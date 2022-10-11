Mapletown rolled to a non-section girls volleyball victory over visiting Charleroi, 3-0, on Monday night to improve to 12-1.
The Lady Maples swept to the win by the scores, 25-9, 25-16, 25-11.
Krista Wilson led Mapletown with 19 kills, eight digs and five aces and Ella Menear contributed eight kills, four digs and three aces.
The Lady Maples also got 22 assists and seven digs from Bailey Rafferty and four digs from Brianna Ashton.
Girls soccer
Charleroi 4, Waynesburg Central 2 -- Bella Carroto set up the tying goal and then scored the game-winner to lead Charleroi to victory against visiting Waynesburg Central in Section 2-A action.
Carrota assisted on Rhianna Grogan's tying goal with around 20 minutes left in the match. She scored the go-ahead goal about eight minutes later with Taylor Ramsdell assisting. Grogan then set up Carroto for an insurance goal with about 6½ minutes remaining.
Carroto scored an unassisted goal early in the first half to finish with the hat trick.
Ashlyn Basinger's penalty kick tied the match in the first half. Lake Litwinovich, with Rylei Rastoska assisting, gave the Lady Raiders a 2-1 lead with just over six minutes elapsed in the second half.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Mapletown 3, Avella 0 — The Lady Maples cruised to a Section 2-A volleyball victory against the visiting Lady Eagles.
Mapletown (9-1, 11-1) rolled to victory by the scores, 25-16, 25-17, 25-7.
Mapletown’s Krista Wilson had a double-double with 17 kills and 11 digs. Ella Menear (6 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces), Bailey Rafferty (19 assists, 5 digs), Alexis Perry (3 aces), and Riley Pekar (7 digs) also had solid performances for the Lady Maples.
Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — The Lady Mikes returned home with a Section 2-A victory.
Carmichaels (7-3) won by the scores, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18.
The Lady Mikes’ Kendall Ellsworth had a triple-double with 28 assists, 14 digs and 14 service points. Beth Cree had a double-double with 11 kills and 11 digs. Mary Schmelzlen (4 aces, 15 service points), Carlee Roberts (2 aces, 13 service points), Sophia Zalar (7 kills, 3 blocks), Mikayla Andrews (6 kills), and Ani Cree (2 blocks) also had noteworthy performances.
Boys soccer
Waynesburg Central 3, Southmoreland 1 — Nate Jones and Dylan Pester scored in the first half in the Raiders’ Section 3-AA road victory against the Scotties.
Ryon McCartney added an insurance goal in the second half for Waynesburg Central.
Southmoreland’s Tristan Ice scored in the second half.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Waynesburg Central 10, Beth-Center 1 — Ashlyn Basinger scored five goals and assisted on another to lead the Lady Raiders to a Section 2-A girls soccer victory.
Waynesburg improves to 9-1-0 in the section and 11-2-0 overall.
Waynesburg’s Rylei Rastoska netted a hat trick. Lake Litwinovich had a goal and assist. Ella Miller scored one goal and assisted on two. Jaden Trentinik and Bree Clutter both had one assist.
Emily Scholtisek scored for the Lady Bulldogs (0-9-0, 0-12-0).
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Carmichaels 3, Geibel Catholic 0 — Kendall Ellsworth totaled 16 assists, 22 service points, 12 aces and two digs in the Lady Mikes’ Section 2-A volleyball win over the visiting Lady Gators (0-9).
Carmichaels won by scores of 25-6, 25-5 and 25-10.
Sophia Zalar had Beth Cree and eight and four kills, respectively, for the third-place Lady Mikes (6-3) who also got 10 service points and six aces from Bailey Barnyak, three digs from Carlee Roberts and two digs from Mary Schmelzlen.
Frazier 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — Braylin Salisbury had seven kills and 20 service points and sister Maddy Salisbury added eight kills as the undefeated Lady Commodores swept the visiting Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A match.
Scores were 25-14, 25-9 and 25-11.
Maria Felsher contributed 17 digs and 18 service points for Frazier (9-0, 11-0) which also got 12 kills from Jensyn Hartman, 28 assists from Gracen Hartman, 14 digs from Molly Yauch and two blocks from Addison Schultz.
Jefferson-Morgan falls to 3-6 in the section and no trails fourth-place West Greene (5-4) by two games.
Mapletown 3, California 0 — The second-place Lady Maples remained one game behind Frazier in the Section 2-A standings after beating the host Lady Trojans.
Mapletown won by scores of 25-8, 25-12 and 25-17.
Krista Wilson had 18 kills and 17 digs and Ella Menear contributed 11 kills and 23 digs to lead the way for the Lady Maples (8-1, 10-1).
Mapletown also got 21 digs from Riley Pekar, 10 digs and four aces from Brianna Ashton and 24 assists from Bailey Rafferty.
California (2-7) was led by Rakiyah Porter with seven kills and eight digs and Azzy Colditz with 12 assists and four digs. The Lady Trojans also got six assists and six digs from Ava Bojtos, two kills and seven digs from Raegan Gillen and four blocks from Brook Bella.
