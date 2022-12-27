A coaching change and the loss of several key players to graduation had many people thinking the West Greene girls basketball team's string of section titles could come to an end this season.
The Lady Pioneers showed they weren’t about to give up their grip on Section 2-A dominance without a fight, however, as they vanquished one of their main challengers in their quest for a seventh consecutive first-place finish.
Lexi Six scored a game-high 20 points and Taylor Karvan put up 10 of her 15 points in the second half as the Lady Pioneers (1-0, 4-4) rallied past visiting Monessen, 45-42, in the section opener for both teams on Dec. 22.
Monessen (0-1, 2-4) led 26-19 at halftime but West Greene, under first-year coach Austin Crouse, outscored the Lady Greyhounds 13-8 in both the third and fourth quarters to seize the victory.
Hailey Johnson and Sidney Campbell each scored nine points for Monessen.
McGuffey 47, Carmichaels 19 — Lexi Ewig had 19 points in the Lady Highlanders’ non-section win over the visiting Lady Mikes.
Libby Mallah and Taylor Schumacher followed with 11 and 10 points for McGuffey (7-2).
Sophia Zalar paced Carmichaels (1-7) with 11 points.
Boys basketball
Chartiers-Houston 57, Jefferson-Morgan 36 — The Bucs blew open a close game by out-scoring the visiting Rockets 23-7 in the fourth quarter.
Manny Ntumngia and Avery Molek paced Chartiers-Houston (6-1) with 17 and 15 points. Justus Buckingham added 12 points.
The Bucs led 14-12, 26-23 and 34-29 at the breaks.
Houston Guesman topped J-M (4-4) in scoring with 14 points.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
West Greene 45, Ellis School 19 — The Lady Pioneers rolled to a non-section girls basketball victory.
West Greene led 12-2 after the first quarter and increased its advantage to 24-10 at halftime. The Lady Pioneers held a 21-9 advantage in the second half.
Lexi Six paced West Greene (2-4) with 16 points. Angelina Jones scored eight points for Ellis School (2-4).
Mapletown 34, Propel Montour 31 — The visiting Lady Maples held off a fourth quarter rally for a non-section road win.
Mapletown led 11-10 after the first quarter and 19-14 at halftime. The lead grew to 30-18 heading into the fourth quarter.
The home team held a 13-4 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Isabella Garnek and Bailey Rafferty both finished with 11 points for Mapletown (2-5).
Janai Green scored a game-high 18 points for Propel Montour (1-6).
Boys wrestling
Jefferson-Morgan 40, West Greene 19 — The Rockets won the last five bouts for a Section 1-AA road victory at West Greene.
Parker Smith (145), Grant Hathaway (152), and Chase Frameli (172) all won by fall for Jefferson-Morgan. Brenton Barnhart (160) and Adam McAnany (189) won decisions for the Rockets’ 24-0 late match run.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Landon Heath (285) and Connor Pinchok (114) won by forfeits. Carson Sweeney (107) and Drew Adams (127) won by decisions. Hudson Guesman won a major decision at 133 pounds.
West Greene’s Levi Yeater (139) and Parker Smith (145) had pins. Colin Whyte won a decision at 215 pounds. Seth Burns carried a major decision at 121 pounds.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
The Brownsville boys basketball team scored 34 points in the first quarter and rolled to a 75-30 Section 4-AAA victory at Waynesburg Central.
The Falcons (2-0, 4-1) led 58-9 at halftime and 69-15 after three quarters.
Damarion Brown led the way for Brownsville with 25 points. Harlan Davis added 13.
Alex VanSickle scored 12 and Dane Woods finished with 10 points for the Raiders (0-2, 1-7).
Propel Braddock Hills 80, West Greene 55 — The Pioneers led 18-15 after the first quarter, but the visitors rallied for a 31-29 halftime lead and then put the game away with a big second half for a non-section road victory.
Propel Braddock Hills (4-3) held a 49-26 advantage in the final 16 minutes.
Lane Allison led West Greene (1-6) with a game-high 30 points.
Giontae Clemmons paced the visitors with 24 points. Benjamin Mayhew scored 23 points and Patrick Panichella added 13.
Girls basketball
California 62, Jefferson-Morgan 16 — The Lady Trojans rolled to a non-section road victory at Jefferson-Morgan.
California (4-4) led 21-7, 38-14 and 56-16 at the quarter breaks.
Rakiyah Porter paced California with a game-high 15 points. Addison Gregory finished with 14 points and Sam Smichnik added 10.
Kayla Larkin scored eight points for Jefferson-Morgan (0-7).
Albert Gallatin 61, Waynesburg Central 27 — The Lady Colonials held the visiting Lady Raiders to single digits in each quarter to breeze to a non-section home victory.
Albert Gallatin led 9-7 after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 23-14. The Lady Colonials put the game out of reach with a 24-7 advantage in the third quarter.
Courtlyn Turner scored a game-high 20 points for Albert Gallatin. Mya Glisan finished with 16 points.
The Lady Raiders’ Kaley Rohanna finished with seven points. Addison Blair and Peyton Cowell both scored six points.
Women’s basketball
Hiram 74, Waynesburg 39 — Hiram closed the first quarter on a 13-2 run for a 20-10 lead on its way to a non-conference road victory.
Avery Robinson led the Yellow Jackets (1-9) with 12 points. Brownsville graduate Emma Seto grabbed nine rebounds.
