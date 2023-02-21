Vinnie Cugini, the WPIAL's all-time leading scorer, finished with a game-high 33 points to lead Aquinas Academy to a 61-40 victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class A boys basketball playoffs last Friday against Jefferson-Morgan at Peters Township.
Aquinas Academy (19-4) advances to the quarterfinals against second-seeded Union on Wednesday.
The Crusaders held quarter leads of 21-6, 34-16 and 46-34.
John Woodward led Jefferson-Morgan (13-10) with 16 points. Troy Wright finished with 11.
Josh Schlemmer and Jake Guillen both scored 10 points for the Crusaders.
Saturday, Feb. 18
WPIAL Class AA Southern Sectional -- Jefferson-Morgan crowned one champion at the WPIAL Class AA Southern Sectional held at Burgettstown.
The top six finishers advance to the WPIAL Class AA Individual Wrestling Championships at Chartiers Valley on Friday and Saturday.
The Rockets' Chase Frameli received a forfeit from Frazier’s Jackson Angelo in the 160-pound final.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Carson Sweeney (107) and Adam McAnany (189), West Greene’s Seth Burns (121) and Colin Whyte (215) all finished third.
West Greene’s Noah Collins (107) placed fourth.
The Rockets' Connor Pinchok (114), Hudson Guesman (133) and Landon Heath (285) all won their fifth-place consolation bouts.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Grant Hathaway (145) earned a berth into the district championship by placing sixth.
Men's baskeetball
Allegheny 111, Waynesburg 62 -- Allegheny built a 55-27 halftime lead and rolled to a season-ending Presidents’ Athletic Conference win against visiting Waynesburg in men's college basketball action.
Waynesburg finishes the season 3-17 in the conference and 5-19 overall. Allegheny improves to 15-5 in the PAC and 17-8 overall.
Antone Baker led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points. Matt Popeck added 10.
The Gators’ Isaiah Portis scored a game-high 21 points. Ryan Lang finished with 20 points, including seven 3-pointers. Caden Hinckley (15), Preston Turk (11), Luke Barker (10), and Andre Wilder (10) also scored in double figures. Allegheny made 16-of-40 attempts from 3-point range.
Women’s basketball
Allegheny 71, Waynesburg 58 — The Gators rallied for a 33-27 halftime lead and added seven more points to their advantage for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference home victory.
Allegheny advances to the conference tournament, improving to 12-8 in the conference and 13-12 overall. Waynesburg finishes the season 2-18 in the conference and 2-23 overall.
Tori Wesolowski and Madison Platt shared scoring honors for the Yellow Jackets with 14 points each.
Sofia Genareo (17), Alexis Caldwell (15), and Bella Wier (10) all scored in double figures for Allegheny.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Franciscan 64, Waynesburg 52 — Franciscan steadily pulled away throughout the game for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference victory over the visiting Yellow Jackets in women's college basketball action.
The Barons (3-16, 4-19) led 12-9, 31-19 and 51-35 at the quarter breaks.
Marley Wolf led Waynesburg (2-17, 2-22) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Waynesburg Central graduate Clara-Paige Miller scored six points and pulled down three rebounds, while Brownsville grad Emma Seto grabbed six rebounds and scored four points.
Jazzlyn Melnyk scored 16 points for Franciscan. Kylie Panizza had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Men’s basketball
Franciscan 65, Waynesburg 62 — The Barons rallied in the second half for a PAC road victory.
The Yellow Jackets (3-16, 5-18) led 39-34 at halftime. Franciscan outscored the home team in the second half, 31-23, for the win.
Josh Zimmerman scored a game-high 24 points for the Barons (4-15, 7-17). Aidan Hickey finished with 18 points and Colton Hage added 10.
Antone Baker led Waynesburg with 19 points and nine rebounds. Matt Popeck finished with 16 points. John Tastinger added nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.