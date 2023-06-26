The Carmichaels Copperheads defeated host Oakland (Md.), 4-1, in a Fayette County Baseball League game shortened to five innings because of rain on Sunday.
Carmichaels (5-3) was batting in the top of the sixth inning when rain stopped the game after the visitors had scored three runs and had a runner on second. The rainstorm was heavy enough to call the game with the score reverting to the last full inning completed.
The Copperheads scored all their runs that counted in the top of the fourth inning.
Forrest Havanis drove in the first run with a double. The second run came home on a wild pitch. Noah Mildren’s double made the score 3-0 and Joe Chambers’ single brought home Mildren.
Oakland (6-2) scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning on Alex Kennell’s solo home run.
Havanis went the distance for the win, allowing five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. He also had a pair of hits.
Noah Mildren and Jim Sadler both had a double and single in the victory. Drake Long added a pair of singles.
Andrew Catone also went the distance in the loss. He didn’t walk a batter, allowed 10 hits and struck out six.
Monday, June 19
Mill Run escaped a bases-loaded situation in the top of the seventh inning to hold on for a 3-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Carmichaels.
The bases were loaded with two outs and a 3-2 count when Grayden Plume caught the runner at second base leaving early on the pitch for a pickoff toThe end the game.
Plume pitched the seventh inning for the save. He walked the bases loaded and struck out two to preserve the win.
Veteran left-hander Bill Bendis worked six innings for the victory. He allowed two runs on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
Mill Run (2-6) scored all three of its runs of starting and losing pitcher Joe Sabolek in the bottom of the third inning.
The first run scored on a passed ball and Tanner Orndorff drove in the next two runs with a double.
Carmichaels (3-2) plated both of its runs in the top of the sixth inning on Noah Mildren’s two-run single. Forrest Havanis doubled earlier in the inning and scored on Mildren’s hit.
Gavin Pratt had three singles for the Copperheads.
Mill Run’s Wyatt Nehls went 3-for-3 with three singles and Johnny Kelly had a pair of singles. Josh Burns added a double.
