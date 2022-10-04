Krista Wilson had 13 kills, 10 digs and four aces as Mapletown swept host Beth-Center, 3-0, in a non-section girls volleyball match Monday night.
Mapletown won by scores of 25-12, 25-9 and 25-3.
Ella Menar contributed seven kills and seven aces for the Lady Maples (9-1) and Bailey Rafferty added 18 assists.
Frazier 3, Waynesburg Central 0 -- The unbeaten Lady Commodores rode a strong overall performance to a sweep of the host Lady Raiders in a non-section match.
Set scores were 25-17, 25-8 and 25-15.
Jensyn Hartman and Grace Vaughn led Frazier (10-0) with 13 and seven kills, respectively. Gracen Hartman had 23 assists for the Lady Commodores who also got 15 digs from Molly Yauch, 18 service points from Maria Felsher, 13 service points from Maddie Stefancik and two blocks from Braylin Salisbury.
Waynesburg falls to 7-5.
Girls soccer
Chartiers-Houston 3, Waynesburg Central 2 -- Ashlyn Basinger scored her 100th career goal and added an assist but it wasn't enough as the Lady Raiders fell to the host Lady Bucs in a Section 2-A match.
The win pull Chartiers-Houstonn (8-1, 11-2) into a first-place tie with Waynesburg (8-1, 10-2).
Rylei Rostoka also scored for the Lady Raiders.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Belle Vernon 5, Waynesburg Central 0 — The Leopards remained atop the Section 3-AA boys soccer standings with a victory over the visiting Raiders.
Belle Vernon (9-1-0, 10-2-0) led 2-0 at halftime. Nathaniel Kikel scored at 32:56 and Trevor Kovatch converted a penalty kick at 19:15.
Kikel, Brandon Yeschenko and Tim Reda scored in the second half. Yeschenko’s goal was on a penalty kick.
Dalton Taylor made four saves for Waynesburg (1-7-2, 1-8-2).
Girls volleyball
Mapletown 3, Carmichaels 0 — The Lady Maples handed visiting Carmichaels a Section 2-A loss.
Mapletown (7-1, 8-1) won by the scores, 25-21, 25-14, 25-13.
Carmichaels (5-3) received solid performances from Kendall Ellsworth (18 assists, 7 digs, 11 service points), Chloe Mitchell (2 aces, 8 service points), Beth Cree (9 kills, 7 digs), Sophia Zalar (7 kills, 4 blocks), Carlee Roberts (21 digs), and Mary Schmelzlen (2 blocks).
Krista Wilson (23 kills, 14 digs) and Bailey Rafferty (34 assists, 16 digs) had double-doubles for the Lady Maples. Ella Menear had 10 kills, nine digs and two aces. Riley Pekar finished with 12 digs and two aces.
Frazier 3, West Greene 1 — West Greene tied the Section 2-A match by winning the second set, 25-21, and Frazier rallied for the victory by set scores, 25-16, 25-20.
The Lady Commodores (8-0, 9-0) won the first set, 25-16.
Jensyn Hartman finished with 17 kills and 19 service points for Frazier. Grace Vaughn had 17 kills. Maddy Salisbury led with 37 assists. Molly Yauch finished with 28 digs. Maria Felsher had 17 digs and Madison Stefancik finished with 12 service points.
Boys golf
Waynesburg Central 198, Trinity 200 -- Waynesburg won a non-section match against Trinity at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Braden Benke had medalist honors for the Raiders (12-3) with 2-over 35. Mason Switalski finished with 36. Chase Phillips and Dom Benamati both shot 42. Trent Stephenson’s 43 closed out the scoring. Joe Kirsch’s 45 was not used.
Men’s golf
Karpeal leads Waynesburg — Albert Gallatin graduate Matt Karpeal of Waynesburg University had a solid round of golf to finish tied for third at the Saint Vincent College Invitational at Latrobe Country Club.
Karpeal finished with a 9-over 81. Waynesburg Central grad Hudson Pincavitch was 10th with an 86.
The Yellow Jackets finished third in the five-team field. The host Bearcats finished first with 323.
Waynesburg played in a triangular match Tuesday with Kent State Tuscarawas and host Bethany (W.Va.) on The Robert Trent Jones Speidel Course at Oglebay Golf Resort. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Bison, 5-0, and Kent State Tuscarawas, 3-2.
Karpeal and Pincavitch both won their two matches. Karpeal won his match 4 and 3, and Pincavitch secured a 7 and 6 victory.
Freshman Alex Solomon had the key win with his 3 and 1 victory.
College volleyball
Washington & Jefferson 3, Waynesburg 0 — The visiting Presidents swept to victory in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference road victory.
Washington & Jefferson (8-4) won by the scores, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17.
Mickayla Baniaga had a team-high nine kills and 15 digs for the Yellow Jackets (2-13). Paige Cousley finished with 19 digs and Trysten Smith had 10 assists.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Waynesburg Central 6, Bentworth 0 -- Ashlyn Basinger sits at 99 career goals after scoring five in Waynesburg’s non-section girls soccer win against Bentworth.
Basinger also assisted on Lake Litwinovich’s goal for a six-point performance. Emily Mahle, Bree Clutter and Rylei Rastoka assisted on Basinger’s goals.
“Basinger was playing possessed to get her 100th goal,” said Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. “We actually played great tonight. Basinger is just the best player in the section and was even defended well in all her goals.
“We play like that we win most nights. We missed a few opportunities that could of changed some momentum.”
Girls volleyball
Carmichaels 3, Geibel Catholic 0 — The Lady Mikes returned home from Geibel with a Section 2-A victory.
Carmichaels (5-2) won by the scores, 25-10, 25-8, 25-3.
The Lady Mikes’ Kendall Ellsworth had a triple-triple with 15 assists, 11 aces and 34 service points. Macie Kraynak (4 aces, 10 service points), Ani Cree (5 kills), Mikayla Andrews (4 kills), Carlee Roberts (3 digs), Jovi Blasisnky (2 digs, 10 service points), and Pracey Pratt (2 digs) also contributed to the win.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Bentworth 3, Waynesburg Central 2 — The Lady Bearcats won the first, third and fifth sets for a Section 3-AA girls volleyball road victory.
Bentworth carried the sets by 25-20, 25-22 and 15-9 scores. The Lady Raiders had 25-20 and 25-23 set victories.
Bentworth’s Grace Skerbetz (9 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs), Jocelyn Babirad (2 kills, 4 aces, 5 digs, 26 assists), Sarah Schiccitano (2 kills, 5 blocks), Emily Wise (4 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks), Chelsea Dindal (10 kills, 9 digs), and Haylee Wolfe (16 digs) all had solid performances.
Carmichaels 3, Avella 0 — The Lady Mikes swept to a Section 2-A road victory at Avella.
Carmichaels (4-2) won by the scores, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23.
Kendall Ellsworth (21 assists, 4 aces, 9 digs, 12 service points), Macie Kraynak (4 aces), Carlee Roberts (4 aces), Mary Schmelzlen (3 aces, 2 blocks), Mikayla Andrews (2 blocks, 6 kills), Beth Cree (7 kills), Sophia Zalar (6 kills), and Carlee Roberts (9 digs, 12 service points) led the way for Carmichaels.
West Greene 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — The Lady Pioneers were tough at home for a Section 2-A victory.
West Greene won by the scores, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18. Kasie Meek had a team-high 12 kills. Piper Whipkey had eight kills and Sophia Plock finished with six. London Whipkey finished with 15 digs.
Boys soccer
Brownsville 3, Waynesburg Central 2 — Michael Stetson scored the match-deciding goal with 19:14 remaining in the game in the Falcons’ Section 3-AA home victory.
Thomas Ruffcorn set up Stetson’s goal. Ruffcorn also assisted on Derrick Tarpley’s goal in the first half and broke a 1-1 tie on a penalty kick with 22:48 remaining in the second half.
Dalton Taylor set up Owen Haught for the Raiders’ first goal with 33:45 left in the second half. Drew Layton scored on penalty kick late in the second half.
Brownsville’s Davey Timko made six saves.
Boys golf
Jefferson-Morgan 265, Albert Gallatin 274 — The Rockets closed the season with a non-section victory against the visiting Colonials at Greene County Country Club.
Brock Bayles was medalist for Jefferson-Morgan (5-10) with 6-over 42. Clay Wilson (50), Jaxon Silbaugh (55), Brendan Wood (59), and Grant Hathaway (59) also scored for the home team.
Hayden Metts was the low man for Albert Gallatin (2-10) with 52. Greyson Jarrett (53), Trent Clemmer (54), Hoyt Bergman (55), and Mikayla Hammond (62) closed out the scoring.
Carmichaels 199, Fort Cherry 212 — The Mikes closed out the regular season with a non-section road victory at Fort Cherry Golf Club.
Mason Lapana led the way for Carmichaels (12-2) with even-par 36. Liam Lohr shot 39. Dustin Hastings carded 40. Dom Colarusso and Patrick Holaren both shot 42. Tucker Whipkey’s 50 was not used.
Alan Tarolli was the low man for the Rangers (11-4) with 37. Sam Schuman and Braden Dombrowski both shot 41.
