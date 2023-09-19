Carmichaels clinched the Section 3-AA title last Thursday afternoon with a 198-204 road victory at Dogwood Hills Golf Course against McGuffey.
The Mikes (11-0) improve to 10-0 in the section. McGuffey goes to 7-3 in the section and 8-3 overall.
Waynesburg Central is in second place with three losses.
Mason Lapana led Carmichaels with 2-over 37. Dustin Hastings shot 38 and Liam Lohr finished with 39. Patrick Holaren and Dom Colarusso both carded 42.
Logan Crowe had medalist honors for McGuffey with 1-under 34. Brody Wagner shot even-par 35.
Boys soccer
Yough 1, Waynesburg Central 0 — Isaac Pacacha’s goal at 13:42 in the first half was the only one of the game as the Cougars edged the Raiders for a Section 3-AA victory.
Yough improves to 4-2-0 in the section and 5-2-1 overall. Waynesburg slips to 1-5-0 in the section and 2-6-0 overall.
Girls volleyball
Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — The Lady Maples returned home with Section 2-A victory.
Mapletown (3-1, 3-1) swept past the Lady Rockets, 25-8, 25-23, 25-15.
Isabella Garnek (11 kills), Treslee Weston (8 kills), Miranda Wise (6 kills), Brianna Ashton (17 digs, 3 aces), Devan Clark (14 digs, 7 aces), and Bailey Rafferty (25 assists, 3 aces) led the attack for the Lady Maples.
West Greene 3, Carmichaels 0 — The Lady Pioneers returned home from Carmichaels with a Section 2-A victory.
West Greene won by the scores, 25-12, 25-17, 25-23.
Stats leaders for Carmichaels (1-3, 1-3) were Camryn Anderson (8 assists), Avery Voithofer (5 assists), Ani Cree (7 kills, 9 digs), Bailey Barnyak (5 kills), Pacey Pratt (7 digs, 11 service points), Chloe Mitchell (10 service points), and Payton Plavi (2 blocks).
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Waynesburg Central 2, Charleroi 1 -- Waynesburg Central rallied with two goals in the second half for a 2-1 road victory at Charleroi in a Section 2-A girls soccer match.
The Lady Raiders improve to 3-2-0 in the section and 5-2-0 overall. Charleroi slips to 3-1-0 in the section and 5-1-0 overall.
Lake Litwinovich scored in the 49th minute to tie the match, and Ella Miller netted the game-winner in the 64th minute.
Charleroi’s McKenna DeUnger scored the lone goal of the first half in the 38th minute.
Boys golf
Carmichaels 194, Waynesburg Central 198 -- Carmichaels moved one match closer to clinching the Section 3-AA title with a four-stroke road victory over Waynesburg Central at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
The Mikes improve to 9-0 in section and 10-0 overall. Waynesburg goes to 7-3 in the section and 8-3 overall.
Liam Lohr led the way for Carmichaels with a 2-over 35. Mason Lapana and Dustin Hastings both shot 39. Dom Colarusso (41) and Patrick Holaren (40) closed out the scoring. Tucker Whipkey’s 43 did not count.
Braden Benke was the low man for the Raiders with 36. Aidan Titus (40), Joe Kirsch (41), Dom Benamati (40), and Derek Turcheck (41) also counted in the final score. Chase Phillips’ 44 was not used.
McGuffey 209, Jefferson-Morgan 235 — The Rockets’ Brock Bayles celebrated Senior Day with a 1-under 35 in a Section 3-AA loss at Greene County Country Club.
Urijah Teasdale (41), Clay Wilson (45), Grant Hathaway (56), and Brendan Wood (58) rounded out the scoring for Jefferson-Morgan (4-7, 5-7).
Logan Crowe and Brody Wagner shared low honors for the Highlanders (7-2, 8-2) with 1-over 37.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Mapletown 3, Avella 0 — The Lady Maples were tough at home for a Section 2-A girls volleyball victory over the visiting Lady Eagles.
Mapletown (2-1, 2-1) secured the match victory with set wins of 25-10, 25-8 and 25-12.
Bailey Rafferty (19 assists, 3 kills, 4 aces), Isabella Garnek (7 kills), Devan Clark (11 digs, 7 aces), Bri Ashton (7 digs, 3 aces), Rowen Eisminger (6 kills, 3 aces), Miranda Fox (5 kills), and Treslee Weston (5 kills) were key performers in the straight-sets victory.
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Carmichaels 2 — The Lady Mikes forced a fifth set and Jefferson-Morgan came through with a 15-10 win for a Section 2-A victory.
Carmichaels (1-2) won the first set, 25-18. The home team surged into the lead by winning the next two sets, 25-14, 27-25. The Lady Mikes rallied to tie the match by winning the fourth set, 25-23.
The Lady Mikes’ Pacey Pratt had a quadruple-double with 18 service points, 13 kills, 15 digs and 14 aces. Chloe Mitchell (43 assists, 21 service points, 4 aces) and Ani Cree (22 kills, 12 digs, 4 aces) had double-doubles, while Jovi Blasinsky contributed 12 digs.
Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg Central 0 — The Lady Scots’ senior co-captains led the way for a Section 3-AA road victory.
Southmoreland (6-0, 6-0) swept to victory by the scores, 25-14, 25-15, 25-23.
Amarah McCutcheon had eight kills and four blocks, while Kaylee Doppelheuer finished with nine kills and four blocks.
Boys soccer
Southmoreland 2, Waynesburg Central 0 — The Scotties scored one goal in each half for a Section 3-AA home victory over the Raiders.
Hunter Ryan found the back of the net with 2:26 left in the first half. Tyler Schaffer set up Ethan Kenney for a goal late in the second half.
Jacob Seese made one save to preserve the shutout. Waynesburg’s Eli Taylor turned aside four shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.