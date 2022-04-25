Waynesburg Central’s Andrew Layton won the silver medal in the pole vault Saturday at the Slippery Rock High School Invitational.
Layton cleared 13-6 to place second behind Erie’s Bradon Schneider, who vaulted 14-3. Layton finished third in the 200 with a time of 23.18 seconds.
The Raiders’ Dawson Fowler had a solid meet after finishing third in the triple jump with a leap of 43-2½ and seventh in the javelin with a throw of 144-9.
The Lady Raiders’ Clara Paige Miller placed eighth in the discus with a throw of 101-7. Jordan Dean was eighth in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a time of 50.62 seconds and ninth in the 800 (2:33.46).
High school baseball
Carmichaels 4, Bentworth 0 — Trenton Carter went the distance to pitch the Mikes to a Section 1-AA victory over the Bearcats.
Carter scattered four hits and struck out 11 as the Mikes improve to 4-1 in the section and 5-1 overall. Dominic Colarusso and Carter both doubled, and Liam Lohr finished with a single and RBI.
Colton Brightwell had a double and single for Bentworth (3-2, 3-3).
Waynesburg Central 11, Brownsville 7 — Mason Switalski drove in three runs, Alex Van Sickle had three hits and winning pitcher Lincoln Pack finished with two doubles in the Raiders’ Section 4-AAA victory against the Falcons.
Jake Stephenson added a double and single for Waynesburg Central (4-2, 4-6).
Derek Tarpley finished with a triple and two singles for Brownsville (1-5, 2-5). Hunter Pelehac drove in two runs.
Friday, April 22
Carmichaels 8, Bentworth 0 -- Carmichaels scored all the runs it needed in the bottom of the first inning for Section 1-AA base victory against visiting Bentworth.
The Mikes (3-1, 5-1) scored three runs in the first inning, two in both the third and fifth innings, and one more in the sixth.
Drake Long went the distance for the win, allowing four hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts. He also had a double, single, RBI and run scored.
Nick Ricco paced the Mikes with three hits, an RBI and run scored. Tyler Richmond and Dylan Rohrer both drove in two runs. Chris Barrish finished with two singles, an RBI and run scored.
Noah Martin took the loss for the Bearcats (3-1, 3-2).
Frazier 4, Mapletown 3 — The Commodores scored the deciding runs with the help of an error in the top of the sixth inning for a non-section win at Mapletown.
Frazier (2-6) led 1-0 after two innings and the Bearcats tied the game in the fourth inning. Frazier reclaimed the lead with a solo run off Trent Hayes’ triple in the top of the fifth inning, but Bentworth responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning for the lead.
Logan Brown went the distance for the victory, allowing three runs on sixth hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. Dan Olbrys had a pair of hits and scored two runs.
Clay Menear pitched the final two innings in the loss, allowing two runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout. Landan Stevenson started and lasted five innings, giving up two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Stevenson and Dan Fox both finished with a double and single, and drove in two runs for the Maples (2-5).
Waynesburg Central 10, Brownsville 3 — Lincoln Park had three hits, including a home run, as the Raiders thumped the host Falcons in a Section 4-AAA game.
Jake Stephenson drove in three runs with a pair of hits for Wayneburg (3-2, 3-6). Tyler Groves was the winning pitcher.
Losing pitcher Derrick Tarpley had two hits for Brownsville (1-4, 2-4).
High school softball
West Greene 13, Greensburg Central Catholic 3 — Katie Lampe went 4-for-5 with five RBIs and a stolen base as the Lady Pioneers romped over the host Lady Centurions in a clash of the top two teams in Class 2-A.
The game was stopped after six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
London Whipkey doubled, singled and drove in a run, Payton Gilbert had two singles and two RBIs and Lexi Six added a pair of hits for West Greene (5-0, 5-3) which also got a double from Olivia Kiger and three runs from Taylor Karvan.
Winning pitcher Kiley Meek threw a four-hitter with three walks and three strikeouts and helped her own cause with a double and an RBI.
Losing pitcher Emma Henry and Mackenzie Kenney both tripled for GCC (3-1, 6-3).
South Allegheny 4, Waynesburg Central 3 — Ava Martorelli drove in the winning run as the Lady Gladiators scored twice in the seventh inning to earn a Section 3-AAA win over the visiting Lady Raiders.
Losing pitcher Kendall Lemley and Ehralyn Eisiminger hit solo home runs for Waynesburg (3-2, 5-3). Emma Zehner also drove in a run for the Lady Raiders.
Madison Pikula had three hits for South Allegheny (4-0, 7-1).
Fort Cherry 8, Mapletown 3 — The Lady Rangers (1-4) defeated the visiting Lady Maples (5-3) for their first win over the season in a non-section game.
Thursday, April 21
Waynesburg Central sweeps track meet -- The Waynesburg Central boys track & field team had the depth needed for a 78-62 victory Thursday afternoon at Washington in Section 6-AA action.
The Waynesburg girls had an easier time with a 106-27 win.
The Waynesburg boys improve to 6-0 and look to wrap up the section title Tuesday against Charleroi. The girls go to 5-1 and a victory at Charleroi clinches a playoff berth.
The Raiders swept first places in the throws with Nick Burris winning the discus (101-4) and shot put (38-9), and Dawson Fowler taking the javelin with a throw of 156-8. Fowler also won the triple jump with a top effort of 40-9.
Drew Layton won the 400 in 55.15 seconds and Breydon Woods finished first in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a time of 44.37 seconds.
Waynesburg received second-place finishes from Woods (110 high hurdles, high jump), Nate Fox (1,600), Ryon McCartney (400), Colby Pauley (300 intermediate hurdles), Layton (200), Kyle Pester (3,200), Fowler (long jump), and Jacob Mason (shot put).
Waynesburg won the 3,200 relay in 10:28.
Zxavian Wills (110 high hurdles, 16.24), Dane Asbury (100, 11.02; 200, 23.69), Ramaniah Karamcheti (1,600, 5:04; 800, 2:18), 400 and 1,600 relays, Ruben Gordon (high jump, 6-3), and Davoun Fuse (long jump, 20-4) finished first for Washington.
The Waynesburg girls dominated on the track and in the field, especially Emily Mahle and Clara Paige Miller. Mahle won the triple jump (30-1) and high jump (5-0), while Miller finished first in the javelin (80-1), shot put (33-½), and discus (94-10).
Jordan Dean (100 high hurdles, 18.46; 300 intermediate hurdles, 54.4), Kaylee Ayers (1,600, 7:23; 3,200, 16:45), Brynn Kirby (400, 1:13), Lake Litwinovich (800, 2:43), and Brenna Benke (long jump, 13-3) also finished first for the Lady Raiders.
Washington’s Marena Malone finished first in the 100 (13.18) and 200 (28.4).
Wednesday, April 20
High school softball
Greensburg Central Catholic 17, Jefferson-Morgan 1 — Isabelle Marquez doubled and Emma Henry threw a four-hitter as the Lady Centurions toppled the host Lady Rockets in a five-inning Section 2-A softball game.
Henry struck out nine as GCC improved to 3-0 in the section and 6-2 overall.
Jasmine Demaske accounted for the only run for Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 1-3) with a home run. Brooklynn Snyder was the losing pitcher.
Boys track & field
California 108, Brownsville 28; California 107, West Greene 24 — The swept a Section 6-AA triangular from the visiting Falcons and Pioneers.
Colin Brady had first-place finishes for West Greene against California in the 100 (11.3), 200 (23.95), and triple jump (36-4).
