Ashlyn Basinger poured in four goals as Waynesburg Central defeated visiting Bentworth, 5-3, in non-section girls soccer action on Monday.
Waynesburg (3-4), which led 2-1 at halftime, also got a goal from Emily Mahle and assists from Bree Clutter, Kaley Rohanna and Kali Shriver.
Tessa Charpentier tallied two goals and Taylor Leonetti had one for the Lady Bearcats (5-5) who took a 3-2 lead with 22 minutes left before Waynesburg rallied to win.
"By far our best performance of the the season," Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra said despite the loss. "We played great on turf and our attack looked dynamic. Ashlyn Basinger might be the fastest player in the WPIAL. She was the difference to edge us out."
Boys Soccer
Yough 4, Waynesburg Central 0 -- Joe Obeldobel had two goals in the Cougars' Section 3-AA win at Waynesburg.
Cody Metz' goal in the first half on an assist by Obeldobel was all the offense Yough (4-2, 4-4) would need. The Cougars added three more in the second half, including one by Colin Barner.
Chase Henkins made six saves for the Raiders (2-4, 2-7).
Girls volleyball
Beth-Center 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1 -- Brianna MacFann delivered 12 kills and 10 digs to spark the host Lady Bulldogs to their first win of the season in a non-section match over the Lady Rockets.
Beth-Center (1-7) won by scores of 25-23, 22-25, 25-21 and 25-17.
Callie Dorsey totaled 10 kills, seven blocks and four aces for B-C, which also got 22 digs from Anna Knizner and five kills and 24 assists from Julia Ogrodowski.
Anna Uveges led J-M (3-5) with eight kills and five blocks and Isabelle Bazzoli contributed nine kills and two blocks. The Lady Rockets also got 13 digs and three aces from Caryn Schmolke, 20 digs from Finley Kramer and 17 digs from Mia Baker.
Boys golf
Carmichaels 205, Waynesburg Central 215 -- Carmichaels finished with three scores 40 or lower to clinch the Section 8-AA outright title with a victory over visiting Waynesburg Central at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Rolin Burghy led the way for the Mikes (9-0, 11-0) with 1-over 38. Liam Lohr shot 39, and Mason Lapana finished with 40. Dom Colarusso shot 43 and Dustin Hastings closed out the scoring with 45. Nick Ricco’s 46 wasn’t used.
Braden Benke was the low man for the Raiders (8-2, 9-2) with 4-over 41. Hudson Pincavitch (42), Evan Davis (43), Mason Switalski (44), and Matt Ankrom (45) also counted in the final score. Dawson Fowler’s 45 didn’t count.
Jefferson-Morgan 253, Beth-Center 264 — Jefferson-Morgan followed up a victory over visiting Beth-Center on Friday with a forfeit win over Frazier to close out the season in Section 8-AA.
Brock Bayles was the medalist for the Rockets (2-8, 4-11) on Friday with a 7-over 43 at Greene County Country Club. Savannah Clark carded a 48 and was followed by Grant Hathaway (53), Maci Marion (54) and Clay Wilson (55). Jaxon Silbaugh’s 63 was not used.
Chase Malanosky paced the Bulldogs (1-9, 3-9) with a 44. Also scoring for B-C were Gianna Peterson (49), Blake Henry (52), Luke Amon (55) and JJ Paternoster (64).
Thursday, Sept. 23
Waynesburg Central 178, Beth-Center 236 — The Raiders remained alive for a share of the Section 8-AA boys golf title with a solid performance at Rohanna’s Golf Course against the visiting Bulldogs.
Waynesburg improves to 8-1 in the section and 9-1 overall, and closes the section schedule on the road Monday against the Mikes at Carmichaels Golf Club with the knowledge it can finish no lower than second place.
The Raiders’ Evan Davis and Mason Switalski shared medalist honors with 2-over 35. Braden Benke, Hudson Pincavitch and Matt Ankrom all shot 36. Dawson Fowler’s 42 was not used.
Chase Malanosky was the low man for Beth-Center (1-8, 3-8) with 42. Blake Shashura (45), Gianna Peterson (50), Blake Henry (46), and Luke Amon (53) rounded out the scoring for the visitors. Zach Sinclair’s 64 did not count.
Carmichaels 215, Jefferson-Morgan 268 — The Mikes remained atop the Section 8-AA standings with a road victory at Greene County Country Club over the Rockets.
Carmichaels (8-0, 10-0) has remaining matches against Waynesburg at home Monday and at Frazier Tuesday. Jefferson-Morgan (0-8, 2-11) has remaining matches against Beth-Center and Frazier.
The Mikes’ Mason Lapana was the medalist with 5-over 41. Liam Lohr and Rolin Burghy both shot 42, and Dustin Hastings and Dominic Colarusso both finished with 45 to close the scoring. Nick Ricco’s 51 was not used.
Brock Bayles was the low man for the Rockets with 42. Savanah Clark (51), Clay Wilson (56), Grant Hathaway (57), and Maci Marion (62) rounded out the scoring. Jaxon Silbaugh’s 67 did not count.
Girls volleyball
Frazier 3, Carmichaels 0 -- Frazier secured the early advantage in its run to a Section 3-AA title with a victory at Carmichaels.
The Lady Commodores remain undefeated, improving to 5-0 in the section and 7-0 overall. The Lady Mikes are 4-1 in both the section and overall.
Frazier won a close opening set, 25-23. The second set was also close with the Lady Commodores prevailing, 25-21. The visitors closed out the straight-sets victory by winning the third set, 25-13.
Frazier’s Jensyn Hartman was tough at the net with 23 kills. Braylin Salisbury added nine kills. Gracen Hartman distributed 30 assists. Molly Yauch had a strong defensive effort with 16 digs.
Grace Vaughn had 17 service points and Maddie Stefancik added 14 for Frazier. Eliza Newcomer finished with six blocks.
Carmichaels’ Kendall Ellsworth had a strong, all-around performance with 25 assists, 12 digs and 12 service points. Beth Cree had a double-double with 10 kills and 12 digs, as did Carlee Roberts with 14 digs and 10 service points. Mikayla Andrews finished with seven kills and Sophia Zalar had three blocks.
Mapletown 3, Avella 0 — The Lady Eagles put up a fight, but the visiting Lady Maples returned home with a sweep of their Section 2-A match.
Mapletown (6-0, 7-0) won by the scores, 25-18, 25-15, 25-23.
Ella Menear led the Mapletown attack with 14 digs and 11 kills. Macee Cree finished with 29 assists and six digs. Krista Wilson (8 kills, 13 digs), Taylor Dusenberry (8 kills, 16 digs), Riley Pekar (12 digs), and MeKenzie Reda (9 digs) also contributed to the Lady Maples’ road win.
Albert Gallatin 3, Waynesburg Central 0 — The Lady Colonials fended off the visiting Lady Raiders for a non-section victory in three sets.
Albert Gallatin (6-1) swept to victory by the scores, 25-10, 27-25, 25-22.
The Lady Colonials received noteworthy performances from Elizabeth Murtha (5 blocks, 14 kills, 7 digs), Emma Eckert (3 aces, 6 digs, 18 assists), DJ Thomas (5 digs), Laney Wilson (5 blocks, 10 kills, 8 digs), Kennedy Felio (15 assists), and Mia Moser (7 digs).
Wednesday, Sept. 22
West Greene 3, Geibel Catholic 0 — Sophia Plock had 14 kills as the Lady Pioneers swept visiting Geibel Catholic in a Section 2-A match.
West Greene (2-3, 4-3) won by scores of 25-9, 25-12 and 25-12.
Kasie Meek added eight kills for the Lady Pioneers who also got 15 service points from London Whipkey and 40 assists from BreAnn Jackson.
The Lady Gators fall to 0-4 in the section.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Frazier 3, Waynesburg Central 1 -- Frazier defeated visiting Waynesburg Central in Section 3-AA girls volleyball play in a match featuring two of the better teams in the WPIAL.
The Lady Commodores (4-0, 5-0) won the first two sets, 27-25, 25-17. The Lady Raiders fought back to take the third set, 25-18. Frazier closed out the match with a 25-16 victory in the fourth set.
Jensyn Hartman was tough at the net for Frazier with 23 kills. Gracen Hartman dished out 32 assists. Molly Yauch had a solid defensive performance with 23 digs. Braylin Salisbury contributed seven kills and four blocks. Maddie Stefancik finished with 15 service points and Eliza Newcomer had three blocks.
Carmichaels 3, Beth-Center 0 — The Lady Mikes returned home with a Section 3-AA over the Lady Bulldogs.
Carmichaels (4-0, 4-0) swept to victory by the scores, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16.
Kendall Ellsworth (13 service points), Carlee Roberts (10 service points, 3 aces, 15 digs), Aliyah Thomas (10 service points, 6 kills, 12 digs), and Mikayla Andrews (8 kills) had strong performances for the Lady Mikes.
Jada Davis had four kills and seven blocks, Anna Knizner finished with a team-high 17 digs and Julia Ogrodowski passed for seven assists for Beth-Center (0-3, 0-3).
California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — The Lady Trojans won a Section 2-A match in three sets on the road at Jefferson-Morgan.
California won by the scores 25-20, 25-14, 25-18.
The Lady Trojans received top performances from Alexis Sherman (11 kills), (Tayla Pascoe 6 kills, 15 digs, 3 aces), Gianna O’Brien (4 kills), Jordyn Cruse (14 digs, 5 aces), Jenna Dixon (3 aces, 12 assists), Gianna Grillo (12 assists), Rakiyah Porter (4 kills, 2 aces), and Bella Colditz 10 digs.
Isabelle Bazzoli finished with seven kills and four blocks for the Lady Rockets (2-2, 3-3). Taryn Schmolke had 18 service points.
Mapletown 3, West Greene 0 — The Lady Maples fended off the visiting Lady Pioneers for a Section 2-A victory.
Mapletown (5-0, 6-0) swept to victory by the scores, 25-20, 25-22, 25-10.
Krista Wilson (11 kills, 26 digs) and Ella Menear (10 kills, 14 digs) had double-doubles for the Lady Maples. Macee Cree had a game-high 31 assists and Taylor Dusenberry finished with 10 kills.
Boys soccer
Mount Pleasant 4, Waynesburg Central 1 — The Vikings scored three second-half goals for a Section 3-AA victory over the visiting Raiders.
Braden Heisee gave Mount Pleasant (2-1-1, 2-1-1) the lead with a goal at 32:01 of the first half.
Goals from Chase McCloy and Luke Rivardo extended the Vikings’ lead to 3-0 around midway through the second half.
Nate Jones, with Dalton Taylor assisting, scored for the Raiders (2-3-0, 2-6-0) with 19:42 left in the game.
Mount Pleasant got the goal back when Eli Duval scored at 8:02.
Boys cross county
Burgettstown 26, West Greene 29; Belle Vernon 15, West Greene 49; West Greene 15, Brownsville 50 — The Lady Pioneers went 1-2 in a Section 3-AA meet at Burgettstown.
West Greene’s Kaden Shields placed eighth in 20:50.
Chartiers-Houston 25, Waynesburg Central 30; Waynesburg Central 24, Washington 34; California 22, Waynesburg Central 39 — The Raiders went 1-2 a Section 3-AA meet at Chartiers-Houston.
Waynesburg's Travis Tedrow was fourth in 19:02. Nathan Fox placed 12th in 21:23. Jaden Crouse (15, 23:03), Franklin Thompson (16, 23:35), and JJ Martinez (21, 30:53) also had scoring runs.
Girls cross country
West Greene 20, Burgettstown 39; Belle Vernon 15, West Greene 50; West Greene 15, Brownsville 50 — The Lady Lady Pioneers went 2-1 in a Section 3-AA meet at Burgettstown.
West Greene’s Katie Lampe placed ninth in 28:18, followed by teammates Kiley Meek (28:19) and Lexi Six (28:28).
Waynesburg Central 15, California 50; Waynesburg Central 15, Chartiers-Houston 50 — The Lady Raiders swept the Section 3-AA meet held at Chartiers-Houston.
Waynesburg’s Addison Blair was fourth with a time of 25:45, followed by teammates Kaylor Ayers (26:19), Lexi Rush (26:37), and Rachel Sielski (28:32). Gertie Hickman was ninth in 31:08 and Ember Weber placed 10th in 35:22.
Boys golf
Carmichaels 201, Frazier 217 — The Mikes remained unbeaten with a Section 8-AA victory over the visiting Commodores at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Carmichaels improves to 7-0 in the section and 9-0 overall. The Commodores slip to 4-3 in the section and 5-4 overall.
Liam Lohr led the way for the Mikes with a medalist round of even-par 37. Mason Lapana finished with 39 and Rolin Burghy shot 40. Dustin Hastings (41) and Nick Ricco (44) closed out the scoring. Dominic Colarusso’s 44 was not used.
Nixen Erdely and Noah Usher shared scoring honors for Frazier with 3-over 40. Dylan Roebuck finished with 43, and Jay Thompson and Dylan Keilbach both shot 47. Kacie Lombard’s 52 was not used.
Waynesburg Central 220, Charleroi 238 — The Raiders kept pace with Carmichaels with a Section 8-AA road win at Mon Valley Country Club against the Cougars.
Waynesburg improves to 7-1 in the section and 8-1 overall. Charleroi goes to 3-5 in the section and 5-6 overall.
The Raiders’ Evan Davis was medalist with 6-over 42. Braden Benke and Mason Switalski both shot 44. Matt Ankrom and Dawson Fowler both finished with 45. Hudson Pincavitch’s 51 was not used.
Will Wagner was the low man for the home team with 7-over 43. Nico Rongus had 45 and Elliot Lenhart shot 48. Nick Summers finished with 50, and Colton Palonder and Brad McIlvaine both shot 52.
