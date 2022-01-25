Anna Durbin's field goal before the buzzer lifted the visiting West Greene to a 65-64 non-section girls basketball victory at Fort Cherry on Monday night.
The Lady Rangers (9-6) led 35-32 at halftime. West Greene rallied to tie the game at 43 in the third quarter, but a late quarter run by Fort Cherry put the lead to 50-43.
The Lady Pioneers (13-3) outscored Fort Cherry in the fourth quarter, 22-14, for the win.
Durbin finished with a game-high 23 points. Brooke Barner scored 14 and Kasie Meek added 11.
Raney Staub paced the Lady Rangers with 21 points. Dana Sinatra finished with 15 points and Ava Menzies added 10.
Carmichaels 49, Jefferson-Morgan 33 -- The Lady Mikes built a big halftime lead for a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Rockets.
Carmichaels (4-8) led 22-5 after the first quarter and 39-11 at halftime.
Sophia Zalar led the way for the Lady Mikes with a game-high 26 points. Megan Voithofer added nine points.
Savannah Clark paced Jefferson-Morgan (1-12) with 16 points. Kayla Larkin finished with nine points.
Boys basketball
Waynesburg Central 68, West Greene 57 -- The Raiders survived the Pioneers' fourth-quarter rally for a non-section road victory.
Waynesburg (7-7) led 15-4 after the first quarter and 39-16 at halftime. The lead grew to 61-33 after three quarters.
The Pioneers (4-13) controlled the fourth quarter, outscoring the visitors, 24-7.
Hudson Pincavitch paced the Raiders with a game-high 20 points. Dawson Fowler scored 17 and Jacob Mason added 16.
Ian Van Dyne scored 18 points for West Greene.
Men's basketball
Chatham 80, Waynesburg 63 -- Chatham led 29-24 at halftime and then outscored the Yellow Jackets in the second half, 51-39, for a Presidents' Athletic Conference victory.
Nijon Kirman scored a game-high 23 points for Waynesburg (6-3, 10-6). Jansen Knotts finished with 16 points and Matt Popeck added 10.
Marcos Cintron led Chatham (6-1, 11-1) with 20 points. Brandon Lavernia scored 19 points and Malik Potter added 17.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Monessen 69, Jefferson-Morgan 43 — The Greyhounds rode a big second quarter to a Section 4-AA boys basketball victory over the visiting Rockets.
Lorenzo Gardner led all scorers with 20 points for first-place Monessen (5-0, 10-4). Kody Kuhns followed with 16 points and Devonte Ross added 10 points.
Tahjere Jacobs and Colt Fowler each tallied 13 points for Jefferson-Morgan (3-2, 7-4) which could’ve pulled into a tie for the top spot in the standings with a win but instead dropped into third place.
Washington 71, Waynesburg Central 39 — The first-place Prexies sprinted out to a 15-2 lead in the opening period and cruised to a Section 4-AAA win over the host Raiders.
Tayshawn Levy led Washington (6-0, 9-1) with 28 points.
Chase Henkins tallied 26 points for Waynesburg (3-4, 6-8).
Friday, Jan. 21
Waynesburg Central 59, Beth-Center 46 — Jacob Mason totaled 23 points and 14 rebounds as the Raiders controlled the boards in gradually pulling away from the visiting Bulldogs for a Section 4-AAA boys basketball win.
Waynesburg (3-3, 6-7) led 16-12, 32-23 and 47-30 at the quarter breaks.
Chase Henkins added 12 points and nine rebounds, Dalton Fowler had 10 points and Devin Gustafson grabbed 13 boards for the Raiders. Hudson Pincavitch also recorded double-digit rebounds with 10.
Ruben Miller led Beth-Center (0-6, 2-9) with 17 points and Josh Hunter added 11 points.
Carmichaels 67, Chartiers-Houston 61 — Chris Barrish scored a game-high 19 points as the Mikes held off the Bucs in a non-section game.
Carmichaels (9-3) led 14-8, 27-20 and 50-40 at the breaks.
Drake Long followed with 16 points for the Mikes who also got 15 points from Mike Stewart and 12 points from Tyler Richmond.
Lucas Myers had 17 points for Chartiers-Houston (6-10) and Jonathan O’Reilly added 10 points.
Fort Cherry 47, Jefferson-Morgan 45 — The Rangers nipped the Rockets in a non-section clash.
Adam Wolfe scored 10 points for Fort Cherry (13-2) which led 12-10, 26-25 and 40-36 at the breaks.
Troy Wright made three 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 17 points for J-M (7-3). Tahjere Jacobs and Colt Fowler each had 10 points.
McGuffey 61, West Greene 41 — The Class AA Highlanders topped the Class A Pioneers for a non-section home victory.
McGuffey (4-8) led 12-3, 30-13 and 49-26 at the quarter breaks.
West Greene falls to 4-12.
Girls basketball
Mapletown 62, Jefferson-Morgan 43 — The Lady Maples scored 17 points in each of the final three quarters for a Section 2-A home victory.
Mapletown (2-3, 7-6) led 11-3, 28-16 and 45-26 at the quarter breaks.
Taylor Dusenberry paced the Lady Maples with 26 points and 16 rebounds, both game highs, and five steals. Bailey Rafferty scored 11 points and had four steals. Isabella Garnek grabbed 14 rebounds, and Sydney Byrne finished with nine points, five rebounds and eight assists. Krista Wilson also had nine points.
Savannah Clark led Jefferson-Morgan (1-4, 1-11) with 20 points. Ali Ostrich added 10.
Chartiers-Houston 48, Carmichaels 22 — The Lady Bucs knocked off the visiting Lady Mikes in a non-section contest.
Ava Capozzoli led Chartiers-Houston (8-7) with 14 points and Mia Mitrik had 12 points.
Sophia Zalar scored a game-high 16 points for Carmichaels (3-8).
West Greene 70, McGuffey 39 — Anna Durbin racked up a game-high 28 points, including four 3-pointers, and Brooke Barner added a career-high 21 points as the Lady Pioneers rolled past host McGuffey.
West Greene (12-3) shot out to a 25-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Taylor Schumacher and Claire Redd had 12 points apiece for the Lady Highlanders (5-8).
Thursday, Jan. 20
Waynesburg Central 56, Bentworth 25 — The Lady Raiders rolled over the Lady Bearcats to remain in second place in Section 2-AAA in girls basketball action.
Kaley Rohanna had a game-high 14 points and Addison Blair followed close behind with 13 points for Waynesburg (6-1, 10-3) which has won four in a row. Nina Sarra added nine points.
The Lady Raiders led 20-7, 42-14 and 49-19 at the breaks.
Laura Vittone and Amber Saillee both had 20 points for Bentworth (1-5, 3-9).
Beth-Center 44, Jefferson-Morgan 30 — Julia Orgrodowski scored a game-high 21 points as the Lady Bulldogs triumphed at Jefferson-Morgan.
Kayla Larkin led the Lady Rockets (1-10) with 13 points.
Beth-Center improved to 2-9 overall.
Rifle
Waynesburg 799-64x, Trinity 796-52x — The Raiders were one bull’s eye short of perfection in a non-section win over the visiting Hillers at Waynesburg Sportsmen’s Club.
Braden Wilson and Hannah Heldreth were the top shots for Waynesburg Central with 100-9x. Taylor Burnfield, Logan Crouse, Savannah Cumberledge and Riley Reese all shot 100-8x. Taylor Wasson finished with 100-5x and RJ Wolen wrapped up the scoring rounds with 99-9x.
Larkyn Grimes’ 98-3x and Aidan Kern’s 97-5x were not used.
Jonathan Kroczko and Lily McMahon shared scoring honors for Trinity with 100-8x.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Bentworth 27 (won on criteria), West Greene 27 — Josh Archer’s win by fall in the last bout at 145 pounds tied the Section 1-AA (1B) wrestling match for the Pioneers, and then the victory was awarded to the Bearcats on criteria.
Bentworth won on the basis of fewer forfeits given up.
The Bearcats led 6-0 on a pin from from Maxx Weisher (152), but the Pioneers’ Matt Feenan (160) followed with a pin.
The Pioneers then kept the momentum going with falls from Haden Roberts (172) and John Lampe (189) for an 18-6 lead.
Bentworth countered with Vitali Daniels’ pin at 215 pounds and Ales Rusilko win by forfeit at 285 to tie the match. Max Ivcic won a 12-10 decision at 113 pounds for the Bearcats, and Chris Vargo won by fall at 132 pounds.
Dalton Lucey secured 4-2 decision at 138 pounds to draw West Greene to 27-21.
There were no bouts at 106, 120 and 126 pounds.
Rifle
Waynesburg Central 793-48x, Washington 765-31x -- The Waynesburg Central rifle team’s aim was true for a non-section road victory over Washington at Frazier-Simplex Rifle Club.
Waynesburg’s Riley Reese (100-7x), Logan Crouse (100-6x), and Taylor Burnfield (100-5x) were all perfect. RJ Wolen (99-9x), Braden Wilson (99-6x), Savannah Cumberledge (98-4x), Larkyn Grimes (99-6x), and Hannah Heldreth (98-5x) rounded out the scoring.
Olivia Sanvicente’s 94-4x and Taylor Wasson’s 91-2x were not used.
Washington’s Angie Batson was medalist with 100-9x.
Men’s basketball
Westminster 71, Waynesburg 51 — The Titans held a 25-point lead at halftime on their way to a Presidents’ Athletic Conference over the visiting Yellow Jackets.
Westminster (6-2, 9-5) led 46-21 at halftime.
Jansen Knotts scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half for Waynesburg (4-2, 8-5). He also had six rebounds and three assists.
Nijon Kirkman, Matt Popeck and Bryson Witt all scored nine points for the Yellow Jackets.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Brownsville 61, Waynesburg Central 34 — Cedric Harrison scored 16 points as the Falcons maintained sole possession of second place in Section 4-AAA with a boys basketball victory over the host Raiders.
Waynesburg (2-3, 5-7) held an 8-7 advantage after the first quarter but Brownsville (5-1, 8-5) surged to a 22-16 halftime lead then outscored the Raiders 39-18 in the second half to win going away.
Ayden Teeter contributed 12 points for coach Stewart Davis’ Falcons and Tyler Wible added a pair of 3-pointers in tallying 10 points.
Waynesburg was paced by Dalton Fowler with 14 points and Chase Henkins had 10 points.
Girls basketball
Waynesburg Central 62, Brownsville 29 — Kaley Rohanna scored a game-high 23 points with three 3-pointers as the Lady Raiders took control in the second quarter in pulling away from the Lady Falcons for a Section 3-AAA win.
Waynesburg (5-1, 9-3) was up 13-10 after the opening quarter and extended its advantage to 30-15 by halftime and used a 27-8 edge in the third to take a 57-23 lead.
Nina Sarra followed Rohanna in the Lady Raiders’ scoring column with 12 points and Brenna Benke chipped in with seven.
Emma Seto led Brownsville (3-2, -6) with 14 points and Zhariah Reed added seven points with a pair of 3-pointers.
West Greene 64, Avella 27 — Anna Durbin tossed in a game-high 26 points as the Lady Pioneers rolled over the visiting Lady Eagles to extend their Section 2-A winning streak to 60 games and their home winning streak to 46 games.
West Greene exploded to a 28-12 advantage in the first quarter and led 50-15 at halftime.
Brooke Barner added 10 points for the Lady Pioneers (5-0, 11-3) and Katie Lampe hit three 3-pointers in scoring nine points. Durbin also made a trio of 3-pointers.
Ava Franks scored 10 points for Avella (3-2, 5-6).
