Waynesburg Central, Carmichaels and McGuffey all closed the regular season last Thursday afternoon with victories to earn a share of the Section 3-AA boys golf crown.
Waynesburg Central defeated visiting Beth-Center, 190-236, at Rohanna’s Golf Course. Carmichaels cruised to a 220-273 road victory over Jefferson-Morgan at Greene County Country Club, and McGuffey downed visiting Brownsville at Dogwood Hills Golf Club.
Dom Benamati and Mason Switalski shared medalist honors for the Raiders (10-2, 11-3) with 4-over 33. Mason Switalski shot 36. Chase Phillips finished with 38 and Joe Kirsch closed the scoring with 43. Derek Turcheck’s 44 did not count.
Luke Amon was the low man for the Bulldogs with 44. Gianna Peterson (47), Karson Keys (45), Vince Setaro (52), and Nick Wrenshaw (48) also scored for the visitors. Sonya Peterson’s 53 was not used.
Liam Lohr and Mason Lapana both shot a match-low 39 for the Mikes (10-2, 11-2). Dom Colarusso and Patrick Holaren both carded 44. Dustin Hastings’ finished with 49. Tucker Whipkey’s 52 was not used.
Brock Bayles (43), Clay Wilson (51), Jaxon Silbaugh (58), Brendan Woods (59), and Grant Hathaway (72) counted for the Rockets (4-8, 4-10).
McGuffey (10-2) shot 206 at home. Jake Ross was medalist with 3-over 38. Teammate Logan Crowe finished with 39.
Brownsville only had four golfers, so they were unable to post a team score.
Matt Sethman shot 46 for the Falcons (0-12, 0-13). Ethan Olesko (52), Ben Vojacek (56), and Seann Pataski (73) also scored for Brownsville.
Girls soccer
Waynesburg Central 4, Serra Catholic 1 — Ashlyn Basinger scored a hat trick and assisted on one goal in the Lady Raiders’ non-section victory.
Rylei Rastoska scored the other goal for Waynesburg Central (6-0, 8-1). Emily Mahle and Jaden Tretinik had one assist each. Peyton Cowell made six saves.
Boys soccer
McGuffey 4, Waynesburg Central 0 — Aydan Rutan, Seth Kingsland, Larry Goodmana and Nate Klerr scored one goal each in the Highlanders’ Section 3-AA home victory.
Girls volleyball
Brownsville 3, Waynesburg Central 2 — The Lady Raiders rallied to tie the Section 3-AA match at 2-2, but Brownsville managed to take the fifth set for the win.
The Lady Falcons took the fifth set, 15-7.
Brownsville’s Ciara Williams (16 kills, 20 digs) and Skye Durst (29 assists, 16 digs) finished with double-doubles. Kami Franks had a solid defensive game with 30 digs. Skyler Gates finished with 11 kills, Caylee Balabon had nine and Mackenzie Wade added eight.
Mapletown 3, West Greene 0 — The Lady Maples swept to a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Rockets.
Mapletown (6-0, 7-0) won by the scores, 25-21, 25-20, 25-10.
The Lady Maples’ Ella Menear had a double-double with 13 kills and 14 digs. Krista Wilson (17 kills, 9 digs, 4 blocks), Bailey Rafferty (28 assists, 3 aces), Riley Pekar (8 digs, 3 aces), Bri Ashton (4 aces, 5 digs) also had strong efforts in the Mapletown victory.
Carmichaels 3, California 0 — The Lady Mikes returned home with a Section 2-A victory.
Carmichaels (3-2) won by the scores, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22.
Carmichaels stats leaders were Kendall Ellsworth (31 assists, 11 digs); Carlee Roberts (2 aces, 12 digs), Sophia Zalar (3 blocks, 9 kills), Mikayla Andrews (2 blocks, 9 kills), Beth Cree (9 kills, 15 service points), Macie Kraynak (11 digs), and Jovi Blasinsky (12 service points).
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Geibel Catholic 0 — The Lady Rockets swept to a Section 2-A victory over the Lady Gators.
Alisa Long (5 kills, 5 blocks), Grace Rohanna (5 aces, 5 kills), Ali Ostrich (9 aces, 3 kills), and Mia Baker (4 kills) led the attack for Jefferson-Morgan.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Waynesburg Central 6, South Allegheny 1 — Ashlyn Basinger scored all six goals in the Lady Raiders’ Section 2-A girls soccer victory.
Lake Litwinovich and Rylei Rastoska had one assist apiece for Waynesburg (6-0-0, 7-1-0).
Boys golf
Carmichaels 193, McGuffey 214 -- Mason Lapana tied a Carmichaels’ match record with 4-under 33 in the Mikes’ Section 3-AA win over visiting McGuffey.
The victory pulled Carmichaels (10-2) into a tie for first place with McGuffey (11-2) and Waynesburg Central at 9-2. All the team split with one another.
The Mikes travel to Greene County Country Club this afternoon for a season-ending match against Jefferson-Morgan. McGuffey hosts Brownsville and Waynesburg Central entertains Beth-Center.
Dustin Hastings shot 36 in the victory. Liam Lohr finished with 37. Dom Colarusso (43) and Tuckery Whipkey (44) rounded out the scoring. Patrick Holaren’s 45 was not used.
Jacob Ross was the low man for the Highlanders with 41. Joel Sovich (43), Devan Wilson (46), Logan Crowe (42), and Brody Wagner (42) closed out the scoring for the visitors.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Mount Pleasant 1, Waynesburg 1, OT — The Vikings’ Aydan Gross scored the tying goal in the second half, and goalkeepers Derek Donitzen and Nick Willard didn’t allow a goal in overtime for a Section 3-AA boys soccer tie at at Waynesburg Central.
The Raiders’ Kobe McCartney set up Ryan McCartney for the only goal of the first half.
Donitzen made six saves, while Willard turned aside seven shots.
Mount Pleasant goes to 5-1-1 in the section and 5-4-1 overall. Waynesburg is 1-4-2 in the section and 1-5-2 overall.
Girls volleyball
West Greene 3, California 1 — The Lady Pioneers won the final two sets for a Section 2-A home victory.
West Greene won the first set, 25-16, and California rallied to tie the match by taking the second set, 25-19. The Lady Pioneers secured the victory with 25-22 and 25-21 set wins.
West Greene’s Sophia Plock had 20 kills and Kasie Meek finished with 19 kills. London Whipkey had 25 digs.
California stats leaders were Rakiyah Porter (6 kills, 7 digs), Raegan Gillen (6 kills, 8 digs), Azzy Colditz (13 assists, 9 digs, 5 aces), Nina Conte (3 kills, 5 digs), Brook Bella (4 kills, 2 blocks), Mady Morton (3 blocks), and Ava Bojtos (6 assists).
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 1 — The Lady Rockets needed four sets to secure a Section 2-A victory against the Lady Eagles.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Alisa Long had a double-double with 11 blocks and 10 kills. Ali Ostrich finished with four aces, five blocks and two kills. Kaelyn Martos added six blocks and two kills.
Mapletown 3, Geibel Catholic 0 — The Lady Maples rolled to a Section 2-A road victory over the Lady Gators.
Mapletown (5-0, 6-0) swept to victory by the scores, 25-5, 25-5, 25-6.
Krista Wilson (11 kills, 6 aces), Bailey Rafferty (9 assists), Ella Menear (15 aces), and Alexis Perry (8 aces) all had solid individual performances for the Lady Maples.
Boys soccer
Waynesburg Central 211, Brownsville 307 — The Raiders won a Section 3-AA match on the road at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Chase Phillips (40), Braden Benke (41), Joe Kirsch (42), Mason Switalski (43), and Dom Benamati had scoring rounds for Waynesburg (9-2, 10-3). Trent Stephenson’s 46 did not count.
Matthew Sethman shared medalist honors for Brownsville (0-11, 0-12) with 3-over 40. Ethan Olesko (52), Ben Vojacek (52), Larry Murphy (80), and Seann Pataski (83) closed the scoring for the Falcons.
