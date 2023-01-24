Fort Cherry led 23-18 at halftime and added three points to their advantage in the third quarter for a non-section 38-30 win at West Greene in a match-up of playoff-bound girls basketball teams Monday.
Kasie Meek led the Class A Lady Pioneers (9-6) with 12 points. Lexi Six added nine points.
Laney Staub finished with 17 points for Class AA Fort Cherry (11-6).
McGuffey 68, Jefferson-Morgan 23 — The Lady Rockets lost a non-section game to the visiting Lady Highlanders.
McGuffey (12-5) held Jefferson-Morgan to single digits in each quarter.
Ava Wood scored 12 points for the Lady Rockets (0-16).
McGuffey’s Taylor Schumacher finished with a game-high 21 points. Madison Gaso added 13.
Friday, Jan. 20
Carmichaels 63, West Greene 52 — The Mikes rallied in the second half Friday night for a 63-52 non-section boys basketball victory at West Greene.
The Mikes (9-7) led 23-12 after the first quarter and West Greene rallied for 35-34 halftime lead. Carmichaels regained the lead after the third quarter, 47-45, and secured the win with a 16-7 fourth quarter.
The Mikes’ Tyler Richardson shared game-scoring honors with 25 points. Aydan Adamson scored 15 and Liam Lohr added 10.
Lane Allison scored 25 points for the Pioneers (2-13). Kaden Shields finished with 10 points.
Charleroi 68, Waynesburg Central 40 — The Cougars scored 40 points in the first half on their way to a Section 4-AAA home victory.
Charleroi (3-4, 7-9) led 24-9 after the first quarter and 40-16 at halftime.
Ben Shields led the Cougars with a game-high 18 points. Bryce Large added 13.
Alex VanSickle scored 13 points and Dane Woods finished with 12 for the Raiders (0-7, 2-14).
Girls basketball
West Greene 61, Carmichaels 43 — The Lady Pioneers returned home with a non-section victory.
West Greene (9-5) led 25-20 at halftime and pulled away to a 46-31 lead after three quarters.
Lexi Six (16), Taylor Karvan (14), and Kasie Meek (11) all scored in double figures for West Greene.
Sophia Zalar scored a game-high 26 points for the Lady Mikes (5-11).
Boys wrestling
Jefferson-Morgan 53, Albert Gallatin 12 — The Rockets cruised to non-section victory against visiting Albert Gallatin.
Johnny Gilbert (145), Levi Heath (215), Landon Heath (285), and Ronin Kramer (114) had pins for Jefferson-Morgan. Brenton Barnhart (152) and Chase Frameli (160) won by major decisions.
Ewing Jamison (172), Adam McAnany (189), and Hudson Guesman (133) secured decisions in the victory. Carson Sweeney (107) and Connor Pinchok (121) received forfeits.
Logan Holbert (139) and Logan Nalepka (127) both won by fall for the Colonials.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Brownsville 42, Jefferson-Morgan 26 — Rylan Johnson scored a career-high 22 points to help lift the Falcons over host Jefferson-Morgan in a non-section boys basketball clash.
The Rockets (10-6) led 11-8 after the first quarter but Brownsville (7-5) bounced back to go up 19-15 at halftime and extended the margin to 34-24 after three quarters.
Troy Wright led the way for Jefferson-Morgan with 17 points.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
McGuffey 42, Jefferson-Morgan 26 — Carson Sweeney’s major decision at 107 pounds gave the Rockets the lead, 14-12, but the Highlanders regained the lead at 114 pounds and didn’t let go for a Section 1-AA wrestling road win.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Landon Heath (285), Drew Adams (127), and Chase Frameli (160) won by fall. Adam McAnany (189) secured by major decision.
Girls basketball
Waynesburg Central 47, South Allegheny 37 — The Lady Raiders limited host South Allegheny to one point in the second quarter in building a 25-9 halftime lead and held on from there for a non-section win.
Kaley Rohanna led all scorers with 22 points for Waynesburg (13-2) which also got 12 points from Peyton Cowell.
The Lady Raiders led 13-8 after the first quarter before outscoring South Allegheny (7-9) 12-1 in the second and 14-12 in the third for a 39-21 advantage.
Addison Blair added eight points for Waynesburg.
Angelina Cortazzo was the lone Lady Gladiator in double figures with 19 points.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Chartiers-Houston 53, Carmichaels 50 — The Section 4-AA boys basketball game was tied at 39-39 entering the fourth quarter and the visiting Bucs pulled out the victory with a 14-11 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Tyler Richmond led the Mikes (2-4, 8-7) with a game-high 20 points. Aydan Adamson finished with 13 points.
Avery Molek and Jake Mele both scored 16 points for Chartiers-Houston (5-1, 11-4).
McGuffey 70, Waynesburg Central 31 — The Highlanders pulled away in the second quarter for a 46-14 halftime lead and a Section 4-AAA home victory against the Raiders.
Grayson Wallace (14), Jantzen Durbin (12), and Chris Ealy (10) all finished in double figures for McGuffey (4-2, 10-6).
Dane Woods scored 10 points and Alex VanSickle added nine for Waynesburg (0-6, 2-13).
Mapletown 58, West Greene 42 — The Maples increased their 12-point halftime lead to 22 points heading into the fourth quarter for a Section 2-A home victory.
Landan Stevenson led the way for Mapletown (2-3, 5-8) with a game-high 24 points. Jeremiah Mick added 12.
Lane Allison led the Pioneers (1-4, 2-12) with 17 points.
Geibel Catholic 66, Jefferson-Morgan 46 — The Section 2-A game was close heading into the fourth quarter when the Gators turned up the pressure for a road victory.
Geibel (4-1, 6-6) led 46-41 after three quarters and then salted away the victory with a 20-5 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Jaydis Kennedy poured in 31 points to lead the Gators. Tre White scored 14 and Jeff Johnson added 11.
Troy White scored 13 and Preston Wood added 10 for the Rockets (3-2, 6-7).
Girls basketball
Waynesburg Central 50, Brownsville 25 — The Lady Raiders returned home with a Section 4-AAA win after holding the Lady Falcons to single digits in each quarter.
Brownsville (0-5, 5-10) led 8-4 after the first quarter, but Waynesburg surged to a 24-10 halftime lead.
Josie Horne led the Lady Raiders (4-1, 12-2) with a game-high 14 points. Kaley Rohanna scored 11 and Addison Blair added 10.
Meghan Velosky scored nine points for Brownsville.
Geibel Catholic 44, Jefferson-Morgan 17 — Emma Larkin and Maia Stephenson combined for 25 points to lead the Lady Gators to a Section 2-A road win.
Larkin scored a game-high 14 points and Stephenson added 11 for Geibel (3-2, 8-7).
The Lady Gators led 19-5, 29-9 and 40-11 at the quarter breaks.
Kayla Larkin scored eight points for the Lady Rockets (0-5, 0-15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.