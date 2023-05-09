Carmichaels remained unbeaten and took care of business in wrapping up sole possession of the Section 2-A softball championship with a pair of mercy-rule victories, first defeating visiting Avella, 11-0 in five innings, and then blanking host Mapletown, 18-0 in four innings, Monday.
Bailey Barnyak was the winning pitcher in both games allowing just one hit on the day. Barnyak threw a no-hitter with no walks and 11 strikeouts against the Lady Eagles and tossed a one-hitter again with no walks and 11 strikeouts against the Lady Maples.
Ali Jacobs was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs against Avella and Ashton Batis had two hits and two RBI for Carmichaels (12-0, 16-0) which also got two hits from Barnyak.
Isabella Green took the loss for the Lady Eagles (0-11, 2-13).
Batis was 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs, Jacob was 3 for 3 with a triple and Carys McConnell had a double, two singles and three RBIs against Mapletown (3-7, 5-10). Carmichaels also got a triple and a double from Barnyak and a triple, single and three RBIs from Sophia Zalar.
Isabella Garnek was the losing pitcher for the Lady Maples whose only hit was a single by McKenna Lotspeich.
Jefferson-Morgan 8, Mapletown 4 — Payton Farabee hit a home run and Kayla Larkin contributed a double as the Lady Rockets (6-6, 8-7) triumphed over host Lady Maples to wrap up a playoff spot in Section 2-A.
Mapletown (3-7, 5-10) got a home run from McKenna Lotspeich and a double from Devan Clark doubled.
Chartiers-Houston 16, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — Meadow Ferri threw a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts as the Lady Bucs (9-2, 11-5) blanked the host Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A game.
Karlee Crockard had the lone hit for Jefferson-Morgan.
High school baseball
Carmichaels 13, Mapletown 3 — The Mikes combined nine hits with seven walks and two Mapletown errors for a Section 1-A home win in five innings.
Carmichaels (9-2, 13-3) scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, three in the second inning, five more in the fourth inning, and invoked the mercy rule with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Aydan Adamson went the distance for the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.
Liam Lohr sparked the Carmichaels offense with a home run, single, three runs scored and four RBI. Patrick Holaren drove in three runs with a double and two singles. Dominic Colarusso finished with a double and single. Jacob Fordyce doubled and Tyler Richmond legged out a triple.
Josh Howard had a double and drove in a run for the Maples (1-10, 1-14). Losing pitcher Spencer Yeager also drove in a run.
Fort Cherry 10, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — Ryan Steele and Owen Norman both doubled as the host Rangers (6-4, 9-7) shut out Jefferson-Morgan (4-7, 5-10) to eliminate the Rockets from postseason contention in Section 1-A.
Waynesburg Central 6, McGuffey 2 — Austin Surber had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs as the visiting Raiders earned a key Section 4-AAA victory over the Highlanders.
The win moves Waynesburg (5-4, 7-5) into third place with three section games remaining, one-half game ahead of Mount Pleasant and a game in front of McGuffey (5-6, 9-7).
Derek Turcheck chipped in with a pair of hits and two RBIs for the Raiders.
Friday, May 5
Carmichaels 10, West Greene 0; Carmichaels 3, West Greene 1 — The Carmichaels pitching staff allowed just one run for a Section 1-A doubleheader baseball sweep from visiting West Greene.
The Mikes (8-2, 12-3) won the first game in six innings, 10-0, and took the nightcap, 3-1.
Patrick Holaren went the distance in the opening game win, allowing four hits with four strikeouts.
Tyler Richmond sparked the Carmichaels offense with four hits, including a home run and double, and four RBI. Liam Lohr belted a home run, and Mason Lapana finished with two singles and two RBI.
Johnny Lampe doubled for the Pioneers (3-7, 7-9).
West Greene was the home team in the second game.
The Mikes scored single runs in the top of the first, third and fourth innings. West Greene scored its run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Nathan Beringo went the distance for the victory, allowing two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Lohr went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Holaren had a pair of singles.
Colten Thomas doubled and singled, and scored on Nathan Reed’s single.
