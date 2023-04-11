The Carmichaels softball team opened a 4-0 lead in the first inning and didn't look back for a 10-0 Section 2-A home victory Monday afternoon against Mapletown.
The Lady Mikes (4-0, 8-0) added single single runs in the bottom of the second, third and sixth innings, and three in the fifth inning.
Bailey Barnyak scattered three hits, walked just one and struck out 10 in the 6-inning victory. She also had a single and double, and scored a run.
Carmichaels' Carys McConnell and Kendall Ellsworth both drove in two runs. Sophia Zalar had a double and single. Ali Jacobs finished with a triple and single. Ellsworth added a pair of singles.
Devan Clark took the loss, allowing nine earned runs on 11 hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Treslee Weston finished with two singles and Marley Shiflett had one single for the Lady Maples (1-2, 2-4).
Wednesday, April 5
Waynesburg Central 5, Keystone Oaks 3 — Riley Reese drove in two runs to help the Lady Raiders win a Section 4-AAA softball game against the Lady Panthers.
Kayleigh Varner and Dani Stockdale both had a double for Waynesburg (2-0, 4-2).
Lauren Foti finished with a double and RBI for Keystone Oaks (0-2, 0-4).
West Greene 16, Washington 7 — Colten Thomas drove in four runs and Johnny Lampe had two doubles, two singles and three RBI in the Pioneers’ non-section victory.
West Greene (4-3) scored 10 runs in the top of the second inning.
Carmichaels 12, California 2 — The Lady Mikes rolled to a Section 2-A victory at California.
Carmichaels scored nine runs over the first three innings.
Ashton Batis paced the Lady Mikes with three RBI, a home run and triple.
Megan Voithofer, Carlee Roberts and Carys McConnell all drove in two runs. Ali Jacobs went 4-for-4 with a double and three singles.
McConnell started and pitched 4.1 innings for the win, striking out three and walking six. Bailey picked up the final five outs, three by strikeouts.
Tuesday, April 4
Jefferson-Morgan 13, California 9 -- Jefferson-Morgan rode the big bats of freshmen Deakyn Dehoet and Dayten Marion to a comeback victory at California, knocking the Trojans out of a first-place tie in Section 1-A baseball action.
Dehoet drove in three runs with a triple and two singles for coach John Curtis’s Rockets. Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 2-4) also got three hits, including a double, and two RBIs from Marion.
John Woodward, also a freshman, was the winning pitcher.
The Rockets jumped out to a 7-0 but California scored six runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the fourth to go up 8-7. Jefferson-Morgan surged back in front to stay with six runs in the sixth.
Aidan Lowden knocked in three runs with a triple and a double for California (3-1, 3-4) which also got two singles and two RBIs from Kris Weston. Addison Panepinto took the loss.
Carmichaels 11, Fort Cherry 0 — Patrick Holaren tossed a two-hitter and doubled as the host Mikes completed a two-game sweep of the Rangers (0-2, 1-4) with a five-inning victory to take over sole possession of first place in Section 1-A.
Tyler Richmond knocked in four runs with a double and a single for unbeaten Carmichaels (4-0, 5-0).
Waynesburg Central 13, Brownsville 2 — Lincoln Pack doubled, knocked in three runs and was the winning pitcher as the Raiders rolled past the host Falcons in a Section 4-AAA game.
Derek Turcheck also doubled and had two RBIs for Waynesburg (2-2, 2-3).
Rylan Johnson hit a two-run homer for Brownsville (0-4, 1-5).
High school softball
Carmichaels 12, Uniontown 2 — Bailey Barnyak fired a five-inning no-hitter and Carys McConnell knocked in three runs with a home run and two singles and scored three times as the visiting Lady Mikes remained perfect with a non-section win at Uniontown.
Kendall Ellsworth tripled and also had three RBIs and Barnyak doubled and drove in two runs for Carmichaels (6-0) which got run-scoring doubles from Kaitlyn Waggett, Sophia Zalar and Megan Voithofer.
Barnyak walked four and struck out 13.
Sequoia Dunlap walked twice, stole four bases and scored a run for the Lady Raiders (2-2).
West Greene 4, Jefferson-Morgan 1 — Taylor Karvan had a triple, single, RBI and two runs to help the Lady Pioneers hold off the visiting Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A game.
Winning pitcher Payton Gilbert allowed six hits and one walk with nine strikeouts and helped her own cause with a double and an RBI for West Greene (3-0, 6-3). London Whipkey and Lexi Six each drove in one run.
Ava Wood had two hits for Jefferson-Morgan (2-2, 3-3) and Payton Farabee knocked in her team’s only run. Losing pitcher Kayla Larkin surrendered just four hits and one walk.
Jefferson-Morgan (3-3, 2-2).
Mapletown 2, Brownsville 1 — Krista Wilson’s tie-breaking RBI double in the sixth inning lifted the host Lady Maples to a non-section victory over the Lady Falcons.
Winning pitcher Devan Clark gave up just three hits and a walk for Mapletown (2-3) which got two hits and an RBI from Marley Shiflett.
Losing pitcher Ava Clark struck out 10 for Brownsville (0-2).
Waynesburg Central 5, Keystone Oaks 3 — Dani Stockdale doubled and singled and the Lady Raiders pushed across three runs in the top of the seventh inning on their way to a Section 4-AAA win over host Keystone Oaks (0-2, 0-4).
Waynesburg led 2-1 when Riley Reese hit an RBI single in the seventh to start a three-run rally for a 5-1 advantage.
Hannah Wood and Kayleigh Varner both doubled for the Lady Raiders.
