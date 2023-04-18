Bailey Barnyak threw a no-hitter and Ali Jacobs drove in the game’s only run to keep Carmichaels unbeaten with a 1-0 victory over host West Greene in a key Section 2-A softball clash on Friday.
Barnyak walked just one and struck out eight. She allowed four baserunners with three Lady Pioneers reaching on errors.
Payton Gilbert took the hard-luck loss, allowing just the one run on seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Sophia Zalar scored the lone run in the third inning when she was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a double by Jacobs, who also singled.
Zalar had three hits and stole three bases.
The victory keeps Carmichaels (6-0, 10-0) atop the standings while West Greene (3-2, 6-5) slips into a third-place tie with Jefferson-Morgan, one game in back of second-place Chartiers-Houston.
Waynesburg Central 9, McGuffey 4 — Hannah Wood had three hits, including a pair of home runs, and three RBIs in the Lady Raiders’ Section 4-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Highlanders.
Abby Davis tripled, Gina Tedrow doubled and Dani Stockdale hit a two-run single for first-place Waynesburg (4-0, 7-2). Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley struck out five and walked two.
Katelyn Henderson, Julia Barr and Roxanne Painter each homered for McGuffey (2-2, 5-3) which also got doubles from Mia Couture and Kaylee Ward. McKenna Crothers was the losing pitcher.
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Fort Cherry 2 — Kayla Larkin tossed a two-hitter and the Lady Rockets took advantage of seven errors in defeating the host Lady Rangers in a non-section game.
Larkin, who pitched six scoreless innings after giving up two runs in the first, struck out three and walked four. Ava Wood drove in a run for Jefferson-Morgan (5-3).
Trista Fehl-Gariglio tripled for Fort Cherry (3-4). Losing pitcher Adryonna Herbst strukc out seven and walked three.
High school baseball
Carmichaels 6, Charleroi 2 — Jacob Fordyce’s three-run homer propelled the undefeated Mikes past the host Cougars in a non-section game.
Charleroi scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 2-1 lead but Dominic Colarusso tied it with an RBI double in the fourth and Fordyce’s blast capped a four-run rally that put Carmichaels (8-0) ahead to stay.
Winning pitcher Liam Lohr allowed one earned run on eight hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in going the distance. Colarusso had two RBIs and Mason Lapana doubled for the Mikes.
Jake Beveridge had two hits for Charleroi (6-3). Ben Shields was the losing pitcher.
Waynesburg Central 1, West Greene 0 — Tyler Groves and Trenton Zupper combined on a two-hit shutout and Vince Maley scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Raiders’ a walk-off win over visiting West Greene in a non-section game.
Zupper earned the win in relief of Groves who struck out eight.
Maley doubled in the seventh and scored one Benjamin Chorbak’s ground ball. Alex Vansickle also doubled for Waynesburg (3-5).
Losing pitcher Hayden Hamilton surrendered four hits with two walks and three strikeouts for West Greene (6-4) which got two hits from Lane Allison.
Bentworth 6, Jefferson-Morgan 3 — Landon Urcho doubled and singled to help the Bearcats beat the visiting Rockets in a non-section game.
Bentworth (6-4) scored all its runs in the third inning to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 6-2 advantage.
Christian May walked one and struck out four in pitching three scoreless innings of relief to notch the win.
Brody Ross took the loss for Jefferson-Morgan (2-7) which got two hits apiece from Dayten Marion and John Woodward.
Mapletown 18, Monessen 6 — The Maples scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to turn a 6-5 deficit into a 13-6 lead and went on to defeat the visiting Greyhounds in a non-section game.
Daniel Fox drove in five runs with two doubles and a single and Jeremiah Mick doubled and also had five RBIs for Mapletown (3-6) which also got a double from Joe Moritz and four runs from Roger Gradek.
Winning pitcher Spencer Yeager walked none and struck out one.
Josh Walters doubled for Monessen (1-7). Ben Speicher took the loss.
Thursday, April 13
Waynesburg Central 96, Charleroi 54 — The Lady Raiders kept their hopes of sharing the Section 6-AA girls track & field title alive with a victory over the visiting Lady Cougars.
Kali Shriver (100, 13.28), Addison Blair (1,600, 7:12.01), Jordan Dean (300 intermediate hurdles, 52.66, and Kaylee Ayers (3,200, 18:02.33) won events on the track for the Lady Raiders. Emily Mahle (high jump, 5-2; pole vault, 9-6), Shriver (triple jump, 31-6½), Cheyenne Pierson (discus, 69-0), Brynn Kirby (javelin, 84-1), and Emily Carder (shot put, 27-2) had first-place finishes in the field.
Waynesburg swept the relays.
Sophia Iacovino (100 high hurdles, 17.67), Ella Sypolt (400, 1:03.94; 200, 28.60), Camryn Musser (800, 2:52.23), and Alexa Barber (long jump, 15-0) finished first for Charleroi.
Boys track & field
Waynesburg Central 112, Charleroi 36 — The Raiders rolled to a Section 6-AA victory against the visiting Cougars.
Waynesburg won the 3,200 and 400 relays.
Mason Mankey (110 high hurdles, 17.36), Breydon Woods (100, 11.48; 200, 23.77), Nate Fox (1,600, 5:28.47), Olivier Sanvicente (400, 55.21), Zach Andrews (300 intermediate hurdles, 45.42), Colby Pauley (long jump, 17-½), Dane Woods (triple jump, 36-6½), Mason Schroyer (pole vault, 10-6), Dalton Taylor (javelin, 136-1), and Nick Burris (shot put, 40-3) all finished first for the Raiders.
Charleroi’s Owen Haught (800, 2:27.87), Owen Durka (3,200, 13:21.36), 1,600 relay, Connor Luckock (high jump, 5-8), and Xavier Thomas (discus, 103-5) won their events.
California 130, West Greene 9 — The Trojans won all but one event for a convincing Section 6-AA home victory against the Pioneers.
California won the 3,200 and 400 relays. The Trojans’ Tanner Pierce swept the throws, winning the shot put (46-9), javelin (118-2), and discus (99-2). Teammate Chris Ross won the long jump (20-8), triple jump (41-3), and pole vault (9-0).
Noah Neil (110 high hurdles, 18.60; 300 intermediate hurdles, 47.75), Lee Qualk (100, 11.47; high jump, 6-1), Niamh McClaflin (1,600, 5:23.05), Ethan Coble (400, 1:01.84), Steven Gwyn (800, 2:22.05), and Zack Geletei (200, 26.05) also finished first for California.
Nash Bloom won the 3,200 in 15:08.40 for the Pioneers’ lone first-place finish.
Wednesday, April 12
Avella 13, Jefferson-Morgan 3 — Jefferson-Morgan dug out of a hole in the top of the fifth inning but wound up being buried in the bottom half of the frame in suffering a key Section 1-A baseball loss at Avella.
Isaiah Bradick had two hits and four RBIs and Hayden Gatewood delivered a two-run double in a seven-run fifth inning that invoked the mercy rule in the Eagles’ victory.
Brian Humensky doubled and Bryce Wright had two RBIs for the Eagles who also got a single, three stolen bases and two runs from Brian Martos and a single, walk, RBI, stolen base and two runs from Colton Burchianti.
The Eagles led 1-0 after three innings then pushed across five runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 6-0.
Jefferson-Morgan cut the lead in half with three runs in the top of the fifth. Drew Adams hit a sacrifice fly, Brock Bayles had a run-scoring single and Jaymison Robinson singled and scored in the inning.
Robinson wound up with two hits, two stolen bases and a run scored.
Avella’s big fifth inning included Gatewood’s double, singles by Burchianti and Bradick, four hit batters and two errors. Cole Jaworowski’s sacrifice fly ended the game.
Martos was the winning pitcher.
Bayles, the first of three J-M pitchers, took the loss. The left-hander allowed six runs on four hits with one strikeout.
West Greene 10, Mapletown 2 — The Pioneers but a 6-0 lead through four innings for a Section 2-A victory against the visiting Maples.
Darren Knight went the distance for the win, allowing three hits with two walks and 14 strikeouts.
Ian Van Dyne led West Greene (2-2, 5-2) with a pair doubles, including a two-run double in the sixth inning. Morgan Kiger drove in three runs in the victory. Wayne Allison and Kaden Shields both drove in two runs.
Jeremiah Mick took the loss.
Yough 14, Waynesburg Central 4 — The Cougars cruised to a Section 4-AAA victory against the Raiders.
Blake Ulander and James Shoman both had RBI triples for Yough (4-0, 5-1). Nate Bell went the distance for the win with four strikeouts.
Lincoln Pack smacked a home run for Waynesburg (2-4, 2-5).
High school softball
Carmichaels 12, Avella 0, 5 innings — Bailey Barnyak allowed only one hit in the Lady Mikes’ Section 2-A home victory.
Barnyak walked two and struck out 10 in the game called after five innings because of the mercy rule.
The Lady Mikes had eight hits, including Kendall Ellsworth’s triple, and received 10 walks.
Carmichaels’ Ashton Batis drove in two runs and scored three. Ellsworth finished with four RBI.
Jefferson-Morgan 14, Mapletown 13, 9 innings — The two teams combined for 27 runs, 41 hits and six errors with the Lady Rockets securing the extra-inning victory in Section 2-A play.
Kayla Larkin went the distance for the win, walking two and striking out five. She also doubled and finished with four hits.
Isabella Garnek pitch the final two innings in the loss, striking out three and walking four. She also had a double.
Mapletown starting pitcher Devan Clark walked three and struck out 10, and had a pair of doubles.
Payton Farabee led the Jefferson-Morgan offense with a home run, two doubles and a single. Karlee Crockard finished with two doubles and a single, and Addie Larkin had one. Ava Wood had three singles.
Mapletown’s Alexis Perry belted a home run. Makenna Lotspeich had a triple and double. Krista Wilson finished with four singles. Marley Shiflett and Marley Seward both had three singles.
Waynesburg Central 7, South Park 1 — Kayleigh Varner and Kendall Lemley both hit a double and home run to lead the Lady Raiders to a Section 4-AAA over the Lady Eagles.
Hannah Wood added a double for Waynesburg Central (3-0, 6-2). Sydney Sekely was 3-for-3 for South Park (2-1, 4-20.
Tuesday, April 11
West Greene 6, Mapletown 3 — Morgan Kiger tripled and was the winning pitcher as the Pioneers topped the host Maples in a Section 1-A game.
Kiger struck out eight for West Greene (1-2, 5-3) which built a 6-0 advantage.
Mapletown (1-4, 2-5) got all its scoring from AJ Vanata who hit a three-run homer.
Yough 2, Waynesburg Central 1 — Aiden Werner and Dom Maroney each drove in a run to help the Cougars nip the host Raiders in a Section 4-AAA game.
James Shomas earned the win and Blake Ulander had two hits for Yough (3-0, 4-1) which scored in the first and fourth innings against hard-luck losing pitcher Lincoln Pack.
Trent Stephenson and Alex Vansickle both had two hits for Waynesburg (2-3, 2-4) which scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Avella 9, Jefferson-Morgan 5 — The Rockets rallied from a 5-0 deficit but Brian Humensky’s three-run double ignited a four-run seventh that lifted the visiting Eagles to a Section 1-A victory.
Avella (4-1, 6-1) scored twice in the fourth and three times in the fifth but Jefferson-Morgan (1-4, 2-5) parlayed seven walks, a hit batter and a single by Dayten Marion into five runs in the sixth inning. The Rockets’ Brock Bayles, Brayden Ellsworth, Grant Hathaway, Jaymison Robinson and Marion each got an RBI with a bases-loaded walk.
J-M threatened to take the lead but centerfielder Colton Burchianti made a tumbling catch of John Woodward’s sinking fly ball to end the inning, then reached on an error to start the game-winning rally. Bryce Wright followed with a single and Isaiah Bradick walked to load the bases for Humensky who cleared them with his clutch two-strike hit and later scored on an error.
Jefferson-Morgan hurt itself with seven errors while the Eagles did not commit a fielding miscue.
Humensky finished with four RBIs, Wright and Gavin Frank both had two hits and Bradick scored three runs for the Eagles who also got a single and an RBI from Brian Martos.
Wright earned the win in relief. Starting pitcher Bradick allowed three runs on four hits with five walks and seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings.
Robinson had two hits, including a double, for the Rockets (1-4, 2-5). Woodward, who gave up two earned runs on five hits with two walks and nine strikeouts in 6.1 innings, took the loss.
Boys track & field
The Waynesburg boys were tough on their home track Tuesday afternoon for Section 6-AA victories against California and Bentworth.
The Raiders defeated the Trojans, 84-66, and rolled to a 145-0 win against the Bearcats.
The Raiders’ Travis Tedrow, Nate Fox, Owen Haught and Olivier Sanvicente opened the meet by winning the 3,200 relay in 9:24.61.
Mason Mankey (110 high hurdles, 18.21), Breydon Woods (100, 11.49; 200, 24.28), Fox (1,600, 5:18.41), Aiden Pell (400, 55.13), Sanvicente (800, 2:15.24), 1,600 relay (3:51.63), Dalton Taylor (javelin, 128-4), and Mason Schroyer (pole vault, 10-6) all had overall first-place finishes for Waynesburg.
The Trojans’ 400 relay of Zachary Geletei, Jake Layhue, Lee Qualk and Christian Ross defeated the field with a time of 45.82 seconds. Noah Neil (300 intermediate hurdles, 45.69; high jump, 5-8), Niamh McClaflin (3,200, 12:26.87), Ross (long jump, 20-0; triple jump, 39-11), Dylan Henry (discus, 102-7), and Tanner Pierce (shot put, 47-7) had overall first-place finishes for California.
Girls track & field
Waynesburg Central 124, Bentworth 22; California 80, Waynesburg Central 70 — The Lady Trojans handed the Waynesburg its first loss of the season in a Section 6-AA meet hosted by the Lady Raiders.
California swept the relays against the Lady Raiders. The Lady Trojans’ Ella Neil and Waynesburg’s Emily Mahle shared first place in the high jump after clearing five feet.
Anastasia Georgagis (1,600, 6:07.05; 3,200, 13:56.29), and Morgan Ross (200, 29.43; long jump, 15-0) had first-place finishes against Waynesburg.
Waynesburg’s Jordan Dean (100 high hurdles, 18.25; 300 intermediate hurdles, 52.70; 800, 2:42.32), Lake Litwinovich (400, 1:08.89), Mahle (triple jump, 33-7; pole vault, 9-6), Cheyenne Pierson (discus, 79-10), Emily Carder (shot put, 27-7), and Brynn Kirby (javelin, 74-9) finished first overall.
Bentworth’s 3,200 relay (12:03.20) and Ava Massucci (1,600, 6:30.97; 3,200, 14:32.21) finished first against Waynesburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.