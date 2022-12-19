Ben Shields racked up 31 points as the Charleroi beat host Waynesburg Central, 67-59, in a Section 4-AAA boys basketball game last Friday.
Charleroi (1-0, 3-2) led 17-13, 30-24 and 52-41 at the breaks.
Shields, who made 11 field goals and was 9-of-12 at the foul line, scored 21 points in the second half. Bryce Large added eight points, all in the first half.
Waynesburg (0-1, 2-5) had two players top the 20-point mark for the second game in a row. Dane Woods scored 22 points and Austin Surber tallied 20. Alex Van Sickle followed with 10 points.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Waynesburg Central 56, West Greene 33 -- Chris Minerd’s return to coaching has been a rousing success so far.
Minerd took several years off after a highly successful eight-year stint guiding California’s girls basketball team before stepping in at Waynesburg Central this season after Dave Sarra departed following a banner 2021-22 season.
Despite the loss of three starters, Minerd, who also is Waynesburg’s athletic director, has the Lady Raiders off to a 6-0 start after a victory over visiting West Greene.
Kaley Rohanna led all scorers with 19 points for the Lady Raiders, who jumped out to a 16-3 lead in the opening quarter and never looked back.
Josie Horne followed with 13 points and Addison Blair added 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers for Waynesburg.
Taylor Karvan led the Lady Pioneers (2-4) with nine points and Kasie Meek chipped in with eight points.
Carmichaels 50, Geibel Catholic 36 — The Lady Mikes rode a big third quarter to a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Gators.
Geibel Catholic (1-4) took an 11-9 advantage into the second quarter but Carmichaels (1-5) surged ahead, 18-15, by halftime, then outscored the Lady Gators 18-4 in the third to take a commanding 36-19 lead.
Sophia Zalar tossed in 23 points for the Lady Mikes (1-5) who also got nine points from Megan Voithofer.
Emma Larkin poured in a game-high 25 points for Geibel (1-4).
Brownsville 52, Jefferson-Morgan 23 — Lady Falcons freshmen Skyler Gates and Ava Clark led the way as the Lady Falcons beat host Jefferson-Morgan in a non-section game.
Brownsville (5-2) led 14-2, 27-10 and 40-20 at the breaks.
Gates led all scorers with 20 points and Clark added 16.
Ava Wood topped the Lady Rockets (0-5) with nine points.
Boys basketball
Jefferson-Morgan 48, Frazier 47 — The host Rockets survived a furious comeback attempt by the Commodores in holding on for a non-section victory.
Jefferson-Morgan built a 27-12 halftime lead and pushed the margin up to a seemingly comfortable 19 points early in the third quarter.
Frazier fought back and pulled to within 37-28 at the end of the third quarter and outscored J-M 19-11 in the fourth but fell one point short.
Troy Wright led the Rockerts (3-3) with 17 points. Houston Guesman followed with 13 and John Woodward chipped in with 11.
Keyshaun Thompson tied for game-high honors with 17 points for the Commodores (1-5) who also got 13 points from Brennen Stewart and 10 from Brock Alekson.
Waynesburg Central 55, West Greene 49 — The Raiders outscored visiting West Greene 21-14 in the fourth quarter to pull out the non-section victory.
Dane Woods and Alex Van Sickle were the big guns for Waynesburg (2-4), pouring in 20 points apiece.
The Pioneers (1-5) led 10-9 after the first quarter, the score was tied 20-20 at halftime and West Greene held a 35-34 edge after three quarters.
Lane Allison scored 17 points for the Pioneers who also got 11 points from Parker Burns and 10 from Kaden Shields.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Bentworth 45, West Greene 27 — The Bearcats secured a Section 1-AA wrestling victory against the visiting Pioneers.
Bentworth’s Maxx Weishner (160), Max Ivcic (121), Chris Vargo (127), and Ben Luketich (133) all won by fall. Brayden Tagger secured a 10-7 decision at 172 pounds. Vitali Daniels (215), Brian Mathews (114), and Owen Ivcic (139) received forfeits.
Parker Smith (152) and Johnny Lampe (189) won by fall for West Greene. Colin Whyte won a 4-2 decision at 285 pounds. Noah Collins (107) and Levi Yeater (145) won by forfeit.
Burgettstown 60, Jefferson-Morgan 14 — The Rockets posted just three wins in a Section 1-A loss at Burgettstown.
Chase Frameli won by technical fall at 160 pounds. Adam McAnany won by fall in 47 seconds at 189 pounds. Levi Heath eked out a 9-7 decision at 215 pounds.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Jefferson-Morgan 49, Beth-Center 37 — Troy Wright scored 24 points in the Rockets’ non-section victory over the visiting Bulldogs.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-3) took an 11-7 lead in the first quarter and remained in front 20-16 at halftime and 37-27 after three frames.
Hunter Guesman added 10 points for the Rockets.
Brady Tharp tied for game-high scoring honors with 24 points for Beth-Center (1-4).
Mapletown 57, Frazier 51 — The Maples rode a big third quarter to a non-section victory over the Commodores.
Frazier was up 15-11 after one quarter and 28-18 at halftime before Mapletown surged to a 37-33 lead with a 19-5 advantage in the third. The Maples (1-3) held a 20-18 edge in the fourth to pull out their first win of the season.
Landan Stevenson led the way for Mapletown with 26 points. Braden McIntire and Roger Gradek chipped in with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Keyshaun Thompson tossed in a game-high 28 points for the Commodores (1-4) who also got 14 points from Brennan Stewart.
Girls basketball
Frazier 46, Jefferson-Morgan 37 — Delaney Warnick scored a game-high 18 points as the Lady Commodores defeated the host Lady Rockets in a non-section game.
Frazier (2-2) built a 29-12 halftime lead and held off Jefferson-Morgan (0-4) from there. Chloe Harger added 11 points for the Lady Commodores.
Kayla Larkin and Ava Wood each had 10 points for the Lady Rockets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.