioneers (2-8) 22-5 in the third period to take a commanding 61-30 advantage.
Michael Stewart had 10 points for the Mikes (5-2) who hit seven 3-pointers, including four by Long.
Lane Allison paced West Greene with 15 points. Ian Van Dyne chipped in with seven points.
Wrestling
Waynesburg Central 42, Chartiers Valley 21 — The Raiders rolled to a Section 4-AAA (4A) victory over the Mustangs.
Ky Szewcyzk, Zander Phatorus, Colton Stoneking, Daniel Huffman, Rocco Welsh, Brody Evans, Eli Makel and Noah Tustin all won their bouts for Waynesburg.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Charleroi 81, Waynesburg Central 70 — Will Wagner poured in a game-high 43 points, including 33 in the second half, as the host Cougars held off the Raiders in a Section 4-AAA boys basketball clash.
Jake Caruso tallied 13 points and Gavin Theys chipped in with 10 points for Charleroi (1-1, 7-2).
Dawson Fowler led Waynesburg (1-2, 3-6) with 24 points and Chase Henkins followed with 21. Jacob Mason added 17 points.
The Cougars led 14-9, 34-28 and 56-41 at the breaks. The Raiders outscored Charleroi 29-25 in a high-scoring fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough.
Bishop Canevin 76, West Greene 27 — Kai Spears rang up 33 points as the Crusaders cruised past the visiting Pioneers in a Section 2-A game.
Jhamil Fife and Quintin White each contributed 14 points for Bishop Canevin (1-0, 3-3).
Ian Van Dyne topped West Greene (0-1, 2-7) in scoring with six points.
Chartiers-Houston 43, Jefferson-Morgan 18 — The Lady Bucs outscored the host Lady Rockets 19-0 in the first quarter on their way to a non-section victory.
Ava Capozzoli paced Chartiers-Houston (5-4) with 11 points and Mia Mitrik had 10 points.
Savannah Clark had a fine game in defeat, tallying 10 of J-M’s 18 points.
Jefferson-Morgan falls to 0-9.
Wrestling
Waynesburg Central 38, Mount Pleasant 32 — Zander Phatorus’ pin in the final bout at 126 pounds provided the deciding points in the Raiders’ non-section victory over the visiting Vikings.
Phatorus pinned Duncan Blose in 1:32 for the win.
Greg Shaulis spotted the visitors the early led with a pin at 132 pounds. The Raiders’ Colton Stoneking cut the deficit in half with a 4-2 overtime decision against Jamison Poklembo at 138 pounds.
The Vikings’ Luke Geibig secured a 12-4 major decision at 145 pounds.
Waynesburg followed with decisions from Jake Stephenson (145) and Nate Kirby (160), and continued the run with falls by Brody Evans (172), Rocco Welsh (189), and Eli Makel (215).
Mount Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer stopped the points run with a fall at 285 pounds. Teammate Joseph Longhi won by forfeit at 106 pounds.
The Raiders’ Ky Szewczyk (113) and the Vikings’ Sean Cain (120) both won by forfeit.
