Devan Clark scattered four hits and struck out 12 to pitch Mapletown to a 9-1 win over California in non-section softball action on Saturday.
Clark also had a pair of hits for Mapletown (2-0). Isabella Garneck drove in two runs and scored twice.
Kayla Saeli had a single and double for California (1-1).
Waynesburg Central 14, Westerville North (Ohio) 4 — Hannah Wood, Paige Jones and Kylee Goodman each homered and had three hits as the Lady Raiders blasted Westerville North in a non-section game in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., on Friday.
Lily Rush also smacked three hits, including a triple, and Keyleigh Varner added a double for Waynesburg.
Kendall Lemley was the winning pitcher.
High school baseball
Trinity 11, Waynesburg Central 5 — The Hillers scored four runs in the fourth inning, sparked by Zack McClenathan’s three-run double, to overcome a 4-2 deficit and went on the beat the Raiders in a non-section game at Ross Memorial Park on Friday.
McClenathan drove in four runs, Jeremy Sikora had a double and two singles and Matt Robaugh added a triple for Trinity.
Lincoln Pack paced Waynesburg with two singles and three RBIs.
Matthew Smith was the winning pitcher.
College baseball
Grove City 4, Waynesburg 3; Grove City 21, Waynesburg 3 — The Yellow Jackets dropped both ends of a Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader to the visiting Wolverines.
Grove City scored the game-deciding run in the first game in the top of the seventh inning.
Tyler Woodrow went 3-for-3 — with a double and two singles — and drove in a run in the first game for Waynesburg (1-4, 5-12). Todd Burner finished with a single and two-run triple, and Yough grad Mike Bell accounted for the home team’s sixth hit with a single.
Belle Vernon grad Joe Sabolek took the loss, allowing four runs on 10 hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work.
Grove City (5-2, 14-6) scored nine runs in the second inning in the nightcap.
Burner smacked a solo home run in the sixth inning.
Thursday, March 31
Carmichaels 11, West Greene 1 — The Mikes needed six innings to secure a non-section baseball victory over the visiting Pioneers.
Carmichaels’ Chris Barrish just missed hitting for the cycle with a single, double and triple, and drove in three runs. Trenton Carter and Nick Ricco belted home runs. Winning pitcher Drake Long legged out a triple and added a pair of singles.
Long allowed one run on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts in four innings.
Corey Wise hit a solo home run for West Greene (0-3). Wise also took the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits with six walks and four strikeouts.
Wednesday, March 30
Carmichaels 6, Bentworth 1 — Allie Miller scattered three hits and Carmichaels finished with 11 hits in a Section 3-AA win over visiting Bentworth.
The Lady Bearcats (0-1, 0-1) grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Lady Mikes answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Carmichaels (1-0, 2-0) added single runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings, and two in the bottom of the sixth.
Grace Brown led the Lady Mikes with two doubles and drove in a run. Karissa Rohrer finished with two singles and two RBI. Kendall Ellsworth had a single and double. Megan Voithofer doubled and Ali Jacobs legged out a triple.
Miller struck out two and walked two in the complete game victory.
Jasmine Manning, Makenzie Aloe and Jaclyn Tatar all had one single for Bentworth. Tatar took the loss, allowing six hits with two walks and a strikeout.
Mapletown 15, Washington 4 — The Lady Maples rolled to a non-section victory over the visiting Prexies.
Mapletown invoked the Mercy Rule with two runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Lady Maples (2-0) scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, one in the second and fourth innings, five in the third inning, and two in the fifth inning.
Krista Wilson finished with three doubles and three RBI for Mapletown. Hannah Hartley had two doubles and three RBI.
Alexis Perry, Isabella Garnek and Devan Clark all had two singles. Perry and Garnek both drove in a run.
Clark was the winning pitcher, scattering four hits with one walk, two hit batters and six strikeouts.
Washington’s Amari Oakley belted two home runs and drove in three runs. Kaprice Johnson hit a solo home run.
Mapletown opened the season the previous Friday with a 13-2 win over Turkeyfoot Valley.
Jefferson-Morgan 19, Monessen 4 — The Lady Rockets needed only four innings to secure a Section 2-A victory against the visiting Lady Greyhounds.
Monessen (0-1, 0-2) scored three runs in the top of the first inning and a solo run in the top of the second.
Jefferson-Morgan (1-0, 1-0) rallied with five runs in the bottom of the second inning, four runs in both the second and third innings, and invoked the Mercy Rule with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Kayla Larkin led the Lady Rockets with a home run and two singles. Karlee Crockard and Danica Grainery both doubled in the victory.
Winning pitcher Brooklynne Snyder scattered three hits, walked three and struck out five, and also finished with three singles.
Sidney Campbell took the loss, allowing 17 hits and one walk.
High school baseball
Jefferson-Morgan 10, Trinity Christian 6 — The Rockets pounded out 11 hits for a non-section home victory.
Mason Sisler went 3-for-3 with a double and two singles, and drove in two runs. Brock Bayles and Liam Ankrom both doubled in the win.
Brody Ross pitched the final four innings for the win. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.
