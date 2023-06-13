Aidan Ochs’ home run in the top of the fifth inning provided the difference Monday night in Mitch’s Bail Bonds’ 5-4 victory at Carmichaels in Fayette County Baseball League action.
Ochs belted a three-run home run to give Mitch’s Bail Bonds a 5-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds (3-2) built an early 2-0 in the top of the first inning on back-to-back infield ground outs by Logan Seibert and Josh Davidson.
Carmichaels (3-1) took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning on Forrest Havanis’ three-run home run.
The Copperheads were poised to regain the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, but winning pitcher Dylan Brosky squelched the rally.
A walk, single and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Jimmy Sadler, who walked home a run. Brosky settled down and struck out the side to strand the bases loaded.
Brosky pitched the final 3.2 innings for the win, allowing one run on one hit with two walks and nine strikeouts.
Wednesday, June 7
Carmichaels 2, Oakland (Md.) 0 — Seth Burgdolt’s two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the first inning was all Joe Sabolek and Joe Chambers needed for a FCBL home victory.
Matt Robaugh opened the bottom of the first inning with a double off Luis Rodriguez. Then, with one out, Burgdolt blasted the game-winning home run.
Sabolek (1-0) started and pitched five innings, allowing no runs on two hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts. Chambers closed the game with no hits, no walks and three strikeouts.
Burgdolt added a single for a two-hit game. Forrest Havanis doubled in the victory.
Tuesday, June 6
Carmichaels 9, Bud Murphy’s 0 — Will Morrow and Garrett Woodburn combined on a four-hitter to pitch Carmichaels to a Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Bud Murphy’s.
Morrow (1-0) earned the win with four innings of work, allowed one hit with two walks and five strikeouts. Woodburn finished the game, giving up three hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
Carmichaels (2-0) scored two runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The Copperheads scored once in the bottom of the first inning.
Noah Mildren belted a three-run home run in the third inning. Seth Burgdolt belted a solo home run in the sixth inning. Burgdolt finished with three hits, two RBI and scored two runs. Gavin Pratt finished with two singles, and Drake Long and Matthew Robaugh each had a double.
Alex McClain and Cyrus Potkul both had a double for Bud Murphy’s (0-3). Alex VanSickle took the loss.
