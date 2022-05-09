West Greene wrapped up sole possession of the Section 2-A softball title with a hard-fought 7-5 victory against visiting Greensburg Central Catholic on Thursday afternoon, May 5.
West Greene finishes section play with a 10-0 record and improves to 11-3 overall.
Bailey Kuhns’ bases-loaded triple in the top of the sixth inning drew the Lady Centurions to 6-5, but West Greene countered with an insurance run in the bottom of the inning.
Anna Durbin had the defensive play of the game for West Greene with a solid play in the outfield in the top of the seventh inning. She also had a strong effort at the plate with two hits, an RBI and run scored.
The game was tied 1-1 after two innings when West Greene pulled away with five runs in the bottom of the third inning. The key hit of the inning was Taylor Karvan’s run-scoring double.
Kiley Meek allowed seven hits, walked three and struck out three for the win. She also had two hits, a sacrifice fly and two RBI.
Katie Lampe finished with a double, single and a run scored. Olivia Kiger drove in two runs.
Emma Henry took the loss, striking out two and walking four. Mackenzie Kenney had two hits.
Jefferson-Morgan 7, Mapletown 2 — The Lady Rockets scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to secure a Section 2-A victory at Mapletown.
Jefferson-Morgan (5-4) improves to 5-4 in the section, while the Lady Maples (8-6) finish with a 5-5 section mark.
Kayla Larkin allowed two hits, walked two and struck out 11 in the victory, and belted a home run. Jasmine Demaske added a double.
Devan Clark gave up seven hits, walked one and struck out four in the loss.
Charleroi 4, Carmichaels 0 -- Charleroi combined one hit, four walks and four errors into a key Section 3-AA victory over visiting Carmichaels.
The Lady Cougars (7-5) secured second place in the section with a 7-2 record. The victory also gives Frazier sole possession of the section title. Carmichaels goes to 6-3 in the section and 8-4 overall.
Charleroi scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning and a solo run in the third inning.
Emma Stefanick had the Lady Cougars’ lone hit. Sofia Celaschi allowed three hits, walked one and struck out 11 for the win.
Carmichaels’ Sophia Zalar went 2-for-3 and Ali Jacobs singled for the third hit.
Waynesburg Central 14, Albert Gallatin 4 — Riley Heisenbaugh led the way for the Lady Raiders with a home run, double and three RBI for a non-section victory against the Lady Colonials.
Hannah Wood finished with three doubles for Waynesburg (10-4), and Kylee Goodman legged out a triple.
Avery Walls doubled for the Lady Colonials (4-9).
Wednesday, May 4
West Greene 6, Jefferson-Morgan 4 — The Lady Pioneers clinched a share of the Section 2-A softball title with a victory against the Lady Rockets.
West Greene improves to 9-0 in the section and 10-3 overall, and has guaranteed at least a share of its sixth consecutive section title.
Payton Gilbert won her second game of the season with two walks and five strikeouts.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Brooklyn Snyder took the loss with two strikeouts and five walks. Snyder went 4-for-4, including a solo home run, and drove in two runs.
The Lady Pioneers’ Katie Lampe had a solo home run, two singles, scored twice and drove in two. Ali Goodwin doubled and scored a run.
Albert Gallatin 6, Mapletown 2 — The Lady Colonials scored five runs in the first two innings for a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Maples.
Ashley Metts led Albert Gallatin with three hits and three RBI. Ashley Metts and Rylea Hlatky doubled.
Winning pitcher Avery Walls allowed two unearned runs on three hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts.
Tuesday, May 3
Carmichaels 15, California 2; Carmichaels 10, California 0 -- The Carmichaels softball team swept a Section 3-AA doubleheader from California.
The Lady Mikes pounded out 12 hits in the first game.
Megan Voithofer led the way with two hits and four RBI. Ali Jacobs finished with two hits, two RBI and two runs. Karissa Rohrer contributed two hits and three RBI. Sophia Zalar added two hits.
Kaitlynn Waggett pitched the final two innings for the victory, and finished with a double, single and scored three runs.
Kayla Saeli had the Lady Trojans’ lone hit.
Carmichaels scored three runs in the first inning, five in the third inning, and invoked the mercy rule with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Zalar went 4-for-4 with a double, drove in three runs and scored one. Waggett and Voithofer both drove in a pair of runs.
Winning pitcher Allie Miller struck out three and went 2-for-3 with two singles.
Kendelle Weston, Gabby Pendo, McKenna Hewitt and Kendall Griffin all had one single to account for the Lady Trojans’ hits.
West Greene 18, Avella 0 — The Lady Pioneers only had seven hits, but received 22 walks for an easy Section 2-A road victory.
West Greene improves to 8-0 in the section and 9-3 overall.
Payton Gilbert allowed only two hits for her first varsity win. She struck out five and walked four.
The Lady Pioneers’ Katie Lampe walked four times, drove in two runs and scored three times. London Whipkey finished with a triple, two singles and four RBI.
West Greene’s Taylor Karvan had two hits, scored three runs and drove in a pair. Lexi Six, Olivia Kiger and Anna Durbin all had two RBI.
Waynesburg Central 8, Brownsville 0 — The Lady Raiders put the Section 3-AAA game away with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings.
Kylee Goodman, Hannah Wood, Kayleigh Varner, and Morgan Stephenson all drove in a run for Waynesburg (6-4, 7-3). Kendall Lemley allowed only two hits in the victory.
The Lady Falcons slip to 0-10 in the section and 0-13 overall.
High school baseball
Jefferson-Morgan 9, Mapletown 8 -- Jefferson-Morgan needed to work overtime to clinch a Section 2-A playoff berth, escaping a bases-loaded situation to hold on for a one-run victory at Mapletown.
The Rockets finish 5-5 in section play and improve to 6-5 overall. The Maples close with an 0-10 record in the section.
Jefferson-Morgan broke a 5-5 tie with four runs in the top of the eighth inning, the first two scoring on Easton Hanko’s single.
The Maples fought back in the bottom of the inning, drawing to a run with one out and the bases loaded.
However, the Rockets came up with a defensive gem, a 1-2-3 double play to end the game. Liam Ankrom fielded a comebacker to the mound, fired to catcher Patrick Holaren, and Holaren completed the game-ending double play with a strike to first baseman Mason Sisler.
“I wish I had radar gun on (Holaren’s throw) to first base. It was a pea,” said Jefferson-Morgan coach John Curtis.
Jefferson-Morgan led 1-0 after one inning and 2-1 after three innings. Mapletown rallied for a 4-2 lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Both teams scored a run in the sixth inning and the Rockets forced extra innings with two runs in the top of the seventh inning on Brenton Barnhart’s two-run single with one out.
Brody Ross earned the win with two innings for work, allowing three runs with one strikeout and one walk.
Ankrom picked up the final two outs for the save.
Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson, who went 5.1 innings as the starter, went 3-for-5 with a double and two singles. He drove in two runs and scored three.
A.J. Vanata, Clay Menear and Zach Brewer all had two hits. Jeremiah Mick doubled.
Holaren had a solid game at the plate with a double, two singles, three stolen bases, two RBI and two runs scored. He also caught the first 7.1 innings of the game.
Ankrom finished with a pair of singles, two runs scored and two RBI. The Rockets had nine stolen bases.
Greensburg C.C. 14, West Greene 2 — The Centurions breezed to a Section 2-A victory over the Pioneers.
Wade Boyle had three singles for Greensburg C.C. (7-3, 8-4). Ethan Brody allowed four hits in the victory.
Hunter Hamilton doubled for West Greene, who close section play at 9-3 and go to 11-4 overall.
Monday, May 2
Jefferson-Morgan 6, Mapletown 2 — Easton Hanko homered, doubled and drove in two runs as the Rockets defeated the visiting Maples in a Section 2-A baseball game.
Brady Ross added a double for Jefferson-Morgan (4-5, 5-5). Winning pitcher Brock Bayles tossed a complete game with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Losing pitcher AJ Vanata walked three and struck out seven for Mapletown (0-9, 3-11).
West Greene 11, Greensburg Central Catholic 5 — Morgan Kiger’s sixth-inning, three-run homer propelled the Pioneers to a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Centurions.
The win clinched sole possession of first place for West Greene (9-0, 11-3).
Corey Wise hit a pair of two-run homers for the Pioneers who also got doubles from Johnny Lampe and Hunter Hamilton.
Greensburg Central Catholic held a 5-4 lead until Kiger’s blast turned the tide. Ryan Appleby doubled for the second-place Centurions (6-3, 7-4).
Carmichaels 17, Beth-Center 7 — Mason Lapana had four hits, including a grand slam in an eight-run first inning, as the Mikes mauled the visiting Bulldogs in a six-inning Section 1-AA game.
Lapana wound up with five RBIs. Jake Fordyce drove in three runs and Liam Lohr doubled for first-place Carmichaels (8-1, 10-1). Dylan Rohrer was the winning pitcher.
Ethan Varesko doubled twice for Beth-Center (4-5, 4-7) and Riley Henck also doubled. Blake Henry took the loss.
Waynesburg Central 10, McGuffey 7 — Lincoln Pack hit a three-run triple in a four-run fifth inning to help the Raiders top the visiting Highlanders in a Section 4-AAA game.
Jake Stephenson, Trent Stephenson and Alex Van Sickle each hit a double for Waynesburg (5-4, 5-8) which pulled into a second-place tie with Southmoreland.
Mason Switalski earned the win in relief, pitching five innings with five strikeouts.
Ryan Keith doubled for McGuffey (4-5, 6-7). Brogan Meighen took the loss.
High school softball
West Greene 8, Shadyside (Ohio) 3 — Lexi Six’s two-run single ignited a five-run rally in the sixth inning to lift the Lady Pioneers over visiting Shadyside in a non-section game for their eighth consecutive win.
West Greene led 3-1 going into top of the sixth when the Lady Tigers pushed across two runs and knocked Lady Pioneers starting pitcher Kiley Meek out of the game when she took a line drive off her elbow. Desirae Lemmon relieved and got the final two outs of the inning and pitched a scoreless seventh to earn her first varsity win.
Meek gave up one earned run on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings and also hit a double.
London Whipkey drove in two runs for West Greene (8-3) which also got one RBI apiece from Olivia Kiger, who scored twice, and Taylor Karvan. Katie Lampe added a single and two runs and Anna Durbin added a single and two stolen bases.
Taylor Fulton doubled for Shadyside (3-8). Arian Saxton was the losing pitcher.
Waynesburg Central 13, McGuffey 6 — Morgan Stephenson homered and double twice as the Lady Raiders rode an eight-run third inning to a Section 3-AAA victory over host McGuffey.
Wining pitcher Kendall Lemley and Dani Stockdale also homered for Waynesburg (6-3, 8-4) which pulled into a second-place tie with Southmoreland. Lemley had four RBIs and Paige Jones doubled for the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Highlanders (2-7, 2-7) took an early 5-0 lead with a run in the first and four in the second thanks to a grand slam by Mackenzie Shrader.
Waynesburg roared back with eight runs in the top of the third and never trailed again.
Roxanne Painter doubled for McGuffey. McKenna Croathers was the losing pitcher.
Jefferson-Morgan 12, Monessen 1 — Payton Farabee knocked in six runs and winning pitcher Brooklynn Snyder had four hits, including a double, as the Lady Rockets beat the host Lady Greyhounds in a Section 2-A game.
Jasmine Demaske homered and doubled for Jefferson-Morgan (4-4, 4-4). Snyder struck out 10.
Sidney Campbell had two hits for Monessen (1-8, 1-10).
Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Mapletown 0 — Isabella Marquez homered and winning pitcher Emma Henry had four hits as the Lady Centurions blanked visiting Mapletown in a Section 2-A game.
Bailey Kuhns hit a pair of triples and drove in three runs for GCC (6-1, 9-3) which also got a double from Makenzee Kenney. Henry allowed two hits with nine strikeouts.
Taylor Dusenberry doubled for the Lady Maples (5-4, 8-5).
