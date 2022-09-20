Mapletown swept to a non-section road victory at Fort Cherry, 3-0, in girls volleyball action Monday night.
Mapletown (5-0) won by the scores, 25-22, 26-24, 25-22.
Krista Wilson (10 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces), Ella Menear (9 kills, 9 digs), and Bailey Rafferty (18 assists, 12 digs, 3 aces) led the Mapletown attack.
Albert Gallatin 3, Waynesburg Central 1 -- The Lady Colonials returned home from Greene County with a non-section victory.
Albert Gallatin won the first two sets, 25-18 and 25-20, and the Lady Raiders kept the match alive by winning the third set, 25-16. The Lady Colonials won the match with a 25-20 win in the fourth set.
Laney Wilson (4 digs, 20 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks), Kennedy Felio (4 digs, 30 assists, 6 kills), Mia Moser (9 digs, 3 aces), Courtlyn Turner (6 digs, 11 kills, 7 blocks), Kameron Miller (7 kills, 1 block), Jocelyn Ellsworth (8 digs), and Karee Jordan (4 kills) were stats leaders for Albert Gallatin.
Thursday, Sept. 15
McGuffey 222, Jefferson-Morgan 262 — The Highlanders held onto first place in Section 3-AA with a boys golf victory over the visiting Rockets.
Jacob Ross had medalist honors for McGuffey (9-1, 11-1) with 4-over 39.
Brock Bayles was the low man for Jefferson-Morgan (4-7, 4-9) with 40. Brendan Wood (53), Clay Wilson (57), Grant Hathaway (60), and Jaxon Silbaugh (52) rounded out the scoring.
Girls volleyball
Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — The Lady Maples rolled to a Section 2-A victory against the visiting Lady Rockets.
Mapletown (4-0, 4-0) won by the scores, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14.
Krista Wilson (22 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces), Ella Menear (5 kills, 22 digs, 2 aces), Bailey Rafferty (24 assists, 7 digs, 4 aces), and Brianna Ashton (6 aces, 6 digs) all had noteworthy performances for the Lady Maples.
Carmichaels 3, West Greene 1 — The Lady Mikes dropped the first set, but rallied to win the next three for a Section 2-A road victory.
West Greene won the opening set, 25-23. Carmichaels rallied to win the next three sets, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17.
Kendall Ellsworth (36 assists, 17 digs, 10 service points) and Beth Cree (18 digs, 13 kills, 12 service points, 2 blocks) both had a triple-double for the Lady Mikes. Carlee Roberts (22 service points, 22 digs, 5 aces) finished with a double-double. Sophia Zalar (12 kills, 4 blocks), Mary Schmelzlen (2 blocks), Ani Cree (2 blocks), and Mikayla Andrews (10 kills) also had solid performances.
Boys soccer
Waynesburg Central 3, Yough 3, 2OT — The Raiders forced overtime with three goals in the second half for a tie at Yough in Section 3-AA action.
Aiden Warner and Joe Obeldobel scored for the Cougars in the first half.
Jobe McCartney scored two goals less than two minutes apart to tie the game for the Raiders in the second half.
Yough reclaimed the lead on Obeldobel’s goal with 16:26 left in regulation. Waynesburg’s Nate Jones, from a Ryon McCartney pass, tied the match with 7:49 left in the second half.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Waynesburg Central 6, Charleroi 1 — Ashlyn Basinger scored all six goals in the Lady Raiders’ Section 2-A girls soccer home victory.
Waynesburg improves to 5-0-0 in the section and 6-1-0 overall. Charleroi goes to 2-2-0 in the section and 2-4-0 overall.
Basinger scored five goals in the first half and the sixth about 10 minutes into the second half. Brynn Kirby assisted on two of the goals, while Emily Mahle and Rylei Rastoka had one assist apiece. The Lady Raiders’ Peyton Cowell made 16 saves.
McKenna DeUnger scored the Lady Cougars’ lone goal.
Jefferson-Morgan 235, Brownsville N/S — The Rockets won the Section 3-AA match at Greene County Country Club when the Falcons were unable to muster a full squad.
Matthew Sethman was the medalist for Brownsville (0-9, 0-10) with 6-over 42. Ben Vojacek (54), Ethan Olesko (64), and Seann Pataski (75) also played for Brownsville.
Brock Bayles was the low man for Jefferson-Morgan (4-6, 4-8) with 43. Grant Hathaway (44), Clay Wilson (46), Jaxon Silbaugh (47), and Brendan Wood (55) rounded out the scoring for the home team. Cole Burkett’s 65 did not count.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Carmichaels 209, Bentworth 259 — The Mikes held on to share of first place in Section 3-AA with a victory over the visiting Bearcats.
Mason Lapana had medalist honors for Carmichaels (8-1, 9-1) with an even-par 37. Liam Lohr (43), Dustin Hastings (42), Dominic Colarusso (42), and Patrick Holaren (45) rounded out the scoring. Tucker Whipkey’s 50 did not count.
Waynesburg Central 211, Jefferson-Morgan 253 — Mason Switalski fired a 1-over 37 at Greene County Country Club to lead the Raiders to a key Section 3-AA victory.
Chase Phillips (41), Braden Benke (42), Derek Turcheck (44), and Dom Benamati (47) also had scoring rounds for Waynesburg (7-2, 8-3).
Brock Bayles was the low man for the Rockets (3-6, 3-8) with 6-over 42. Clay Wilson (46), Grant Hathaway (51), Jaxon Silbaugh (55), and Brendan Wood (59) rounded out the scoring for the home team.
Boys soccer
Waynesburg Central 6, Southmoreland 1 — The Raiders scored three goals in each half for a Section 3-AA victory over the visiting Scotties.
Dominic George (Nate Jones), Jones (Owen Haught), and Jobe McCartney (Mason Schroyer) scored in the first half to give the Raiders a 3-0 lead.
Jobe McCartney scored a pair of goals in the second half on Ryon McCartney assists. Jones added the final goal on a Jobe McCartney assist.
Jarred Brown scored Southmoreland’s lone goal with 8:17 remaining in the match.
Boys cross country
West Greene 27, Waynesburg Central 30; South Side 26, Waynesburg Central 30; South Side 24, West Greene 33; West Greene 15, Fort Cherry 50; West Greene 15, Washington 50; Waynesburg Central 15, Fort Cherry 50; Waynesburg Central 15, Washington 50 — The Pioneers won three of four meets in the Section 3-AA opener at Fort Cherry.
South Side’s Richard Ashcroft finished first in 17:56.
The Raiders’ Nate Fox finished second in 18:49. Oliver Sanvicente finished fifth in 19:44 and Kyle Pester placed 11 in 20:32.
West Greene’s Darren Knight was fourth in 19:37. Kaden Shields placed 10th with a time of 20:21.
Girls cross country
Waynesburg Central 15, Washington 50; Waynesburg Central 15, Fort Cherry 50; Waynesburg Central 23, West Greene 32; West Greene 15, Fort Cherry 50; West Greene 15, Washington 50 — The Lady Raiders won all four races in the Section 3-AA meet at Fort Cherry.
Waynesburg’s Jordan Dean finished first in 22:13. Addison Blair (3, 24:45), Lexi Rush (6, 26:16), and Kaylee Ayers (9, 26:52) also had top-10 finishes.
West Greene’s Lexi Six (4, 25:40), Emily Stokes (5, 25:43), and Isabella Stokes (10, 27:15) finished in the top 10.
Girls volleyball
Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg Central 0 — The Lady Scots swept past the visiting Lady Raiders for a Section 3-AA victory.
Southmoreland won by the scores, 25-13, 25-22, 25-13.
Amarah McCutcheon finished with 5 kills for the Lady Scots, while Kaylee Doppelheuer had 4 kills and Taylor Doppelheuer added three kills.
Mapletown 3, Avella 1 — The Lady Maples dropped the opening set, but won the final three for a Section 2-A road win.
The Lady Eagles took the first set, 25-23. Mapletown (3-0, 3-0) won the next three (25-16, 25-18, 25-13) for the victory.
Krista Wilson (22 kills), Ella Menear (8 kills, 9 digs, 6 aces), Bri Ashton (9 digs), and Bailey Rafferty (28 assists, 9 digs) all had noteworthy performances for the Lady Maples.
Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1 — The Lady Rockets stayed alive by winning the third set, but the Lady Mikes secured the fourth set for a Section 2-A home victory.
Carmichaels won the first two sets, 25-18 and 25-23, for the early lead. Jefferson-Morgan fought back in the third set, 27-25, and the Lady Mikes clinched the victory by taking the fourth set, 25-15.
Kendall Ellsworth (4 assists, 5 aces, 1 block), Beth Cree (4 aces, 18 kills, 16 digs), Mikayla Andrews (1 block), Sophia Zalar (13 kills), and Carlee Roberts (13 digs) were stats leaders for Carmichaels.
Isabelle Bazzoli led Jefferson-Morgan with eight kills, four blocks, three aces and 10 service points. Alisa Long finished with three kills, three blocks, two aces and 13 service points.
West Greene 3, Geibel Catholic 0 — The Lady Pioneers returned home with a Section 2-A victory.
West Greene won by the scores, 25-7, 25-4, 25-8.
The Lady Pioneers’ Kasie Meek finished with five kills and 11 assists. Sophia Plock had seven kills and London Whipkey contributed 25 assists.
