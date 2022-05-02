Jacob Fordyce had three hits, including a double, and Trenton Carter added a double and two RBIs to help lift Carmichaels over Charleroi 7-3, in non-section baseball game action last Friday.
Liam Lohr was the winning pitcher for Carmichaels (7-1).
Jack Beveridge took the loss for Charleroi (5-5).
Avella 12, Mapletown 2 — KJ Rush drove in three runs with a triple and a double and Camden Georgetti pitched a three-hitter as the Eagles defeated the visiting Maples in a six-inning non-section game.
Georgetti walked none and struck out three. Westley Burchianti was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Brian Humensky had two hits for playoff-bound Avella (4-7) which has won four of its last five.
AJ Vanata homered for Mapletown (3-10). Landan Stevenson took the loss.
High school softball
Southmoreland 12, Waynesburg Central 0 — Kaylee Doppelheuer and Riley Puckey both doubled twice as the Lady Scotties pummeled the host Lady Raiders in a five-inning Section 3-AAA game in a showdown for second place.
Brynn Charnesky doubled and had three RBIs as Southmoreland (6-2, 8-2) moved one game in front of Waynesburg (5-3, 7-4) which was coming off an upset win over first-place South Allegheny.
The Lady Scotties also got doubles from Makayla Etling, Amarah McCutcheon and Tyson Martin. Madison Brown was the winning pitcher.
Paige Jones doubled for the Lady Raiders. Kendall Lemley took the loss.
Mapletown 10, Monessen 0; Mapletown 14, Monessen 3 — Taylor Dusenberry homered in the first game and Mekenzie Reda had a pair of triples and three RBIs in the second game as the Lady Maples swept Monessen in a Section 2-A doubleheader.
Macee Cree was the winning pitcher and Krista Wilson doubled in the opener for Mapletown (5-3, 8-4).
Devan Clark, Wilson and Cree each doubled in the second game. Clark earned the win.
Sidney Campbell was the losing pitcher in both games for the Lady Greyhounds (1-7, 1-9).
Jefferson-Morgan 6, Avella 4; Jefferson-Morgan 15, Avella 1 — Kayla Larkin was the winning pitcher in both games as the Lady Rockets swept a Section 2-A doubleheader against Avella.
Payton Farabee hit a double in the first game for J-M (3-4, 3-4). Reilly Ullom took the loss for the Lady Eagles (1-7, 1-8).
Larkin and Ava Frank both doubled in the second game. Laurel Bongiorni was the losing pitcher.
Frazier 17, Carmichaels 0 — Nicole Palmer fired a two-hit shutout, smacked a double and knocked in three runs and Maria Felsher had three hits as Frazier trounced host Carmichaels in a Section 3-AA game.
Delaney Warnick smashed a home run and had three RBIs for the first-place Lady Commodores (8-0, 10-0) who also got two RBIs apiece from Tori Washinski and Emilia Bednar. Jensyn Hartman, Felsher and Claire Domonkos drove in one run apiece.
Frazier built a 7-0 after four innings then pushed across 10 runs in the fifth.
Ali Jacobs singled twice for the Lady Mikes’ (4-2, 6-3) only hits. Allie Miller took the loss.
Thursday, April 28
Carmichaels 12, Washington 0 — Jacob Fordyce knocked in three runs with a pair of doubles and scored three runs as the Mikes blanked the visiting Prexies in a five-inning Section 1-AA baseball game.
Tyler Richmond had two hits and an RBI and Liam Lohr contributed two RBIs and two runs for first-place Carmichaels (7-1, 8-1) which also got a double from Trenton Carter.
The Mikes exploded for 10 runs in the second inning.
Michael Shallcross took the loss for Washington (2-6, 3-8).
West Greene 17, Jefferson-Morgan 2 — Hunter Hamilton belted two home runs and drove in eight runs to lead the Pioneers to a Section 2-A road victory.
West Greene improves to 7-0 in the section and 9-3 overall, and clinched a playoff berth. The Pioneers play Jefferson-Morgan this afternoon and close the season next week with two games against Greensburg Central Catholic.
Hamilton belted a grand slam in the top of the sixth inning and smacked a three-run home run in the second inning. He also had a run-scoring double.
Corey Wise went 5.1 innings for the win, allowing two runs on seven hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. He was also effective at the plate with a double and four singles.
Morgan Kiger and Craig Thomas both doubled for West Greene.
Easton Hanko had a double for the Rockets. Brody Ross took the loss.
Bishop Canevin 11, Mapletown 1 — Kole Olszewski doubled and was the winning pitcher as the Crusaders defeated the visiting Maples in a Section 2-A game.
Olszewski struck out seven and walked none. Dominic Varley tripled and Luke Andruscik doubled for Bishop Canevin (4-2, 4-2).
Losing pitcher Spencer Yeager walked four and struck out two in four innings for Mapletown (0-7, 3-8).
High school softball
Mapletown 9, Avella 0 — Mekenzie Reda and Hannah Hartley both ripped two triples and a single as the Lady Maples (3-3, 6-4).soared past the visiting Lady Eagles in a Section 1-A game.
Sydney Strope had two hits, including a double, for Avella (1-5, 1-6).
Wednesday, April 27
Waynesburg Central 14, South Allegheny 9 -- Kylee Goodman led an 18-hit attack with three doubles and a single as host Waynesburg Central snapped South Allegheny’s eight-game winning streak in Section 3-AAA softball action.
The first-place Lady Gladiators (5-1, 8-2) still hold a one-half game lead on the second-place Lady Raiders (5-2, 7-3) and Southmoreland.
Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley homered and knocked in four runs and Riley Hixenbaugh also went deep for Waynesburg which also got three hits apiece from Paige Jones, Lily Rush and Hannah Wood.
South Allegheny held leads of 4-0, 6-3 and 8-5 before Waynesburg surged ahead with two runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth.
Breena Komarnisky was 4-for-4 for the Lady Gladiators who also got a home run and three RBIs from Payton Linhart and three hits from Ava Martorelli.
West Greene 10, Mapletown 4 — Kiley Meek pitched a four-hitter and had three hits, including a two-run triple, as the Lady Pioneers defeated the host Lady Maples in a Section 2-A game for their seventh win in a row.
Katie Lampe doubled and singled twice and London Whipkey drove in three runs with a home run and a sacrifice fly for West Greene (7-0, 7-3) which also got two hits apiece from BreAnn Jackson and Lexi Six and two RBIs from Olivia Kiger.
Meek struck out 15 and walked six.
Taylor Dusenberry doubled for Mapletown (2-3, 5-4). Devan Clark took the loss.
Greensburg Central Catholic 18, Jefferson-Morgan 8 — The Lady Centurions scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to snap an 8-8 tie in their Section 2-A win over visiting Jefferson-Morgan.
Emma Henry tripled and doubled for Greensburg Central Catholic (5-1, 8-3) which also got a triple and three RBIs from Isabella Marquez and three RBIs from Natalie Ward.
Danica Grainey and Brookelynn Snyder both hit a triple for the Lady Rockets (1-4, 1-4).
High school baseball
Carmichaels 10, Frazier 4 — The Mikes exploded for nine runs in the third inning on their way to a Section 1-AA win over host Frazier.
Winning pitcher Nathan Beringo struck out 10 in going 5 ½ innings.
Carmichaels’ big third included an RBI double and a two-run single by Jacob Fordyce.
Trenton Carter had a double and two RBIs for the first-place Mikes (6-1, 7-1) who also got a double from Nick Ricco.
Daniel Olbrys hit a double for the Commodores (1-6, 2-8). Dylan Lynch was the losing pitcher.
Mapletown 11, Hundred (W.Va.) 1 — AJ Vanata hit a two-run homer and pitched a two-hitter as the Maples romped over the host Hornets in a non-section game.
Vanata struck out 17 and walked two in a dominating performance.
Clay Menear had three hits, including a double, and Zach Brewer also doubled for Mapletown (3-7) which had 11 hits.
Losing pitcher Christian Fluharty recorded 12 strikeouts for Hundred (3-9).
Bishop Canevin 8, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — Winning pitched Tyler Maddix fired 6 1/3 scoreless innings and also doubled as the visiting Crusaders beat the Rockets in a Section 2-A game.
Maddix surrendered just three hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts before hitting the pitch-count limit. Kole Olszewski, who got the final two outs, also doubled for Bishop Canevin (3-2, 3-2).
Brody Ross took the loss for Jefferson-Morgan (3-3, 4-3) whose only hits were singles by Brock Bayles, Easton Hanko and Liam Ankrom. Bayles struck out six in three innings of relief.
Tuesday, April 26
Yough 6, Waynesburg Central 2 — Christian Park and Jack Sampson each had two hits as the Cougars defeated the visiting Raiders in a Section 4-AAA baseball game.
Winning pitcher Allen Novacek struck out seven in six innings for Yough (5-2, 6-4). Park pitched the seventh inning.
Lincoln Pack had two hits, including a triple, and scored two runs for Waynesburg (4-4, 4-8). Mason Switalski was the losing pitcher.
Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Mapletown 2 — Max Kallock hit a home run and had three RBIs as the host Centurions knocked off the visiting Maples in a Section 2-A game.
Ryan Appleby tripled for GCC (6-2, 7-2) which also got three hits from Wade Boyle.
Landan Stevenson and Daniel Fox each drove in a run and AJ Vanata doubled for Mapletown (0-7, 2-8)
West Greene 8, Monessen 0 — Dalton Lucey pitched six strong innings and Morgan Kiger drove in three runs with a double and a single as the Pioneers blanked the host Greyhounds in a Section 2-A game.
Lucey game up just one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts for West Greene (6-0, 8-3). Hunter Hamilton contributed a triple.
Losing pitcher Jack Sacco allowed just one earned run on five hits with five walks and four strikeouts for Monessen (2-6, 2-8).
Monday, April 25
West Greene 13, Monessen 1 — Johnny Lampe was 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs as the first-place Pioneers rolled past the visiting Greyhounds in a Section 2-A baseball game.
Winning pitcher Corey Wise and Ian Van Dyne had two hits apiece for West Greene (5-0, 7-3) which scored twice in the first, five times in the second and three times in both the third and fourth.
Jack Sacco smacked a pair of doubles in going 3-for-3 with an RBI for Monessen (2-5, 2-7). Losing pitcher R.J. DiEugenio also doubled.
Yough 12, Waynesburg Central 0 — Kaden Bizzozero had four RBIs and a double as the Cougars blanked the host Raiders in a five-inning Section 4-AAA game.
Jack Sampson also doubled for Yough (4-2, 5-2) which scored two runs in the first, three in the fourth and seven in the fifth.
Winning pitcher James Shoman allowed just two hits, a double and a single, both to Lincoln Pack.
Tyler Groves was the losing pitcher for Waynesburg (4-3, 4-7).
Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Mapletown 1 — The visiting Centurions put away the Section 2-A game away with six runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Greensburg C.C. (5-2, 6-2) scored two runs in the top of the first and fourth innings and four in the second inning.
Mike McCready pitched four innings for the win, striking out seven and walking none. He also hit a triple and scored three runs. Zach David and Max Kallock both drove in three runs.
Landan Stevenson took the loss. AJ Vanata went 3-for-3 with three singles for the Maples (0-6, 2-7).
Jefferson-Morgan 4, Bishop Canevin 3 — First baseman Mason Sisler tossed to pitcher Liam Ankrom to record the final out with the bases loaded to preserve the Rockets’ Section 2-A road victory.
Jefferson-Morgan (3-2, 4-2) scored single runs in the top of the second, third, fifth and sixth innings.
The eventual winning run came about after Ankrom was hit by a pitch, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Brenton Barnhart’s single.
Ankrom scored the game’s first run on a ground out after he singled and stole two bases. Patrick Holaren singled with two outs in the third inning, stole second and scored on Brock Bayles’ single.
Barnhart walked in the fifth inning and eventually scored when a ground ball was mishandled.
The Crusaders (3-3) scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning and once in the seventh inning.
Holaren pitched five innings for the win, striking out nine and walking five. Ankrom allowed one run in two innings for the save.
High school softball
Carmichaels 7, Washington 6 — Sophia Zalar had two hits and two RBIs as the Lady Mikes held off the visiting Lady Prexies in a Section 3-AA battle.
Savannah Johnson knocked in four runs with a home run and two doubles for Washington (0-4, 0-5) which also got a single and an RBI from Sierra Johnson.
Losing pitcher Mackenzie Patterson allowed just five hits back walked 11 whiles striking out three.
Kendall Ellsworth singled twice for Carmichaels (4-1, 6-2) whose only other hit was by Grace Brown. Megan Voithofer, Allie Miller and Alayna Simon eah had one RBI for the Lady Mikes.
Miller gave up four earned runs on seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts in earning the win.
Waynesburg Central 14, Mount Pleasant 4 — Lily Rush drove in four runs with home run and a single and winning pitcher Kendall Lemley had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs in the Lady Raiders’ six-inning Section 3-AAA win over the host Lady Vikings.
Hannah Wood contributed three hits and three RBIs for Waynesburg (4-2, 6-3) which also got doubles from Paige Jones, Morgan Stephenson and Kylee Goodman.
Sophia Smithnosky took the loss for Mount Pleasant (2-4, 3-7).
West Greene 17, Monessen 6 — Lexi Six was 2-for-2 with a home run, triple and three RBIs and Olivia Kiger had three hits and three RBIs as the Lady Pioneers cruised by the host Lady Greyhounds in a six-inning Section 2-A game.
West Greene pounded out 21 hits and scored 10 runs in the sixth inning.
London Whipkey had three hits and an RBI, Taylor Karvan had a double, single and two RBIs, Payton Gilbert contributed two hits and two RBIs, and Anna Durbin smacked a triple and a single for West Greene (6-0, 6-3) which also got two hits from BreAnn Jackson, a double and an RBI from Ali Goodwin and a triple from Katie Lampe.
Winning pitcher Kiley Meek, who started and then completed the game, went a total of 3 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Abby Rhome and losing pitcher Sidney Campbell each had a hit and two runs for Monessen (0-4, 0-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.