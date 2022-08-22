Liam Lohr shot 2-under 35 at Chippewa Golf Course to lead Carmichaels to a 196-280 Section 3-AA road victory over the Bearcats on Monday.
Mason Lapana (36) and Dustin Hastings (39) also broke 40 for Carmichaels (3-0, 3-0). Dom Colaruso (42) and Zachary Murphy (46) closed out the scoring for the Mikes. Nathan Dursa’s 51 was not used.
Ross Skerbetz was the low man for Bentworth (1-3, 1-3) with 10-over 45. Nathan Coski (46), Zeek Malanosky (65), Colton Baldauf (63), and Jacob Burt (61) also counted in the Bearcats’ final score.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Boys golf
Waynesburg Central 207, McGuffey 214 -- Braden Benke, Mason Switalski and Chase Phillips all shot 40 to lead Waynesburg Central to a Section 3-AA road victory over McGuffey at Dogwood Acres Golf Course.
The Raiders remain unbeaten, improving to 2-0 in the section and 3-0 overall.
Derek Turchek shot 6-over 42 and Dom Benamati carded 45 to round out the scoring for Waynesburg. Joe Kirsch’s 46 was not used.
McGuffey’s Jacob Ross was medalist with an even-par 36. Logan Crowe (41), Joel Sovich (48), Brady Wagner (44), and Devan Wilson (45) also counted in the Highlanders’ final tally.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Boys golf
Carmichaels 197, Brownsville -- Carmichaels posted five scores under 43 and Brownsville was unable to field five golfers in the Mikes’ Section 3-AA victory at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Mason Lapana led the way for Carmichaels (2-0, 2-0) with a 1-under 36. Liam Lohr shot 37. Dustin Hastings (40), Nathan Dursa (41), and Dominic Colarusso (43) rounded out the scoring in the victory. Zach Murphy’s 50 was not used.
Daniel Sethman shot 3-over 40 for the Falcons. Matthew Sethman finished with 43 and Ethan Olesko closed with 55.
Jefferson-Morgan 249, Beth-Center 260 — The Rockets opened Section 3-AA play with a road victory over the Bulldogs at Chippewa Golf Club.
Brock Bayles led the way for Jefferson-Morgan with 6-over 41. Clay Wilson shot 43. Brendan Wood (53), Jaxon Silbaugh (54), and Maci Marion (58) also factored in the final score.
Gianna Peterson was the low golfer for Beth-Center (0-2, 0-2) with 46. Luke Amon (47), Sonya Peterson (53), Karson Keys (57), and Vince Setero (57) rounded out the scoring. Nick Wrenshaw’s 59 was not used.
Waynesburg Central 196, Chartiers-Houston 276 — The Raiders broke 200 for the second match in a row for a non-section victory over the Bucs.
Mason Switalski was the medalist for Waynesburg (2-0) with a 4-over 37. Braden Benke finished with 40. Chase Phillips and Dom Benamati both shot 40. Joe Kirsch closed out the scoring with 41. Derek Turcheck’s 42 was not used.
Jake Bookman was the lone Chartiers-Houston golfer to break 50 with 48.
Monday, Aug. 15
Boys golf
Waynesburg Central 202, Bentworth 254 -- Braden Benke was medalist with 2-over 35 to lead Waynesburg Central to a victory against Bentworth in the Section 3-AA opener for both teams.
Mason Switalski was a shot behind Benke with a 36. Chase Phillips (44), Joe Kirsch (42), and Derek Turchek (46) rounded out the scoring for the Raiders. Dom Benamati’s 50 was not used.
Nathan Coski led the way for the Bearcats with 3-over 36. Ross Skerbetz (44), Aaron Woodhouse (47), Colton Baldauf (63), and Zeek Malanosky (64) also counted in the final tally. Wyatt Snyder’s 67 did not count.
