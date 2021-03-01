Despite being the higher seed, No. 15 Carmichaels had to play on the road and fell at Serra Catholic, 72-55, in a WPIAL Class 2A preliminary round boys basketball playoff game Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles (4-11) gradually pulled away from the Mikes (9-6) and led 20-12, 34-24 and 52-37 at the quarter breaks.
Chris Barrish paced Carmichaels with three 3-pointers and 17 points, Drake Long added a pair of 3-pointers and 14 points, and Tyler Richmond contributed 12 points.
Serra’s top scorers were Brendan Cooley (24), Mark Thomas (17) and Joey DeMoss (11).
Winchester Thurston 76, Jefferson-Morgan 61 — Jackson Juzang scored a game-high 36 points as the Bears defeated visiting Jefferson-Morgan in a WPIAL Class 2A preliminary round playoff game.
Winchester Thurston (8-4) rolled to a 25-12 advantage in the first quarter. The Rockets (5-11) fought back and held a 15-14 edge in the second quarter to trail 39-27 at halftime.
The Bears extended their lead with a 25-16 advantage in the third to go up 64-43. Jefferson-Morgan took the fourth quarter 18-12 but it wasn’t nearly enough.
Tahjere Jacobs and Colt Fowler led the Rockets with 23 and 20 points, resepctively. Kijuan Paige chipped in with 12 points.
Lance Nicholls had 24 points for Winchester Thurston and Henry McCombs added 10 points.
Girls basketball
Chartiers Valley 84, West Greene 47 — West Greene picked one of the best teams in one of the highest classifications as an opponent to get it ready for the WPIAL playoffs.
The Lady Colts, second-seeded in Class 5A, proved to be too much for the Lady Pioneers, second-seeded in Class 1A, snapping West Greene’s 15-game winning streak.
Chartiers Valley (19-3) led 21-15 after one quarter then rode a 27-14 edge in the second to a 48-29 halftime lead and pulled away from there.
Jersey Wise was one of three West Greene players in double figures with 14 points. Brooke Barner and Katie Lampe followed with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
The Lady Colts put four players in double digits. Aislin Malcolm and Perri Page both tallied 18 points, Marian Turnbull had 15 points and Hallie Cowan added 14 points.
The Lady Pioneers (15-3) begin their postseason on Monday, March 8 with a 6 p.m. game against either No. 7 Bishop Caneivin or No. 10 Riverview in a quarterfinal game after receiving a first-round bye.
Chartiers Valley opens its postseason Thursday with a first-round game against either No. 15 Plum or No. 18 Lincoln Park.
Feb. 26
South Park 45, Waynesburg Central 44 -- Waynesburg Central’s quest for a section title fell just short with a one-point loss at South Park in girls basketball action.
The Lady Raiders (9-2, 12-5) could’ve clinched at least a share of first place in Section 2-AAA with a victory.
The Lady Eagles (8-0, 10-2) led 8-5 after the first quarter, Waynesburg led 24-20 at halftime and the hosts led 37-30 after three quarters. The Lady Raiders out-scored South Park 14-6 in the final frame but came up one point short.
Clara Paige Miller led Waynesburg with a game-high 18 points, including one 3-pointer, and Kaley Rohanna hit a pair of 3-pointers in scoring 16 points.
Kendall Albert and Maddie Graham led the Lady Eagles with 16 an 12 points, respectively.
Feb. 25
West Greene 41, Geibel Catholic 10; West Greene 37, Geibel Catholic 6 — West Greene rang up a pair of Section 2-A girls basketball victories at Geibel Catholic.
The Lady Pioneers (10-0, 15-2) ran their overall winning streak to 15 and the section winning streak to 55.
Anna Durbin led West Greene in the first game with 10 points and Jersey Wise tallied nine points.
Maia Stevenson and Halee Hart each scored three points on a 3-pointer for the Lady Gators (0-10, 0-11).
Lexi Six was the Lady Pioneers’ top scorer in the second game with eight points and Katie Lampe hit a 3-pointer in tallying five points.
Morgan Sandzimier, Amanda Hoffer and Alex Caldwell each had two points for Geibel.
Serra Catholic 78, Carmichaels 41 — The visiting Lady Mikes hung with unbeaten Serra Catholic for awhile before the Lady Eagles pulled away for a Section 2-AA win.
Carmichaels trailed by just 22-18 after the first quarter. Serra opened up a 52-30 lead by halftime and held a 63-37 advantage after three periods.
The Lady Eagles (9-0, 13-0) put four players in double figures. Chloe Pordash had 18 and was followed by Rylee Campbell (17), Chloe Honick (13) and Grace Navarro (11).
Sophia Zalar lead a trio of Lady Mikes (2-6, 2-9) in double digits with 15 points. Emma Holaren had 11 points and Mia Ranieri added 10 points.
It was only the second section game this season that Serra allowed over 40 points.
Feb. 24
Chartiers-Houston 61, Jefferson-Morgan 57 -- Jahjere Jacobs scored a game-high 23 points, the final one giving him 1,000 for his career, but it wasn’t enough as Jefferson-Morgan fell to visiting Chartiers-Houston in a non-section boys basketball battle.
Four players reached double figures for the Bucs (8-11), led by Ahlijah Vaden with 17 points. Austin Arnold chipped in with 15 points, Lucas Meyers had four-3-pointers and 14 points and Jake Mele scored 11 points.
The Rockets (5-10) led 16-14 after the first quarter but Chartiers-Houston surged to a 34-27 halftime advantage and held a 49-38 lead after three quarters.
Jefferson-Morgan out-scored the visitors 19-12 in the final frame but it wasn’t enough.
Josh Wise made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for J-M. Colt Fowler added 10 points.
Jacobs, who is a junior, notched his 1,000th point with under two minutes left in the game. He is the Rockets’ third 1,000-point scorer in the last four years. Jalen Torres and D.J. Garrett, to son of J-M coach Dennis Garrett, both hit the milestone in 2018.
Dennis Garrett holds the school’s three-year record of 1,356 points. Calvin Wilson, who scored over 1,600 points for the Rockets, holds the overall record.
Monessen 49, Carmichaels 46 — The Greyhounds outscored the visiting Mikes in the fourth quarter, 19-15, to secure a Section 4-AA home victory.
Carmichaels (5-4, 9-5) led 10-4 after the first quarter and 24-11 at halftime, but Monessen rallied in the third quarter, 19-7.
Kiante Robinson led the way for the Greyhounds (6-3, 8-7) with a game-high 19 points. Chas Mrlack finished with 12.
Chris Barrish paced the Mikes with 15 points. Drake Long scored 10 and Mike Stewart added nine.
West Greene 42, Mapletown 37 — The Pioneers rallied in the fourth quarter for a Section 2-A road victory at Mapletown.
The Maples (3-7, 4-8) led 27-26 after the third quarter with West Greene holding a 16-10 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Chase Blake led the Pioneers (2-8, 2-12) with a game-high 14 points. Caleb Rice added 11.
Landan Stevenson and Brandon McIntire both scored 11 points for Mapletown.
Fort Cherry 74, Waynesburg Central 53 — The Raiders’ Chase Henkins poured in a game-high 33 points, but the Rangers managed to secure a non-section home victory.
Fort Cherry (11-6) led 14-13, 38-28 and 52-39 at the quarter breaks.
Waynesburg slips to 2-15 overall.
Lane Miller finished with 15 points for Fort Cherry, and Nathan Turk and Dylan Rogers both scored 14. Owen Norman added 10.
Feb. 23
Geibel Catholic 61, West Greene 47 — The second-place Gators shook off stubborn West Greene to avoid the upset in a Section 2-A boys basketball clash.
Geibel Catholic (7-2, 9-6) rushed out to a 23-14 advantage in the first quarter but the host Pioneers (1-9, 1-12) out-scored the Gators 15-2 in the second to take a surprising 29-25 halftime lead.
Geibel regrouped and surged to a 38-33 lead after three quarters and kept West Greene at bay the rest of the way.
Tre White and Jaydis Kennedy led the Gators with 19 and 15 points.
The Pioneers were paced by Colin Brady who had 17 points. Ian VanDyne had 14 points and Chase Blake added 10.
Bishop Canevin 93, Mapletown 32 — The first-place Crusaders exploded for 42 points in the first quarter in cruising past visiting Mapletown in a Section 2-A game.
Shea Champine led Bishop Canevin (9-0, 13-3) with 17 points, Jaden Gales had 14 and Jamil Fife chipped in with 13 points.
Landan Stevenson tallied nine points for the Maples (3-6, 4-7).
Girls basketball
Mapletown 48, Jefferson-Morgan 17 — Taylor Dusenberry racked up 19 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in the Lady Maples’ Section 2-A victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan.
Krista Wilson had 12 points and 10 boards, Sadie McCann added 10 points and Morgan Williamson pulled down 11 rebounds for Mapletown (5-5, 6-5).
Savannah Clark scored eight points for the Lady Rockets (2-8, 3-11).
Feb. 22
Carmichaels 58, California 55 — The Mikes three-headed monster of Chris Barrish, Drake Long and Michael Stewart offset a 25-point performance from California’s Nate O’Savage and lifted Carmichaels to a Section 4-AA victory.
Barrish scored a team-high 22 points while Stewart and Long put up 18 apiece for the host Mikes (5-3, 9-4) who moved ahead of the Trojans (4-3, 4-4) into a tie with Monessen for second place in the section.
Carmichaels led 14-12 after one quarter and 24-20 at halftime before California pulled even with a 16-12 edge in the third quarter.
The Mikes surged ahead in the fourth to win by three, thanks in large part to Long who made a pair of 3-pointers and was 6-for-8 at the foul line over the final eight minutes. Barrish was 4-for-4 from the charity stripe down the stretch.
Payton Conte tallied 10 points for California.
Girls basketball
California 43, Carmichaels 23 — Makayla Boda scored 14 points as the Lady Trojans toppled host Carmichaels in a Section 2-AA game.
The second-place Lady Trojans (6-1, 8-3) led 13-4 after one period and 22-8 at halftime before riding a 16-2 edge in the third to a commanding 35-10 advantage.
The Lady Mikes (2-5, 2-8) were led by Sophia Zalar’s 11 points.
Mapletown 46, Geibel Catholic 9 — Krista Wilson and Taylor Dusenberry both recorded a double-double as the Lady Maples trounced host Geibel Catholic in a Section 2-A meeting.
Wilson scored a game-high 12 points with 15 rebounds and Dusenberry had 10 points and 13 boards. Morgan Williamson just missed giving Mapletown (4-5, 5-5) three players with double-doubles as she had nine points and 15 rebounds.
Maia led the Lady Gators (0-8, 0-9) with four points.
Waynesburg Central 51, Fort Cherry 43 — Kaley Rohanna hit a pair of 3-pointers and was 9-of-10 from the foul line in tallying a game-high 19 points as the host Lady Raiders defeated Fort Cherry in a non-section game.
The game was tied, 19-19, at halftime but Waynesburg out-scored the Lady Rangers (10-7) 17-7 in the third quarter to take a 10-point lead and held on from there.
Clara Paige Miller added 11 points for the Lady Raiders (12-4).
Ava Menzies scored 13 points for Fort Cherry.
