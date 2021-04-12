West Greene pitcher Kylie Meek scattered three hits as the Lady Pioneers opened Section 2-A softball play with a 10-0 win in six innings over the visiting Lady Maples on Friday.
BreAnn Jackson invoked the mercy rule with her single in the bottom of the sixth inning. She finished with two hits.
London Whipkey had a double, sacrifice fly and two RBI for West Greene (1-0, 4-1). Meek struck out six and walked two, and also doubled.
Jersey Wise scored three runs in the win.
Maddie Blaker took the loss for Mapletown (0-1, 1-2), striking out two and walking four.
Waynesburg Central 12, Empire (N.Y.) 2 — Waynesburg had a good start at the Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., on Thursday as the Raiders defeated Empire in five innings.
Hannah Wood went 3-for-5 with home run, triple and five RBI. Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley tripled, doubled and had three RBI, and Ehralyn Eisiminger had a double and drove in three runs. Erin Fitch also doubled to back Lemley’s four-hit, seven-strikeout pitching.
Waynesburg (4-1) routed Concord Christian in a non-section game at the Ripken Experience on Saturday, 9-1.
Jefferson-Morgan 7, California 5 — The Lady Rockets scored six runs in the first three innings and Jasmine Demaske made the lead stand for a non-section win over the visiting Lady Trojans.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-2) led 2-0 after the first inning and 3-0 after two innings. California (1-2) responded with three runs in the top of the third inning, but Jefferson-Morgan countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Lady Trojans cut the lead to a run, 6-5, with two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Jefferson-Morgan added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Demaske and Payton Farabee both doubled in the win.
Baseball
Carmichaels 17, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — The Mikes only needed three innings to close out their non-section win at Jefferson-Morgan.
Carmichaels (5-0) led 9-0 after the first inning, increased the lead to 14-0 after two innings, and invoked the mercy rule with three runs in the top of the third inning.
Nine different players had hits for the Mikes, led by Gavin Pratt with a two-run home run, single, and four RBI. Nick Ricco also had two hits and four RBI. Drake Long doubled in the win.
Trenton Carter pitched two innings for the win, allowing no hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Dylan Rohrer allowed the only hit in the third inning, a single by Kyle Clayton. Rohrer struck out two and didn’t walk anyone.
Owen Maddich took the loss.
California 12, Waynesburg Central 11 — The Trojans scored the winning run in the top of the sixth inning for a non-section win at Waynesburg Central.
The Raiders (0-3) led 6-5 after two innings. California regained the lead in the top of the fourth inning, 7-6, but Waynesburg rallied for an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the inning.
The Trojans (1-3) scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning, and the Raiders tied the game in the bottom of the inning.
Conner Vig was the winning pitcher. Jordan Kearns had two doubles and drove in two runs for California. Matt Trunzo drove in three runs and doubled.
Mason Switalski and Logan Higgins both had four hits for Waynesburg. Higgins drove in three runs with two doubles and Switalski had a pair of RBI with a double. Trenton Zupper finished with two hits and two RBI.
West Greene 8, Bentworth 2 — The Pioneers broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the bottom of the second inning for a non-section win over the visiting Bearcats.
Corey Wise went the distance for the win, allowing six hits and no walks with no strikeouts. Wise also had a double, single and three RBI for West Greene (2-1).
Casey Miller had a single and double, and drove in two runs for West Greene.
Seth Adams took the loss for Bentworth (0-4).
Thursday, April 8
Brownsville 6, Jefferson-Morgan 4 — Kendra Franks drove in two runs with a pair of hits and was the winning pitcher in Brownsville’s non-section softball win over host Jefferson-Morgan.
Samantha Tressler singled and had two RBIs for the Lady Falcons (2-2). Aubri Hogsett doubled and singled and Brooke Evanchak also doubled for Brownsville.
Franks limited the Lady Rockets (2-2) to four hits. Payton Farabee had two of those hits, including a double, and had three RBIs. Kayla Larkin was the losing pitcher.
Girls track & field
Waynesburg Central 125, Beth-Center 25 — The Lady Raiders were tough at home, defeating the visiting Lady Bulldogs in Section 6-AA action.
Jordan Dean (100 high hurdles, 18.79; 300 intermediate hurdles, 54.96), Ashlyn Basinger (100, 12.98; 200, 27.30), Kaitlyn Pester (1,600, 6:29; 3,200, 13:39), Lake Litwinovich (800, 2:51; triple jump, 30-5), Emily Mahle (high jump, 4-4), Taylor Shriver (pole vault, 10-0; long jump, 16-1), and Claire Paige Miller (discus, 78-10; shot put, 28-1) all had individual first-place finishes for Waynesburg.
Kaylee Ayers, Lexi Rush, Ember Weber and Emily Woods won the 3,200 relay in 15:15.30. Regan Carlson, Taylor Shriver, Brenna Benke and Basinger finished first in the 400 relay with a time of 53.94. Woods, Litwinovich, Dean and Kali Shriver took first in the 1,600 relay in 4:55.20.
Julia Ogrodowski (javelin, 70-3) and Ella Boothe (400, 1:08.23) finished first for the Lady Bulldogs.
Boys track & field
Waynesburg Central 111, Beth-Center 32 — The Raiders were solid throughout the lineup for a Section 6-AA home win over the Bulldogs.
Breydon Woods (110 high hurdles, 18.89), Andrew Layton (100, 11.99; 200, 24.72; pole vault, 11-0), Gabe McConville (1,600, 4:33.55; 800, 2:10.92; 3,200, 10:58.90), Trenton Zupper (400, 56.47), Chase Henkins (300 intermediate hurdles, 51.40), Tyler McIe (high jump, 5-4), Dawson Fowler (long jump, 17-6; triple jump, 37-2), Jacob Mason (discus, 88-3½; shot put, 36-9), Luca Augustine (javelin, 123-10), and 1,600 relay finished first for Waynesburg.
Beth-Center’s Kyle McCollum, Jacob Sinclair, Ruben Miller and Tyler Debnar won the 3,200 relay in 10:13.68.
Wednesday, April 7
Frazier 11, West Greene 6 -- Delaney Warnick smacked three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in two runs as Frazier rode an early offensive explosion to a non-section softball win over host West Greene in a battle of softball powers.
Rylee Evans belted a two-run homer for the Lady Commodores and Jensyn Hartman reached base four times with two hits and two walks to go along with two runs and two RBIs. Victoria Washinski and Maria Felsher each had a hit and two RBIs.
The Lady Commodores (3-2) rang up four runs in the first and four more in the second to take an 8-0 lead, and made it 9-0 with a run in the top of the fourth. The Lady Pioneers (3-1) fought back and made it 10-6 after a four-run rally in the fifth but could get no closer.
Nicole Palmer allowed no earned runs and three hits with no walks and six strikeouts in four innings to earn the win. Madison Bednar pitched the final three innings.
Jersey Wise doubled and singled for West Greene and London Whipkey also had two hits. BreAnn Jackson and Lexi Six each contributed a hit and two RBIs.
Losing pitcher Kiley Meek surrendered five earned runs on six hits with four walks and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Desirae Lemmon came on in relief and gave up one run in 2 1/3 innings.
Carmichaels 10, Bentworth 2 — Carlee Roberts was 4 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs in the Lady Mikes’ Section 3-AA win over host Bentworth.
Winning pitcher Emma Holaren twirled a three-hitter, allowing two unearned runs with one walk and 14 strikeouts.
Mia Ranieri had three hits and knocked in a run, and Sophia Zalar and Karissa Rohrer each contributed two hits, two runs and an RBI for Carmichaels (1-0, 3-3), which also got two singles and two RBIs from Kendall Ellsworth.
Losing pitcher Jaclyn Tatar allowed four earned runs on nine hits with one walk and six strikeouts in five innings for the Lady Bearcats (0-2, 0-3). Tatar also had two of her team’s three hits. Jessica Rothka tripled for Bentworth’s other hit.
Jefferson-Morgan 9, Monessen 1 — Payton Farabee smacked three hits, including a pair of doubles, and Jasmine Demaske threw a three-hitter to spark Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A win over visiting Monessen.
Ali Ostrick and Kayla Larkin also doubled for the Lady Rockets (2-0, 2-1). Demaske, who lost a shutout in the seventh, struck out eight and walked none.
Jefferson-Morgan scored a run in the first, three in the second and two in the third for a 6-0 lead and cruised from there.
Hannah Yorty took the loss for the Lady Greyhounds (0-1, 0-2).
Mapletown 9, Fort Cherry 4 — The Lady Maples erupted for eight runs in the third inning and went on to defeat host Fort Cherry in a non-section game.
Briell Price tripled and Kileigh Smith had two RBIs for Mapletown (1-1). Macee Cree was the winning pitcher.
Amy Alrutz had two RBIs and a double for the Lady Rangers (2-1), who also got doubles from Cadence Fehl-Gariglio and Trista Fehl-Gariglio. Adryonna Herbst took the loss.
Baseball
Jefferson-Morgan 15, Mapletown 6 — Bryce Bedilion drove in three runs with two triples and a single and Jefferson-Morgan broke a 6-6 tie with nine unanswered runs to defeat visiting Mapletown in a Section 2-A clash.
Winning pitcher Kyle Clayton had three hits, four runs and an RBI and Ayden Pratt contributed a triple, single four runs and two RBIs for coach John Curtis’ Rockets (3-1, 4-1), who also got doubles from Easton Hanko and Owen Maddich.
Clayton pitched 4 2/3 innings with two walks and four strikeouts in relief of starter Hanko.
Clay Menear, Lance Stevenson and Logan Beck had two hits apiece for coach Dom DeCarlo’s Maples (0-2, 0-2). Losing pitcher Brody Evans struck out six and walked one in 2 2/3 innings after relieving starter Landan Stevenson in the fourth inning.
Mapletown scored twice in the top of the first but J-M countered with two in the bottom of the inning and four more in the third to go up 6-3. The Maples tied it with three runs in the top of the fourth before the Rockets pulled away with two runs in both the fourth and fifth and five more in the sixth.
Carmichaels 13, California 2 — Carmichaels rolled to a five-inning Section 1-AA victory over the Trojans for the second straight day, following up a 13-1 win at California on Tuesday with a home win on Wednesday.
Drake Long knocked in five runs with a home run, double and sacrifice fly and hurled a two-hitter to earn the win in Wednesday’s game. He struck out seven and walked four.
Gavin Pratt tripled, Liam Lohr doubled and both had an RBI for the Mikes (2-0, 3-0). Zachary Hillsman drove in a pair of runs and Nick Ricco, Dylan Rohrer and Tyler Richmond each chipped in with one RBI.
Jacob Piktel and Jordan Kearns both singled and scored to account for the Trojans’ only hits and runs. Payton Conte took the loss for California (0-2, 0-3).
Pratt and Patrick Holaren combined to throw a three-hitter in Tuesday’s game. Pratt surrendered two hits and an unearned run with two walks and eight strikeouts in four innings. Holaren gave up one hit and struck out the side in the fifth.
Pitkel took the loss. Connor Vig, Fred Conrad and Addison Panepinto each singled for California’s only hits. Conrad scored the Trojans’ run.
Jacob Fordyce led the Mikes with a triple, single, two walks, three RBIs and four runs. Rohrer, Trenton Carter, Pratt and Stush Ferek each singled twice and Lohr had a double and three runs. Ricco, Ferek, Richmond, Rohrer and Carter had one RBI apiece.
Southmoreland 8, Waynesburg Central 7 — Kory Ansell drove in three runs with a pair of hits and the Scotties held off a late Raiders rally to claim a Section 4-AAA win.
Noah Phillips contributed two hits and two RBIs for Southmoreland (2-0, 2-1). Mason Basinger was the winning pitcher.
Mason Switalski knocked in three runs with three hits for Waynesburg (0-2, 0-2) and losing pitcher Lincoln Pack doubled and singled.
The Scotties trailed 3-2 before rallying for five runs in the fifth, and held an 8-4 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh when the Raiders scored three times.
Tuesday, April 6
Jefferson-Morgan 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 3 — Jasmine Demaske doubled twice and was the winning pitcher in Jefferson-Morgan’s Section 2-A victory over host Greensburg Central Catholic.
Demaske walked none and scattered 10 hits. Payton Farabee and Madison Wright also doubled for the Lady Rockets (1-0, 1-1).
Losing pitcher Emma Henry tripled and doubled for the Lady Centurions (0-1, 2-1) who also got a triple from Bailey Kuhns and doubles from Rianna Booher and Lauren Sukay.
Greensburg scored once in the first but J-M countered with two runs in the third, fifth and sixth to take a 6-1 lead.
Baseball
Jefferson-Morgan 5, Mapletown 3 — Winning pitcher Bryce Bedilion took a no-hitter into the sixth inning as Jefferson-Morgan held off host Mapletown for a Section 2-A victory.
The Rockets (2-1, 3-1) broke a scoreless tie with a four-run third inning that featured singles by Kyle Clayton, Bedilion and Liam Ankrom. J-M tacked on a run in the fourth to make it 5-0.
Bedilion cruised through the first five innings before Landan Stevenson singled in the sixth for the Maples’ first hit of the game. Lance Stevenson walked and A.J. Vanata followed with a two-run single to get Mapletown, playing its season opener, on the board.
Bedilion allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and 10 strikeouts in sixth innings.
The Rockets’ Owen Maddich took the mound in the seventh and allowed a walk to Landan Stevenson and an RBI single to Lance Stevenson before closing the door to earn the save.
Lance Stevenson was charged with the loss.
Ayden Pratt scored two runs for Jefferson-Morgan.
Southmoreland 5, Waynesburg Central 3 — Anthony Govern tripled, singled and was the winning pitcher in the Scotties’ Section 4-AAA victory over visiting Waynesburg Central.
Ben Zimmerman had two hits and four stolen bases for Southmoreland (1-0, 2-1). Govern struck out nine and allowed two earned runs on three hits.
The Scotties put up a pair of runs in both the first and third and another in the fourth to build a 5-0 lead and held on from there.
Devin McCall knocked in all three runs for the Raiders (0-1, 0-1) with double in the sixth.
Logan Higgins was the losing pitcher.
Monday, April 5
Waynesburg Central 18, Brownsville 2 -- blasted three home runs in rolling to a three-inning win over visiting Brownsville in a Section 3-AAA softball game.
The Lady Raiders’ Erin Fitch highlighted an eight-run first inning with a three-run homer.
Waynesburg (1-0, 1-1) pushed across two more runs in the second to go up 10-1. In the third, Brooke Coss socked a three-run homer for the Lady Raiders and Lily Rush capped another eight-run outburst with a two-run home run that ended the game on the mercy rule.
Ehralyn Eisiminger had an RBI triple for Waynesburg and Kylee Goodman contributed two hits and three runs.
Aubri Hogsett hit a solo home run for the Lady Falcons (0-1, 0-2) who also got a double off the bat of Kami Franks.
Winning pitcher Meghan Braun allowed four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Kendra Franks took the loss.
Carmichaels 5, Mapletown 1 — Mia Ranieri had two hits and Emma Holaren pitched a four-hitter as the Lady Mikes beat host Mapletown in a non-section game.
Macee Cree doubled twice for the Lady Maples who were hurt by eight errors in the their season opener.
Carmichaels took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Sophia Zalar scored on a passed ball.
Mapletown tied it in the fourth when Devan Clark singled in Taylor Dusenberry.
The Lady Mikes went ahead to stay with two unearned runs in the fifth. Grace Brown, who singled to start the rally, and Kendall Ellsworth both scored in the inning.
Carmichaels tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Holaren struck out nine and walked one.
Losing pitcher Maddie Blaker allowed just five hits with two walks and one hit batter while striking out 10.
