Mapletown held off a late Carmichaels rally for a 45-41 non-section road victory in girls basketball action on Monday night.
Carmichaels (0-5) led 22-20 at halftime. Mapletown (1-4) used a 20-11 advantage for a 40-33 lead after three quarters.
Krista Wilson had 18 points and nine rebounds for Mapletown. Bailey Rafferty added 10 points.
Sophia Zalar scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Mikes. Megan Voithofer finished with 12 points.
Waynesburg Central 55, Beth-Center 26 -- The Lady Raiders remained unbeaten with a non-section road victory at Beth-Center.
Waynesburg (5-0) led 11-9, 22-18 and 36-20 at the quarter breaks.
Kaley Rohanna scored a game-high 15 points for the Lady Raiders. Teammate Josie Horne added 11.
Alexia Fischer scored 10 points and Lauren Brown had nine for the Lady Bulldogs (2-3).
Boys basketball
McGuffey 64, West Greene 55 -- The Pioneers' late rally fell short in a non-section loss the the visiting Highlanders.
McGuffey (2-2) led 17-2, 35-19 and 54-33 at the quarter breaks. West Greene outscored the visitors in the final quarter, 22-10.
Kaden Shields scored a game-high 20 points for the Pioneers (1-3). Lane Allison finished with 17 points.
Amir Maltony (16), Tristan McAdoo (13), and Jantzen Durbin (12) were in double digits for McGuffey.
Friday, Dec. 9
Beth-Center 77, Waynesburg Central 72 -- Beth-Center outscored Waynesburg Central in overtime, 8-3, for a non-section boys basketball home victory.
The Bulldogs led 19-7 after the first quarter, but the Raiders rallied to tie the game at halftime, 29-29. Waynesburg maintained the momentum for a 49-45 lead after three quarters.
Beth-Center forced overtime with a 24-20 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Brody Tharp led the way for the Bulldogs with 30 points. Jason Zellie finished with 20 points and Dom Revi added 13.
Dane Woods was a force for the Raiders with 35 points and 18 rebounds. Alex Eck also had a double-double with 17 rebounds and 10 points. Austin Surber scored 11 points and dished out five assists.
Carmichaels 80, California 56 — The Mikes opened a 14-point lead in the first quarter and didn’t let up for a non-section victory over the visiting Trojans.
Carmichaels (5-0) led 23-9, 40-23 and 65-40 at the quarter breaks.
The Mikes’ Tyler Richmond continued his hot start to the season with a game-high 28 points. Dominic Colarusso scored 17, Liam Lohr finished with 15 and Alec Anderson added 12.
Jacob Ziolecki (11) and Vinny Manzella (10) finished in double figures for California (1-1).
Girls basketball
Waynesburg Central 47, Ringgold 21 — The Lady Raiders finished the first week of the season without a loss after defeating the visiting Lady Rams.
Waynesburg (4-0) held Ringgold to single digits in each quarter.
The Lady Raiders’ Addison Blair scored a game-high 12 points. Kaley Rohanna and Peyton Cowell both finished with eight points. Josie Horne grabbed 11 rebounds.
Angela Massey finished with nine points for Ringgold (0-4).
West Greene 55, Bentworth 30 — The Lady Pioneers held the visitors scoreless in the second quarter for a non-section home victory.
West Greene led 21-9 after the first quarter and 28-9 at halftime. The Lady Pioneers held a 27-21 advantage in the second half.
Kendra Tharp paced West Greene with 12 points. Taylor Karvan added 11.
Kayla O’Dell scored nine points and Amber Sallee added eight for Bentworth.
Boys wrestling
Jefferson Morgan 69, Carrick 6 — The Rockets won all but one bout for a non-section road victory.
Ronin Kramer (121), Drew Adams (127), Deakyn Dehoet (145), Grant Hathaway (152), Ewing Jamison (172), Adam McAnany (189), Landon Heath (285), and Connor Pinchok (114) all won by fall. Carson Sweeney won by forfeit at 107 pounds.
Hudson Guesman won a major decision at 133 pounds. Chase Frameli secured a technical fall at 160 pounds.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Fort Cherry 72, Carmichaels 42 — The Lady Mikes led 20-19 after the first quarter and the home team responded with a 15-2 advantage in the second quarter for a non-section girls basketball victory.
The Lady Rangers (3-1) outscored Carmichaels in the second half, 38-20.
Sophia Zalar led Carmichaels (0-4) with 17 points. Kendall Ellsworth added 13.
Raney Staub paced Fort Cherry with a game-high 21 points. Ava Menzies scored 11 and Katie Blickenderfer added 10.
Boys basketball
Frazier 44, West Greene 37 — The Commodores led by 10 at halftime and then held off the Pioneers in the second half for a non-section home victory.
Frazier (1-3) led 24-14 at halftime and 36-27 after three quarters.
Logan Butcher paced the Commodores with 11 points. Keyshaun Thompson finished with 10 points.
Kaden Shields scored a game-high 15 points for West Greene (1-3).
Waynesburg Central 43, Jefferson-Morgan 35 — The Raiders secured the non-section home win with a 12-8 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Jackson Dean led Waynesburg with 12 points.
Houston Guesman scored a game-high 17 points for the Rockets. Troy Wright added 11.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Jefferson-Morgan 48, Bentworth 24 — The Rockets started the Section 1-AA schedule on a winning note against the visiting Bearcats.
The Rockets’ Carson Sweeney (107) and Deakyn Dehoet (145) won by forfeit. Hudson Guesman (133) and Grant Hathway (160) both won by decisions.
Connor Pinchok (114), Brenton Barnhart (152), Chase Frameli (172), Adam McAnany (215), and Landon Heath (285) all won by fall for Jefferson-Morgan.
Max Ivcic (121), Chris Vargo (127), Owen Ivcic (139), and Vitali Daniels (189) had pins for Bentworth.
Girls basketball
Bentworth 38, Jefferson-Morgan 18 — The Lady Bearcats shut out the Lady Rockets in the second quarter on their way to a non-section home victory.
Bentworth (2-1) led 7-4, 15-4 and 28-13 at the quarter breaks.
Amber Sallee and Aubrie Logan both scored nine points for Bentworth. Kayla Larkin led Jefferson-Morgan (0-3) with a game-high 10 points.
Boys basketball
Carmichaels 52, McGuffey 46 — The Mikes held off McGuffey’s late charge for a non-section home victory.
Carmichaels (3-0) led 10-6 after the first quarter and 22-19 at halftime. The Mikes extended their lead to 39-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Aydan Adamson led Carmichaels with a game-high 15 points. Dominic Colarusso (13) and Alec Anderson (10) also finished in double figures.
Philip McCuen paced the Highlanders (1-1) with 13 points. Jantzen Durbin finished with 12 points and Grayson Wallaced added 11.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Carmichaels 59, Waynesburg Central 36 — Tyler Richmond led all scorers with 25 points as the Mikes exploded to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter in cruising to a non-section boys basketball win over the visiting Raiders.
Alec Anderson added 11 points for Carmichaels, which improved to 3-0.
Dane Woods paced Waynesburg (0-3) with 16 points.
The Mikes held a 53-19 advantage after three periods before the Raiders closed strong with a 17-6 edge in the fourth.
