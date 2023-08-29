Carmichaels had three golfers post scores of 40 or lower Monday afternoon for a 201-219 victory over McGuffey at Carmichaels Golf Club in a Section 3-AA battle between undefeated teams.
The Mikes improve to 5-0 in the section, while the Highlanders slip to 4-1.
Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr fired a 2-under 35 for medalist honors. Dustin Hastings shot 1-over 38. Mason Lapana finished with 40. Dom Colarusso carded 43. Patrick Holaren and Zachary Murphy both shot 45.
Devan Wilson was the low man for the Highlanders with 2-over 39. Logan Crowe shot 40. Joel Sovich (43), Brody Wagner (41), and Jacob Ealy (56) closed out the scoring. Vaughn Fleissner’s 57 was not used.
Waynesburg Central 212, Brownsville 225 — The Sethman brothers posted scores under 40, but the Raiders returned home from Carmichaels Golf Club with a Section 3-AA victory.
Daniel Sethman fired a 2-under 35 for the Falcons (2-2, 2-2) and his brother Matthew finished with even-par 37. Ben Vojacek (48), Rylan Johnson (50), and Trent Wible (55) also counted in the final score. Ava Roland’s 60 was not used.
Braden Benke was the low man for Waynesburg (3-2, 4-2) with 3-over 40. Dom Benamati finished with 41, Joe Kirsch shot 42, Derek Turcheck had 44, and Chase Phillips closed the scoring with 45. Rykan Gustafson’s 46 did not count.
Girls soccer
Waynesburg Central 8, Monessen 1 — The Lady Raiders opened the Section 2-A schedule with a road victory.
Ella Miller scored a hat trick and added an assist for Waynesburg. Teammate Lake Litwinovich netted two goals and had an assist.
Boys soccer
McGuffey 7, Waynesburg Central 0 — Dylan Stewart scored a hat trick in the first half to carry the Highlanders to victory Sunday in the Chartiers-Houston Tournament.
Logan Crowe scored once in the first half (off a Stewart pass) and twice in the second half to net a half trick.
Nate Klerr added a goal on a penalty shot early in the second half.
Waynesburg keeper Nick Willard had 14 saves. McGuffey’s Sam Stout stopped eight shots to preserve the shutout.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Waynesburg Central 3, Chartiers-Houston 0 — The Raiders scored three first-half goals and then the defense shut down the Bucs for a non-section boys soccer victory.
Ryon McCartney scored goals at 8:32 and 4:02 on assists by Nate Bauza and Dylan Pester. Owen Haught was set up by Dalton Taylor for the opening goal at 17:09.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Carmichaels 198, Waynesburg Central 206 — Liam Lohr shot 2-under 35 in Carmichaels’ victory at Carmichaels Golf Club against visiting Waynesburg Central for a key early Section 3-AA boys golf win.
The Mikes improve to 3-0 in the section, while the Raiders go to 2-1 in the section and 3-1 overall.
Carmichaels’ Mason Lapana finished with 1-over 38. Dustin Hastings (40), Zachary Murphy (42), and Dom Colarusso (43) closed out the scoring for the Mikes. Patrick Holaren’s 46 was not used.
Chase Phillips led Waynesburg with an even-par 37. Braden Benke shot 38. Aidan Titus (47), Joe Kirsch (43), and Dom Benamati (41) rounded out the scoring for the visitors. Derek Turcheck’s 50 did not count.
McGuffey 201, Jefferson-Morgan 214 — The Rockets’ Brock Bayles had the medalist round, but the Highlanders had three golfers break 40 for a Section 3-AA home victory at Dogwood Acres Golf Course.
Bayles fired a 1-under 34 for Jefferson-Morgan (2-3, 2-3). Urijah Teasdale (49), Clay Wilson (44), Grant Hathaway (47), and Brendan Wood (50) also scored for the Rockets. Dayten Marion’s 61 was not used.
Logan Crowe and Brody Wagner both shot 36 for McGuffey (4-0, 4-0). Joel Sovich finished with 37. Jacob Ealy (45) and Devan Wilson (47) rounded out the scoring for the home team.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Waynesburg Central 219, Jefferson-Morgan 233 — The Raiders rebounded from Monday’s loss to McGuffey with a Section 3-AA boys golf road victory over the Rockets at Greene County Country Club.
Jefferson-Morgan The Rockets (2-1, 3-1) held the lead after the first foursome finished. Brock Bayles and Urijah Teasdale, who shared team scoring honors, both shot 42 for a combined score of 84. The Raiders’ Braden Benke (43) and Derek Turcheck (48) shot 91.
The Raiders (2-1, 3-1) turned the match around when the next group completed its round.
Joe Kirsch shot a medalist round of 4-over 40 and Chase Phillips finished with 47 to pick up seven strokes on the home team. Clay Wilson (46) and Brendan Wood (48) combined to shoot 94.
Dom Benamati wrapped up the victory with 41. Aidan Titus’ 51 did not count. The Rockets’ Jaxon Silbaugh shot 55. Grant Hathaway’s 57 was not used.
Carmichaels 198, Bentworth 270 — The Mikes rolled to a Section 3-AA victory at Carmichaels Golf Club against the visiting Bearcats.
Liam Lohr was medalist for Carmichaels (3-0, 3-0) with 1-over 38. Mason Lapana finished with 39 and Dustin Hastings shot 40. Patrick Holaren and Dom Colarusso both shot 41.
Ross Skerbetz was the low man for Bentworth (0-4, 0-4) with 45. Blake Reed (61), Wyatt Snyder (58), Sam Wade (51), and Jacob Burt (55) also counted in the final score.
