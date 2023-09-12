Ella Miller and Rylei Rastoka both scored two goals as Waynesburg Central knocked off Beth-Center, 5-1, in a Section 2-A girls soccer game on Monday night.
Lake Litnowich also scored for the Lady Raiders (2-2-0, 4-2-0). Miller assisted on three goals and Rastoka set up another.
Boys golf
Carmichaels 194, Bentworth 244 — The Mikes counted four scores under 40 for a Section 3-AA road victory at Chippewa Golf Course.
Mason Lapana was medalist for Carmichaels (8-0, 9-0) with 1-over 36. Dustin Hastings and Tucker Whipkey both scored 38. Liam Lohr shot 39 and Patrick Holaren closed out the scoring with 43. Dom Colarusso’s 44 did not count.
Ross Skerbetz was the low man for the Bearcats (1-8, 2-9) with 8-over 43. Blake Reed (52), Jacob Burt (54), Sam Wade (46), and Trent Wolpink (49) rounded out the scoring. Wyatt Snyder’s 55 was not used.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Washington 2, Waynesburg Central 1 — The Prexies scored the game-winner with 2.6 seconds left in the match for a Section 3-AA boys soccer road victory.
Abby Henke set up Nate Harrison’s winning goal in the waning seconds of the second half.
Nick Willard, with Dylan Pester assisting, scored the opening goal to spot Waynesburg the lead at 37:18 of the first half.
The Prexies’ Dylan Wudkwych tied the match five minutes later.
The Raiders’ Jobe McCartney made 10 saves. Washington’s Carson Shiel made three save.
Girls volleyball
Carmichaels 3, Geibel Catholic 0 — The Lady Mikes cruised to a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Gators.
Carmichaels swept to victory by the scores 25-15, 25-6 and 25-13.
Chloe Mitchell had a double-double for the Lady Mikes (1-1) with 20 service points and 11 aces. Pacey Pratt had a solid all-around performance with five aces, three kills, eight digs and 14 service points. Ani Cree finished with seven kills and four digs. Brenna Walker had three kills.
California 3, Mapletown 2 — The Lady Trojans won the final two sets to upend visiting Mapletown for a Section 2-A victory.
Mapletown (1-1) won the opening set, 25-18. California (2-0) tied the match with a 25-11 second-set victory. The Lady Maples regained the lead with a 25-14 win in the third set.
California closed out the match with 25-20 and 15-5 set wins.
Mapletown received solid performances from Devan Clark (26 digs, 3 aces), Alexis Perry (12 digs), Brianna Ashton (10 digs), Marley Seward (10 digs), Miranda Fox (5 kills), and Bailey Rafferty (13 assists, 5 aces).
Azzy Colditz led the way for the Lady Trojans with 10 assists, four aces, four kills, three digs and two blocks. Ava Bojtos had 10 assists, two aces and two digs. Raegan Gillen finished with eight kills and Nina Conte had seven. Rakiyah Porter was strong on defense with 10 digs. Mady Morton and Haley Gibson both had five blocsk.
Frazier 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — The Lady Commodores rolled to a Section 2-A home victory in three sets.
Frazier won by the scores, 25-13, 25-10, 25-16.
Grace Vaughn finished with 11 service points and seven kills for Frazier (2-0, 3-0). Alli Monack had 10 assists and Addison Schultz finished with 10 kills. Gracen Hartman had nine assists, and Maddie Salisbury finished with 16 service points.
Boys golf
Jefferson-Morgan 243, Bentworth 261 — Brock Bayles fired a 3-over 39 to lead the Rockets to a Section 3-AA home victory at Greene County Country Club.
Urijah Teasdale shot 41 for Jefferson-Morgan (4-5, 5-5). Clay Wilson (45), Brendan Wood (56), and Brayden Ellsworth (62) rounded out the scoring for the home team.
Ross Skerbetz (44), Blake Reed (53), Wyatt Snyder (59), Sam Wade (53), and Trent Wolpink (52) scored for the Bearcats (1-7, 2-8).
Women’s volleyball
Waynesburg 3, Penn State Shenango 0 — The Yellow Jackets swept to a non-conference road victory at Penn State Shenango.
Waynesburg (2-3) won by the scores, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16.
Emma Hyatt led the Waynesburg attack with five kills and three aces. Jordan Stein and Paige Mortimore both had six digs. Kendall Ellsworth finished with a team-high nine assists.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Chartiers-Houston 4, Waynesburg Central 1 — The Lady Raiders dropped a Section 2-A girls volleyball match to Chartiers-Houston.
Amelia Brose scored two goals and Ava Capozzoli and Mia Reddix netted one goal each for Chartiers-Houston. Ella Miller scored for Waynesburg.
Waynesburg slips to 1-2-0 in the section and 3-2-0 overall. Chartiers-Houston improves to 2-1-0 in the section and 5-1-0 overall.
Boys golf
Brownsville 235, Jefferson-Morgan 240 — Matthew Sethman shot 4-over 40 in Brownsville’s Section 3-AA road victory against Jefferson-Morgan at Greene County Country Club.
Daniel Sethman finished with 41 for the Falcons (3-5, 3-6). Rylan Johnson shot 48, Ben Vojacek carded 49, and Ava Rohland closed the scoring with 57. Larry Murphy’s 62 did not count.
Clay Wilson had medalist honors for the Rockets (3-5, 4-5) with 3-over 39. Urijah Teasdale (44), Brock Bayles (45), Brendan Wood (55), and Grant Hathaway (57) rounded out the scoring. Dayten Marion’s 58 wasn’t used.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Mapletown 3, Carmichaels 2 — The Mapletown girls came through with a 15-13 win in the fifth set to open the Section 2-A girls volleyball schedule with a victory over visiting Carmichaels.
The Lady Mikes won the opening set, 25-18. Mapletown responded by taking the next two sets, 25-21, 25-18.
Carmichaels kept the match alive with a 25-21 win in the fourth set.
Brianna Ashton had a strong defensive effort for the Lady Maples with 54 digs. Bailey Rafferty had a solid all-around performance with 14 digs, 16 assists and eight kills. Devan Clark had 20 digs and four aces. Marley Seward finished with 11 digs, and Isabella Garnek (7 kills) and Rowan Eisminger (5 kills) were solid at the net.
The Lady Mikes’ Chloe Mitchell had a double-double with 21 digs and 13 service points. Carmichaels’ Camryn Anderson (15 assists), Avery Voithofer (6 assists), Ani Cree (13 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks), Pacey Pratt (23 digs, 9 kills), Payton Plavi (19 service points, 3 blocks), and Jovi Blaskinsky (13 service points) also contributed in the five-set match.
Frazier 3, West Greene 0 — The Lady Commodores opened Section 2-A play with a straight-sets road victory at West Greene.
Frazier (1-0, 2-0) swept to victory by the scores, 25-22, 25-11, 25-22.
Maddie Salisbury (10 kills), Addie Schultz (9 kills, 3 blocks), Allie Monack (14 assists), Gracen Hartman (12 assists), Molly Yauch (22 digs), and Grace Vaughn (8 service points) were stats leaders for Frazier.
California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1 — The Lady Rockets kept the Section 2-A match alive with a 25-22 win in the third set, but California rallied back to clinch the match with a 25-19 win in the fourth set.
California won the first two sets, 25-23, 25-17.
Azzy Colditz had 10 assists and eight aces in the victory. Raegan Gillen and Nina Conte both finished with six kills. Rakiyah Porter had seven digs, two kills and two aces. Ava Bojtos (4 assists) and Mady Morton (4 aces, 2 blocks) also contributed to the win.
Boys golf
Carmichaels 206, Brownsville 225 — The Mikes ran their Section 3-AA record to 7-0 with a victory over the Falcons at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Mason Lapana led the way for Carmichaels (8-0) with 2-under 35. Patrick Hastings shot 1-over 38 and Liam Lohr carded 2-over 39. Patrick Holaren and Zach Murphy both shot 47.
Daniel Sethman shared medalist honors for Brownsville (2-4, 2-5) with 35. Matthew Sethman finished with 40. Ben Vojacek (5), Rylan Johnson (52), and Trent Wible (48) rounded out the scoring.
Jefferson-Morgan 216, Beth-Center 251 — Brock Bayles shot 4-over 39 to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a road victory against in a Section 3-AA match at Chippewa Golf Course.
Urijah Teasdale finished with 40 and Clay Wilson carded 41 for the Rockets (3-4, 4-4). Brayden Ellsworth and Brendan Wood both finished with 48.
Luke Amon had medalist honors for the Bulldogs (0-9, 1-9) with even-par 35. Parker Amos (45), Sonya Peterson (47), Jordan Lowman (59), and Clavin Norris (65) rounded out Beth-Center’s scoring.
Boys soccer
Belle Vernon 4, Waynesburg Central 0 — The Leopards’ Brandon Yeshenko scored two goals in the first half and the defense shut down the Raiders for a Section 3-AA home victory.
Evan Matt assisted on Yeshenko’s first goal and the second was on a penalty kick. Trevor Kovatch set up Tyler Bell for the third goal of the first half for Belle Vernon (3-0-0).
Kovatch scored an insurance goal from Logan Metzger’s feed in the second half.
