West Greene scored 51 points in the second half to defeat host Mapletown, 70-40, in Section 2-A girls basketball action on Monday night.
The first-place Lady Pioneers (8-5) closed the first half unbeaten in section play at 5-0, extending their section winning streak to 76 as they seek to finish in first place for a seventh consecutive season.
Mapletown (1-4, 4-10) trailed 11-6 after the first quarter but fought back to take a 20-19 halftime lead. West Greene took control by outscoring the Lady Maples 22-8 in the third quarter and extended its advantage in the fourth.
Kasie Meek led the way for the Lady Pioneers with 19 points. Taylor Karvan scored 14 and Lexi Six added 10.
Isabella Garnek had a double-double for Mapletown with 13 points and 11 rebounds. She also had three assists. Krista Wilson finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and also had three assists.
Chartiers-Houston 45, Carmichaels 30 -- The second-place Lady Bucs fought off the Lady Mikes to earn a Section 4-AA victory.
Chartiers-Houston (5-1, 9-6) led 9-6, 18-10 and 31-23 at the quarter breaks.
Ella Richey paced the Lady Bucs with 11 points.
Sophia Zalar scored a game-high 13 points for Carmichaels (3-3, 5-9) which fell out of a third-place tie with California into fourth place.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Burgettstown Invitational — The host Blue Devils powered to the team wrestling title with 283 points.
Bentworth placed fifth with 118½ points. Ringgold was seventh with 111½ points and West Greene placed nine with 91. Jefferson-Morgan was 13th in the team standings with 85 points and Southmoreland was 15th with 74. Elizabeth Forward was 26th with 43 points.
Bentworth’s Chris Vargo won the 127-pound title by a 3-1 decision. Owen Ivcic finished fourth at 139 pounds. Alex Rusilko placed fourth at 285 pounds.
Ringgold’s Jake Conroy finished first at 189 pounds with a fall in 1:11.
The Rockets’ Chase Frameli fell in the third-place bout at 160 pounds. Ronin Kramer won a 9-1 major decision against teammate Connor Pinchok for fifth place.
West Greene’s Colin Whyte placed third at 215 pounds. Seth Burns won a 2-0 sudden-victory decision against Bentworth’s Max Ivcic for third place at 121 pounds. The Pioneers’ Parker Smith ceded an injury default for sixth place at 145 pounds.
Winner’s Choice Tournament — Waynesburg Central placed fourth with 173 points in the tournament hosted by Fairmont (W.Va.) High School.
Spring Mills (W.Va.) won the team title with 238 points.
The Raiders' Roan Tustin won the 174-pound title with an 11-4 decision over Colten Caron, of Independence, W.Va. Eli Makel pinned Clay County’s Noah Casto in 3:23 to finish first at 215 pounds.
Ky Szewcyzk placed third by a 6-0 decision at 113 pounds. Daniel Huffman finished third at 144 pounds.
Floyd Huff (106), Joseph Simon (132), and Nate Jones (150) all finished sixth for Waynesburg.
Albert Medlen won his seventh-place 120-pound bout with a 9-8 decision.
Girls basketball
Eden Christian 46, West Greene 35 — The Lady Warriors put three players in double figures led by Ella D’Ippolito with 16 points to ward off the host Lady Pioneers in a non-section game.
Abby Stover and Hope Haring added 10 points apiece for Eden Christian (3-7) which led 14-5, 27-12 and 36-24 at the breaks.
Kendra Tharp scored nine points as West Greene put eight players in the scoring column. Brooke Miller had six points and Ally Campbell and Kasie Meek each contributed five points.
Friday, Jan. 13
Fort Cherry 80, Carmichaels 50 — The Rangers exploded to a 51-23 halftime lead on its way to a Section 4-AA boys basketball win over the visiting Mikes.
Owen Norman led Fort Cherry (5-0, 12-2) with 23 points. Lucas Errett and Matt Sieg followed with 19 and 13 points.
Carmichaels (2-3, 8-6) was paced by Tyler Richmond’s 17 points. Aydan Adamson chipped in with 11.
Monessen 56, Mapletown 27 — The Greyhounds ran their winning streak to 11 and kept their grip on first place in Section 2-A with a victory over the visiting Maples.
Jaisean Blackman and Tim Kershaw topped the scoring column for Monessen (4-0, 11-1) with 14 points apiece and TyVaughn Kershaw followed close behind with 13 points.
Jeremiah Mick Mapletown (1-3, 4-8) with 10 points.
Jefferson-Morgan 36, West Greene --The Rockets outscored the host Pioneers 8-3 in the fourth quarter to pull out a Section 2-A win in a defensive battle.
Troy Wright tossed in a game-high 18 points with six 3-pointers to lead the way for Jefferson-Morgan (3-1, 9-5).
West Greene (1-3, 2-11) led 8-3 after the first quarter but the Rockets surged to an 18-15 halftime advantage. The Pioneers used a 13-10 edge in the third to pull even at 28-28.
Lane Allison tallied 12 points for West Greene.
Mount Pleasant 59, Waynesburg 42 — Yukon Daniels sank five 3-pointers on his way to a 21-point night as the Vikings toppled the Raiders in a Section 4-AAA game.
Mount Pleasant (2-3, 3-10) also got 15 points from Chase McCloy and 12 from Brayden Caletri.
Dane Woods scored 14 points for Waynesburg (0-5, 2-12). Alex Van Sickle and Jackson Dean followed with 12 and 10 points.
Avella 61, Jefferson-Morgan 27 — The Lady Eagles rebounded from their loss at Geibel Catholic Thursday night with a Section 2-A road win.
Avella (2-2, 7-7) led 12-3 after the first quarter and 33-13 at halftime.
Katie Dryer paced the Lady Eagles with 20 points. Hanna Brownlee added 18.
Kayla Larkin led the Lady Rockets (0-4, 0-14) with 12 points.
Thursday Jan. 12
Waynesburg Central 51, South Park 32 — The Lady Raiders steadily pulled away for a Section 4-AAA home girls basketball victory over the Lady Eagles.
Waynesburg (3-1, 11-2) led 13-11 after the first quarter and 25-19 at halftime. The Lady Raiders’ lead grew to 38-27 after three quarters.
Avery Davis led the Lady Raiders with 16 points. Kaley Rohanna finished with 13 points. Josie Horne pulled down 12 rebounds and Addison Blair grabbed 10.
Maddie Graham scored 14 points for South Park (2-2, 5-7).
Monessen 43, Mapletown 27 — The Lady Greyhounds were tough at home for a Section 2-A victory against the visiting Lady Maples.
MyAsia Majors paced Monessen (3-1, 5-4) with 14 points.
Makenna Lotsoeich led Mapletown (1-3, 4-9) with game-high 16 points.
West Greene 50, Jefferson-Morgan 22 — The Lady Pioneers built a 22-point halftime lead on their way to a Section 2-A road victory.
Lexi Six led the way for West Greene with 14 points. Taylor Karvan finished with 11.
Kayla Larkin scored 12 points for Jefferson-Morgan.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Jefferson-Morgan 42, Washington 33 — Ronin Kramer (113) and Adam McAnany (189) won by fall in the Rockets’ Section 1-AA wrestling victory.
Jefferson-Morgan improves to 4-1 in the section and 5-1 overall.
Norwin 42, Ringgold 13 — Jake Conroy won by fall for the Rams in a Section 3-AAA loss to the Knights.
Ringgold slips to 0-3 in the section and 3-9 overall.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Jefferson-Morgan 60, California 52 — The Rockets rode a 17-2 run in the second quarter to a Section 2-A boys basketball victory over visiting California.
Jordan Jacobs led a balanced Jefferson-Morgan (2-1, 8-5) attack with 15 points and was followed by Troy Wright (14) and Houston Guesman (12).
The Trojans (0-3, 4-8) led 11-10 after the first quarter but the Rockets’ second-quarter blitz put them ahead 32-21 at halftime and they held a 47-36 advantage after three quarters.
Aidan Lowden tallied a game-high 21 points for California which also got 11 points from Dom Martini.
Geibel Catholic 93, Mapletown 66 — Jaydis Kennedy poured in 36 points as the Gators pulled away from the host Maples in a Section 2-A game.
Trevon White followed with 21 points and Jeffery Johnson tossed in 20 as the Geibel Catholic terrific trio combined for 77 points.
The Gators (2-1, 4-6) led 14-11, 38-28 and 62-40 at the quarter breaks.
Landan Stevenson scored 22 points for Mapletown (1-2, 4-7) which also got 18 points from Jeremiah Mick.
The Maples played without starting guard Braden McIntire who was sidelined with an ankle injury.
Monessen 74, West Greene 47 — The first-place Greyhounds found themselves deadlocked with host West Greene 27-27 at halftime but outscored the Pioneers 47-20 in the second half to secure a Section 2-A victory.
Lorenzo Gardner led all scorers with 26 points for Monessen (3-0, 10-1) and Jaisen Blackmon tallied 23 points.
Kaden Shields’ 15 points paced West Greene (1-2, 2-10) which led 19-14 after the first quarter. Lane Allison added 14 points and Parker Burns contributed 13 for the Pioneers.
Washington 65, Waynesburg Central 21 — The Prexies outscored the visiting Raiders 30-0 in the first quarter in cruising to a Section 4-AAA win.
Braiden Wise tallied 19 points for Washington (5-0, 10-2) and Brayce Patterson had 10 points.
Dane Woods scored 10 points for Waynesburg (0-4, 2-11).
Carmichaels 77, Frazier 59 — Dom Colarusso tossed in five 3-pointers on his way to a 25-point night as the Mikes topped visiting Frazier in a Section 4-AA game.
Carmichaels (2-2, 8-5) also got 21 points from Aydan Adamson, 16 from Tyler Richmond and 10 from Alec Anderson.
The Mikes took a 19-10 lead in the first quarter and held advantages of 34-26 at halftime and 55-44 after three quarters.
Keyshaun Thompson and Brennen Stewart were the top scorers for the Commodores (0-4, 1-12) with 22 and 20 points, respectively. Logan Butcher contributed 10 points.
Girls basketball
Beth-Center 58, Jefferson-Morgan 37 — Lauren Brown scored a game-high 16 points and Callie Dorsey followed with 15 as the Lady Bulldogs knocked off the visiting Lady Rockets in a non-section game.
The score was tied 6-6 after the first quarter but Beth-Center (3-9) outscored J-M 23-4 in the second for a 29-10 halftime lead to seize control.
Bailey Bernot chipped in with 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Kayla Larkin topped Jefferson-Morgan (0-12) in scoring with 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.