Aydan Adamson and Liam Lohr combined on a one-hitter Monday afternoon to pitch Carmichaels to a 3-0 Section 1-A opening victory at Jefferson-Morgan.
Adamson started and pitched 4.2 innings, allowing just one hit with five walks and five strikeouts. Lohr pitched the final 2.1 innings with no hits or walks, and four strikeouts.
Dominic Colarusso, Robbie Wilson-Jones and Nathan Beringo all drove in one run for the Mikes (1-0, 2-0). Patrick Holaren had two singles and scored two runs in the win.
Grant Hathaway had the lone hit, a single, for Jefferson-Morgan (0-1, 1-2). John Woodward took the loss.
Greensburg Salem 9, Waynesburg Central 0, 8 innings -- The Golden Lions scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to open the Section 4-AAA schedule with an extra-inning victory at Waynesburg.
The Raiders (0-1, 0-3) tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning after Greensburg Salem scored a run in the top of the inning.
The Golden Lions (1-0, 2-1) led 1-0 in the top of the second inning. Waynesburg tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, but Greensburg Salem regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning.
Avella 4, West Greene 1 -- Isaiah Bradick pitched a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts and had two hits to lead the Eagles past the host Pioneers in a Section 1-A game.
Avella went ahead to stay in the third inning when Colton Burchianti singled, stole second and scored on a single by Bradick. The Eagles added single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
Avella right fielder Brian Humensky doubled, singled and threw out a runner at home plate. Gavin Frank drove in two runs and Burchianti also had an RBI for the Eagles (1-0, 2-0).
Jackson Grimes drove in the lone run for West Greene (0-1, 0-2) which got a double from Ian Van Dyne and two hits from Nathan Reed. Losing pitcher Morgan Kiger allowed eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts in going the distance.
California 15, Mapletown 3 -- Aidan Lowden and Ricky Lawson combined for six hits and seven RBIs was the Trojans romped over the host Maples in a five-inning Section 1-A game.
Lowden had three singles and four RBIs and Lawson knocked in three runs with a double and two singles. California (1-0, 1-2) also got a triple from Dom Martini and a double from winning pitcher Addison Panepinto.
A.J. Vanata had two hits, including a double, for Mapletown (0-1, 0-1). Cameryn Shaffer was the losing pitcher.
High school softball
Waynesburg Central 14, West Greene 6 -- The Lady Raiders pulled away with seven late runs for a non-section road victory at West Greene.
Waynesburg (2-1) led 7-1 after three innings. West Greene scored a combined five runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
The Lady Raiders pounded out 15 hits. Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley allowed eight hits and no walks, and struck out two. She also had two doubles, a solo home run and three RBI. Riley Hixenbaugh added two doubles, a single and drove in two runs. Hannah Wood finished three hits and Dani Stockdale had a double.
London Whipkey had a double, two singles and two RBI for West Greene (2-3). Lexi Six had a two-run triple and a single. Payton Gilbert took the loss.
Carmichaels 12, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- Ali Jacobs blasted a pair of solo home runs and Carys McConnell also homered as the Lady Mikes cruised past the Lady Rockets in a five-inning, Section 2-A game.
McConnell and Kendall Ellsworth had three hits apiece for Carmichaels (1-0, 4-0). Winning pitcher Bailey Barnyak threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and singled twice, Kaitlyn Waggett doubled and singled and Megan Voithofer also doubled. The Lady Mikes also got two hits apiece from Sophia Zalar and Ashton Batis.
Payton Farabee had the lone hit for Jefferson-Morgan (0-1, 1-2). Kayla Larkin took the loss.
Friday, March 23
Avonworth 11, West Greene 0 -- The Lady Antelopes scored eight runs over the last three innings for a victory over West Greene in softball action at the Ripken Experience.
Avonworth, the defending PIAA Class AAA champions, led 2-0 after the first inning and 3-0 after four.
Lexi Six, Taylor Karvan and Payton Gilbert all had one single for the Lady Pioneers. Payton Gilbert took the loss with six walks and three strikeouts.
Wednesday, March 22
Belle Vernon 4, Waynesburg Central 3 — The Lady Leopards scored twice in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the bottom of the fourth inning for a non-section softball win against the visiting Lady Raiders.
Waynesburg Central (1-1) scored in the top of the first inning and a single run in the top of the third.
Olivia Kolowitz allowed 10 hits, walked three and struck out 10 for the win. She also had a single and double.
Lauren VanDivner doubled and drove in two runs for Belle Vernon (2-0). Maren Metikosh finished with a single and double. Gracie Sokol doubled and had an RBI. Talia Ross had a pair of singles.
Jefferson-Morgan 7, Beth-Center 0 — Kayla Larkin shut out the Lady Bulldogs on three hits for a non-section home victory.
Larkin walked two and struck out eight, and also belted a home run.
K.J. McDaniel doubled for Beth-Center. Gianna Petersen took the loss, walking one, hitting one batter and striking out six.
Carmichaels 3, McGuffey — Bailey Barnyak tossed a two-hitter and Ashton Batis drove in two runs to lead the Lady Mikes to a non-section home win.
Barnyak walked five and struck out 10. Ashton Batis finished with two singles and drove in two runs. Kaitlyn Waggett drove in the third run.
Carmichaels scored singles runs in the bottom of the third, fourth and fifth innings.
McKenna Crothers gave up five hits in the loss with one walk and eight strikeouts. Katelyn Henderson doubled for the Lady Highlanders.
Mapletown 16, Turkeyfoot Valley 6 — The Lady Maples won their opening game of the season with a victory against the visiting Lady Rams.
High school baseball
Jefferson-Morgan 8, Trinity Christian (W.Va.) 7 — The Rockets scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a non-section home win.
John Woodward had a run-scoring double in the first inning and finished 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI for Jefferson-Morgan (1-1). Freshman Dayten Marion picked up the win.
Jaymison Robinson scored the winning run on a walk-off walk.
Will Hancox took the loss. Ryan Parker doubled for the visitors.
Bentworth 7, West Greene 1 — Sam Wade struck out 11 and drove in two runs to lead the Bearcats to a non-section win over the Pioneers.
Wade and Nate Coski both doubled in the victory.
Kaden Shield had a single, double and drove in the lone run for West Greene (0-1).
Carmichaels 4, Albert Gallatin 1 — Patrick Holaren allowed just one run in five innings for the win and Aydan Adamson didn’t allow a run in the final two innings for the save in the Mikes’ non-section home win against the Colonials in the season opener for both teams.
Mapletown 15, Turkeyfoot Valley 0 — The Maples improved to 1-1 with a non-section victory over the visiting Rams.
Tuesday, March 21
Albert Gallatin 9, Mapletown 1 -- Alexis Metts went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs as Albert Gallatin made Gary Serock’s return as head coach a successful one with a win at Mapletown in a non-section high school softball game.
Serock, who previously coached the Lady Colonials during a 10-year stint that ended with the program’s first PIAA appearance in 2018, was brought back this season after a four-year hiatus.
Winning pitcher Ashley Metts struck out 10 while allowing three walks and four hits in five shutout innings and also had a double and two RBIs.
Hayden Chipps was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Mia Myers and Mya Glisan each had two hits and Leah Myers drove in two runs for AG (1-0).
The game was scoreless through four innings before Albert Gallatin put up four runs in the fifth and five in the sixth.
Losing pitcher Devan Clark struck out six and walked four for the Lady Maples (0-1) who scored their lone run on an RBI single by Alexis Perry in the seventh inning.
Carmichaels 12, Beth-Center 1 — Carys McConnell drove in three runs with a pair of triples and pitched a three-hitter as the visiting Lady Mikes cruised past the Lady Bulldogs in a five-inning non-section game.
Ali Jacobs was 3-for-3 with a triple, double and three RBIs, Ashton Batis had a double, single, two RBIs and two runs, Kendall Ellsworth tripled and Kaitlyn Waggett doubled for Carmichaels (2-0),
McConnell, who scored three runs, struck out five and walked four. Sophia Zalar contributed a single, two runs and two stolen bases for the Lady Mikes.
Emily Kroscko had two hits for Beth-Center (0-1) and Amber Strosnider drove in Kyleigh McDaniel for the Lady Bulldogs’ lone run in the fifth. Losing pitcher Gianna Peterson struck out three and walked five.
West Greene 15, Clay-Battelle 1 — London Whipkey knocked in three runs with a pair of triples as the Lady Pioneers romped over host Clay-Battelle (0-1) in a non-section game.
Winning pitcher Peyton Gilbert struck out 10 and added a double with the bat and Ella Scott had three RBIs for West Greene (1-0).
