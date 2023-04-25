Dom Colarusso hit a pair of doubles and scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Carmichaels stopped a three-game losing streak with a key 4-3 Section 1-A baseball win over visiting Avella on Monday.
Avella led 3-2 after six innings but Patrick Holaren singled with one out in the seventh and Colarusso doubled. Both runners scored on a wild pitch followed by an error to give the Mikes (5-2, 9-3) the walk-off victory.
Liam Lohr earned the win in relief of Holaren.
Carmichaels held a 2-0 lead when the Eagles (6-3, 9-3) surged in front with three runs in the fifth inning. Brian Humensky hit an RBI double and Colton Burchianti's two-out grounder resulted in a throwing error that allowed two runs to score to make it 3-2.
Gavin Frank took the loss in relief of starter Isaiah Bradick.
Jefferson-Morgan 7, Mapletown 0 -- John Woodward pitched into the seventh inning and drove in two runs to help the Rockets blank the visiting Maples (1-6, 1-8) in a Section 1-A game.
Woodward gave up three hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. Brock Bayles finished up in the seventh to complete the combined shutout for Jefferson-Morgan (3-6, 4-9) which got a double from Dayten Marion and two RBIs from Drew Adams.
Waynesburg 9, Southmoreland 3 -- Lincoln Pack knocked in three runs with three hits, including a double, and was the winning pitcher as the visiting Raiders triumphed over the Scotties in a Section 4-AAA game.
Austin Surber doubled and Alex VanSickle had two hits for Waynesburg (3-4, 5-5).
Joey Bentz took the loss for Southmoreland (1-8, 1-10).
Fort Cherry 11, West Greene 1 -- Blake Sweder had three doubles and Adam Wolfe hit a first-inning homer as the Rangers defeated the visiting Pioneers in a Section 1-A game.
Ryan Steele was the winning pitcher for Fort Cherry (3-4, 6-7).
Morgan Kiger doubled for West Greene (3-4, 7-6).
High school softball
Jefferson-Morgan 8, Avella 6 -- Kayla Larkin bashed a pair of home runs and was the winning pitcher as the Lady Rockets beat the host Lady Eagles in a Section 2-A game.
Payton Farabee doubled and singled twice for Jefferson-Morgan (5-4, 7-5) which also got a double from Addie Larkin.
Ava Frank and Taylor Shirley both doubled for Avella (0-9, 1-11).
West Greene 12, Mapletown 1 – Lexi Six knocked in four runs with a pair of doubles and scored three times as the Lady Pioneers rolled past the visiting Lady Maples in a five-inning Section 2-A game.
Winning pitcher Payton Gilbert struck out nine and walked two in 4 1/3 innings, coming with Lilly Melodia on a one-hitter. Melodia also doubled, singled and drove in two runs for West Greene (5-2, 8-5).
Isabella Garnek had the only hit and scored the only run for Mapletown (3-5, 5-8).
Waynesburg Central 10, Keystone Oaks 2 -- Hannah Woods smashed a pair of home runs and a double in going 4 for 4 with five RBIs as the Lady Raiders cruised past visiting Keystone Oaks in a Section 4-AAA game.
Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley gave up one earned run with one walk and 12 strikeouts.
Emma Zehner and Kayleigh Varner also hit home runs for Waynesburg (7-0, 10-2) which also doubles from Abby Davis and Dani Stockdale.
Addisyn Schmid hit a double for Keystone Oaks (0-7, 0-9).
Friday, April 21
Slippery Rock University Invitational — Waynesburg Central went to the site of the WPIAL Championships and had several athletes return home with medals.
Waynesburg Central’s Jordan Dean had a pair of seventh-place finishes in the 800 (2:35.99) and 300 intermediate hurdles (52.23), and was 13th in the 100 high hurdles (18.65). Emily Mahle finished fourth in the high jump with a top effort of 4-10.
The Raiders’ Olivier Sanvicente placed seventh in the 2,000-meter steeplechase (7:32.88) and 12th in the 800 (2:12.06). Mason Schroyer cleared 10 feet in the pole vault for fifth place. Aiden Pester was eighth in the pole vault after clearing 9-6.
Waynesburg’s Aiden Pell placed sixth in the 400 with a time of 55 seconds. The 3,200 relay was seventh in 10:16.30, and Zach Andrews placed ninth in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 45.68 seconds.
High school softball
Waynesburg Central 3, Brownsville 0 — The Lady Raiders returned home with a Section 4-AAA shutout victory against the Lady Falcons.
Waynesburg (6-0, 9-2) scored single runs in the top of the first, second and third innings.
Kayleigh Varner led the Lady Raiders with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Hannah Wood also doubled.
Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley allowed two hits and three walks.
Ava Clark struck out 14 for Brownsville (1-4, 2-7).
Jefferson-Morgan 13, California 3 — The Lady Rockets invoked the mercy rule with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a Section 2-A home victory.
Trailing 5-0 in the top of the third inning, the Lady Trojans (1-5, 2-7) came back with three runs.
Jefferson-Morgan (3-4, 5-7) countered with a run in the bottom of the inning and three more in the fourth inning.
California’s Harley Harkins smacked a home run.
Payton Farabee had a pair of doubles for the Lady Rockets. Ava Wood also doubled.
High school baseball
Chartiers-Houston 7, Carmichaels 3 — The Bucs tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh inning and scored four runs on Dominic Cumer’s grand slam in the eighth inning for a non-section win at Carmichaels.
The Mikes (8-3) held leads of 2-0 in the second inning and 3-2 in the fourth inning. Chartiers-Houston tied the game with single runs in the second and third innings.
Keegan Kosek got the final out of the seventh inning and pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the win.
Aydan Adamson took the loss after allowing the four runs in the eighth inning.
Tyler Richmond and Adamson each drove in a run for Carmichaels.
Cumer led the Bucs (10-2) with three hits and four RBI. Luke Camden hit a solo home run.
Thursday, April 20
Frazier 9, Jefferson-Morgan 8 — Chase Fulmer had two doubles, a single, two RBIs and scored the winning from third base on Brock Alekson’s ground ball to give the Commodores a walk-off non-section baseball victory over the visiting Rockets.
Jefferson-Morgan (3-9) trailed 8-6 going into the seventh inning but scored twice to tie it when Deakyn Dehoet hit an run-scoring triple and came home on the last of his five stolen bases in the game.
Alekson was the winning pitcher in relief of Logan Brown who gave up one run on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts in four innings but took a no-decision.
Aidan Hardy and Eli Cernuska had two hits apiece for Frazier (5-6) which also got a triple and two RBIs from Dailan McManus.
John Woodward had three hits, including a triple, Dehoet had two hits and Jaymison Robinson doubled and singled for the Rockets.
Deyton Marion, the third pitcher of the game for J-M, took the loss. Starter Drew Adams surrendered five runs on seven hits with four walks and eight strikeouts in five innings.
Waynesburg 5, California 0 — Mason Switalski threw a two-hitter and Lincoln Pack had a double, single and an RBI as the Raiders shut out the visiting Trojans in a non-section game.
Switalski struck out eight and singled twice for Waynesburg (4-5).
Losing pitcher Ricky Lawson doubled for California (7-7).
Wednesday, April 19
California 5, Carmichaels 4 — Ricky Lawson’s two-run double ignited a three-run sixth inning that propelled the Trojans past the host Mikes and gave California a sweep of the two-game set.
California (6-2, 7-6) moves into a first-place tie with Avella while Carmichaels (4-2, 8-2) drops into third place but remains even in the loss column with both the Trojans and the Eagles.
The Mikes fell behind 2-0 but surged in front with a three-run third inning and tacked on another run in the fifth. California went ahead to stay with its rally in the sixth.
Lawson had two hits and three RBIs and Kris Weston doubled for the Trojans who also got an RBI from Aidan Lowden.
Winning pitcher Caden Monticelli gave up two earned runs in five innings. Dom Martini got the final six outs to earn the save.
Tyler Richmond had two hits and three RBIs and Aydan Adamson singled twice and drove in one run for Carmichaels which also got two hits from Patrick Holaren.
Losing pitcher Liam Lohr surrendered two earned runs and just one hit with three walks and three strikeouts in three innings of relief.
West Greene 6, Jefferson-Morgan 3 — Winning pitcher Daren Knight struck out 13 with just one walk in leading the Pioneers to a Section 1-A victory over the host Rockets.
Knight gave up three runs in 5 2/3 innings before being relieved by Lane Allison in the sixth who got the final four outs to earn the save.
Johnny Lampe had a double, single and an RBI and Jackson Grimes singled and drove in two runs for West Greene (3-3, 7-5) which also got a pair of RBIs from Kameron Tedrow and two hits and an RBI from Colten Thomas.
John Woodward and Drew Adams both doubled and singled and Mason Sisler also had two hits for Jefferson-Morgan (2-6, 3-8) which also got a two-run single from Brody Ross.
Losing pitcher Brock Bayles gave up four runs on seven hits with four walks and seven strikeouts in five innings.
High school softball
Carmichaels 11, Jefferson-Morgan 1 — Bailey Barnyak threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and had a triple, single and two RBIs in the host Lady Mikes’ Section 2-A win over the Lady Rockets.
Sophia Zalar homered and singled and Carys McConnell had three hits for unbeaten Carmichaels (7-0, 11-0) which also got a double and two RBIs from Ashton Batis, two hits from Ali Jacobs and a double from Kaitlyn Waggett.
The only run Barnyak allowed was unearned.
Payton Farabee tripled for Jefferson-Morgan (3-4, 5-5). Jillian Katruska had J-M’s only other hit with a single in the fifth that drove in Addalei Larkin. Kayla Larkin was the losing pitcher.
West Greene 21, Avella 1 — Emily Wise knocked in five runs with a pair of doubles and Lexi Six also had five RBIs with a double and a single as the Lady Pioneers trounced the host Lady Eagles in a three-inning Section 2-A game.
West Greene scored four times in the first inning, twice in the second then erupted for 15 runs in the third.
Ali Goodwin doubled and drove in three runs and Payton Gilbert also had a hit and three RBIs for West Greene (4-2, 7-5) which also got a double, single and two RBIs from London Whipkey, a double from Lilly Melodia and three runs from Emmaline Beazell.
Gilbert allowed four hits and one walk with six strikeouts in earning the win.
Avella (0-7, 1-9) scored its only run in the first inning when Sydney Strope singled in Katie Dryer. Laurel Bongiorni took the loss.
Tuesday, April 18
Jefferson-Morgan 7, West Greene 0 — John Woodward and Brody Ross combined on a four-hit shutout as the visiting Rockets blanked the Pioneers in a Section 1-A baseball game.
Deakyn Dehoet had three hits, three runs and two stolen bases for Jefferson-Morgan (2-5, 3-7) which also got two hits and two RBIs from Dayten Marion, two RBIs and two runs from Ross and a double, single, RBI and run from Grant Hathaway.
Woodward struck out 10 and walked three in six innings to earn the win. Ross tossed a scoreless seventh to wrap up the win.
Morgan Kiger took the loss for West Greene (2-3, 6-5) which got two hits from Lane Allison.
