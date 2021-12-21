Krista Wilson finished with 14 points and seven rebounds to lead host Mapletown to a 45-29 non-section girls basketball victory over rival Carmichaels on Monday.
Taylor Dusenberry also had a solid game for Mapletown (2-3) with 11 points and eight steals. Bailey Rafferty finished with eight points and six steals.
The Lady Maples led 12-2, 27-13 and 33-19 at the quarter breaks.
Sophia Zalar scored 13 points for Carmichaels (2-4).
West Greene 62, California 29 -- The Lady Pioneers rolled to a non-section road victory behind Anna Durbin's career-high 24 points.
West Greene (4-1) led 25-7 after the first quarter and 40-20 at halftime.
Brooke Barner added 14 points for West Greene.
Kendelle Weston led the Lady Trojans (4-2) with eight points.
Boys basketball
Jefferson-Morgan 79, Avella 44 -- The Rockets' top three scorers hit a dozen 3-pointers for a non-section home victory over the visiting Eagles.
Tahjere Jacobs led Jefferson-Morgan (5-1) with 23 points, including five 3-pointers. Joshua Wise hit three 3-pointers for 17 points, and Troy Wright made four treys for 16 points. Colt Fowler was also in double figures with 14 points.
The Rockets led 27-13 after the first quarter and 51-27 at halftime. The home team held a 28-17 advantage in the second half.
Brandon Samol scored a game-high 27 points, including four 3-pointers, for Avella (1-4).
West Greene 59, Frazier 53 -- The Pioneers pulled away with 29 points in the second quarter and held off a second-half rally by the Commodores for a non-section home victory.
West Greene (2-3) led 35-21 at halftime. Frazier (0-5) cut the gap to 49-40 at the end of the third quarter and then outscored the home team in the final eight minutes, 15-10.
The Pioneers' Ian Van Dyne scored a game-high 19 points. Patrick Durbin added 10 points and Casey Miller pulled down 10 rebounds.
Isaac Thomas led Frazier with 13 points. Brennan Stewart (11) and Keyshaun Thompson (10) also finished in double figures.
Friday, Dec. 17
Waynesburg Central 51, Beth-Center 20 — The Raiders held the home team to single digits in three of the four quarters for a Section 4-AAA boys basketball victory.
Waynesburg (1-0, 1-4) held quarter leads of 16-4, 34-6 and 46-16.
The Raiders’ Chase Henkins scored a game-high 19 points. Brody Tharp led the Bulldogs (0-1, 1-3) with 12 points.
Carmichaels 64, McGuffey 57 — The Mikes built a 39-21 halftime lead and then fended off the Highlanders’ second half rally for a non-section home victory.
McGuffey (1-2) held a 36-25 advantage in the second half.
Mike Stewart led the way for the Mikes (3-2) with a game-high 24 points. Chris Barrish finished with 22 points and Drake Long added 10.
Grayson Wallace paced the Highlanders (1-2) with 16 points. Maddix Ganster added 14 points.
Girls basketball
West Greene 61, Ellis School 16 — Brooke Barner scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Lady Pioneers to a non-section home victory.
West Greene (3-1) led 23-4 after the first quarter and 39-4 at halftime.
The Lady Pioneers’ Anna Durbin added 16 points.
Kallie Kristian scored eight points for Ellis School (0-2).
McGuffey 45, Carmichaels 30 — The Lady Highlanders held the home team scoreless in the second quarter on their way to a non-section road victory.
The Lady Mikes (2-3) led 13-10 after the first quarter, but McGuffey surged to a 26-13 halftime lead.
Ashton Batis finished with 11 points for Carmichaels. Sophia Zalar scored 10.
Taylor Schumacher led McGuffey (2-2) with a game-high 22 points. Claire Redd added 14.
Waynesburg Central 58, Frazier 8 — The Lady Raiders scored all the points they needed in the first eight minutes for a non-section home victory over the Lady Commodores.
Waynesburg (5-1) led 19-3, 22-5 and 49-5 at the quarter breaks.
The Lady Raiders’ Kaley Rohanna scored a game-high 23 points. Elisabeth Santo finished with three points for Frazier (2-3).
California 74, Jefferson-Morgan 5 — The Lady Trojans rolled to a non-section victory against the visiting Lady Rockets.
Kendelle Weston led California (4-1) with 30 points. Rakiyah Porter scored 12 points and Samantha Smichnick added 10.
Lacey Ryan and Savannah Clark both scored two points for Jefferson-Morgan (0-5).
Women’s basketball
Ohio Wesleyan 69, Waynesburg 39 — The visitors led 25-16 at halftime and then pulled away in the second half for a non-conference win over the Yellow Jackets.
Brooke Fuller had a double-double for Waynesburg (1-8) with 10 points and a game-high 17 points. She also had four blocks.
Wrestling
Jefferson-Morgan 40, Bentworth 24 — The Rockets opened Section 1-AA (1B) actions with a victory over the visiting Bearcats.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Adam McAnany (172) and Ronin Kramer (113) won by forfeit. Brenton Barnhart (189), Johnny Gilbert (152), Grant Hathaway (160), and Chase Frameli (145) all secured pins. Houston Guesman won by major decision at 138 pounds.
Bentworth’s Dylan Marton (215) won by forfeit. Vitali Daniels (285), Chris Vargo (132), and Max Ivcic (120) secured falls.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Albert Gallatin 64, Waynesburg Central 31 — The Colonials built a 37-17 halftime lead and then cruised to a non-section victory at Waynesburg Central.
The Colonials (2-2) led 55-23 after the third quarter.
Jamire Braxton led Albert Gallatin with 15 points. Caleb Matzus-Chapman added 12.
Chase Henkins paced the Raiders (0-4) with 11 points. Jacob Mason finished with 10 points.
Jefferson-Morgan 75, West Greene 25 — The Rockets rolled to a non-section road victory over the Pioneers.
Jefferson-Morgan (3-1) led 19-5, 35-15 and 59-20 at the quarter breaks.
Colt Fowler led the Rockets with 20 points. Tajhere Jacobs (14) and Troy Wright (12) also scored in double figures.
Girls basketball
Waynesburg Central 49, Bentworth 15 — The Lady Raiders cruised to a Section 2-AAA victory at Bentworth.
Waynesburg (1-0, 4-1) pulled away with a 26-2 second quarter for a 40-8 lead at halftime.
Clara Paige Miller scored a game-high 21 points for the Lady Raiders. Nina Sarra added 13 points.
Laura Vittone and Grace Skerbetz both finished with four points for the Lady Bearcats (0-1, 1-3).
Mapletown 45, Beth-Center 20 — The Lady Maples pulled away in the second quarter on their way to a non-section win over the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
Mapletown (1-3) extended its lead to 24-5 at halftime after outscoring Beth-Center in the second quarter, 17-1.
Taylor Dusenberry had a solid game for the Lady Maples with 22 points, eight steals and eight rebounds. Krista Wilson had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Isabella Garnek pulled down eight rebounds.
Julie Ogrodowski led Beth-Center (0-3) with 12 points.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
West Greene 64, Pendleton County (W.Va.) 31 – Three Lady Pioneers hit double figures as West Greene rolled over visiting Pendleton County in a non-section game.
Anna Durbin led the way for the Lady Pioneers with 16 points, Brooke Barner added 15 points and Katie Lampe made three 3-pointers in scoring 11 points. Lexi Six contributed nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.
Arianna Young hit four treys in tying for game-high honors with 16 points for the Lady Wildcats (2-3).
West Greene led 17-4, 36-18 and 54-25 at the breaks.
Fort Cherry 49, Carmichaels 20 — The Lady Rangers jumped out to a 24-2 lead in the opening quarter on their way to a non-section victory over visiting Carmichaels.
The Lady Mikes (2-2) fought back and held an 8-2 advantage in the second quarter to make it 26-10 at halftime. Fort Cherry put the game away with a 17-4 edge in the third quarter.
Raney Staub and Dana Sinatra led the Lady Rangers (2-2) with 16 and 10 points, respectively.
Sophia Zalar paced Carmichaels with 13 points.
Charleroi 59, Jefferson-Morgan 6 — McKenna Deunger scored 12 points as the Lady Cougars (2-1) romped over the Lady Rockets (0-4) in a non-section game.
Boys basketball
Mapletown 55, Bentworth 52 — Landan Stevenson poured in a career-high 31 points and the Maples survived a late Bearcats rally to win their first game of the season in a non-section battle.
The score was tied 14-14 after one period and Mapletown held a 30-28 halftime edge before out-scoring Bentworth 18-8 in the third to go up 48-36.
The Bearcats fought back with a 16-7 edge in the final frame but the comeback fell just short.
Max Vanata added 11 points for Mapletown (1-2). Stevenson and Vanata each made a pair of 3-pointers.
Landon Urcho led Bentworth (0-2) with 21 points and Ayden Bochter followed with 10 points.
Wrestling
Beth-Center 36, Jefferson-Morgan 14 — The Bulldogs defeated visiting Jefferson-Morgan in the Section 1-AA (1B) opener for both squads.
Beth-Center got pins from Kyle McCollum at 138, Trevor Petit at 172 and Alston Csutoros at 189. Winning by decision for the Bulldogs were Davis Stepp at 132 and Tyler Berish at 152. B-C also picked up a pair of forfeit wins.
Chase Frameli earned a win by technical fall at 145 for the Rockets and Mason Sisler won a decision at 285. J-M also got one win by forfeit.
College wrestling
Muskingum 22, Waynesburg 19 — Muskingum held on for a non-conference road victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Damion Finnegan (133), Seth Evans (157), and Brennan Boron (184) won by decision. LH graduate Riley Bosley won by fall at 174 pounds.
Rocky McGeary closed out the match with a major decision at 285 pounds.
Men's basketball
Waynesburg 81, Muskingum 65 — The Yellow Jackets held a 12-point lead at halftime and maintained the advantage in the final 20 minutes for a non-conference home victory.
Waynesburg (6-3) led 37-25 at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets’ Matt Popeck poured in a game-high 35 points. Ryan Felberg scored 15 points and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds. Jake Scheidt added 12 points.
Alex Masinelli led Muskingum (2-6) with 26 points. Noah Begue (14) and Noah Tomlinson (10) also scored in double figures. Bradley Russell grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Chartiers-Houston 36, Waynesburg Central 31 — The visiting Lady Raiders were unable to a hold a 16-12 halftime lead in a non-section girls basketball loss at Chartiers-Houston.
The Lady Bucs (3-0) outscored Waynesburg in the second half, 24-15.
Clara Paige Miller scored a game-high 14 points for the Lady Raiders (3-1).
Dominique Mortimer and Kaydan Buckingham both finished with 10 points for Chartiers-Houston.
Boys basketball
Jefferson-Morgan 74, Beth-Center 47 — The Rockets steadily pulled away from the visiting Bulldogs for a non-section home victory.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-1) led 14-12 after the first quarter and 36-29 at halftime. The home team’s lead grew to 50-33 after three quarters.
Troy Wright led the Rockets with 16 points. Tajhere Jacobs, Colt Fowler and Joshua Wise all scored 12 points.
Ruben Miller finished with a game-high 19 points for Beth-Center (1-2).
Carmichaels 63, Waynesburg Central 60 — The Raiders’ fourth-quarter rally fell short in a non-section loss to the visiting Mikes.
Carmichaels (2-1) led 15-14 after the first quarter, but Waynesburg rallied for a 37-37 halftime tie. The Mikes regained the lead with a 17-10 third quarter.
Michael Stewart and Tyler Richmond led Carmichaels with 16 points apiece. Christopher Barrish finished with 14 points and Drake Long added 12.
Chase Henkins scored a game-high 19 points for the Raiders (0-3). Jacob Mason finished with 15 points and Dawson Fowler contributed 12.
Rifle
Mt. Lebanon 794-63x, Waynesburg 790-44x — The Raiders fell to the Blue Devils on the road at Dormont/Mt. Lebanon Sportsman’s Club.
Savannah Cumberledge was the top shooter for Waynesburg with a score of 100-6x. RJ Wolen was also perfect with 100-2x. Talia Tuttle (99-8x), Taylor Burnfield (99-5x), Hannah Heldreth (98-6x), Riley Reese (98-6x), Maddie Simpson (97-5x), and Braden Wilson (99-6x) closed out the scoring rounds for the Raiders.
The Blue Devils’ JT Westwood and Sigmond Kukla shared medalist honors with 100-9x.
