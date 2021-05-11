Madi Blaker fired a five-inning no-hitter as playoff-bound Mapletown blanked visiting Monessen, 10-0, in a Section 2-A softball game on Monday.
Blaker struck out two and walked none.
Taylor Dusenberry had two hits, including a two-run single in the fifth inning when the Lady Maples (5-2, 7-5) scored eight runs to invoke the mercy rule. Briell Price contributed a single and an RBI.
Hannah Yorty took the loss for the Lady Greyhounds (1-7, 1-11).
West Green 11, Avella 1 — Kiley Meek homered, doubled and pitched a one-hitter as West Greene stayed perfect in Section 2-A with a five-inning win over visiting Avella.
Meek belted a three-run homer and London Whipkey clouted a two-run blast in a 10-run third inning for the Lady Pioneers (7-0, 11-2). Whipkey also doubled and had four RBIs.
Olivia Kiger had two hits, including a solo home run in the second, for West Greene, which also got a hit, RBI and two runs from Katie Lampe. Lexi Six and BreAnn Jackson also had RBIs.
Meek struck out nine and walked two to earn the win.
Losing pitcher Reilly Ullom had the only hit for the Lady Eagles (1-8, 1-11).
Saturday, May 8
Waynesburg Central 11, McGuffey 5 — Meghan Braun knocked in five runs with three hits, including a pair of home runs, as the Lady Raiders clinched a playoff spot with a Section 3-AAA softball win over visiting McGuffey.
Hannah Wood homered and singled twice for Waynesburg (6-3, 11-4) which also got three hits from Erin Fitch, including a pair of doubles. Braun was the winning pitcher.
Shelby Dobrzynski suffered the loss for the Lady Highlanders (2-5, 4-6).
Baseball
West Greene 13, Mapletown 1 — Kaden Shields and Corey Wise both had three RBI as West Greene rolled past Mapletown in a Section 2-A game at Wild Things Park.
Caleb Rice fired a complete-game, four-hitter with three walks and six strikeouts to earn the win.
Hunter Hamilton, Nathan Orndoff and Wise each had a double and Shields smacked a triple for the third-place Pioneers (6-3, 7-4) who have already wrapped up a playoff berth.
A.J. Vanata took the loss for the Maples (1-6, 1-7).
Thursday, May 6
Jefferson-Morgan 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 3 — Kyle Clayton pitched a complete game, doubled twice and knocked in three runs as the Rockets prevented Greensburg Central from sweeping through its Section 2-A baseball slate.
Clayton allowed eight hits and no walks with three strikeouts to earn the win.
The Centurions (9-1, 12-2) led 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth when Jefferson-Morgan struck for five runs, knocking out GCC starting and losing pitcher Dylan Sebek in the process. Clayton’s two-run double was the key hit in the inning.
Easton Hanko singled twice and drove in two runs, Bryce Bedilion also had two hits and Liam Ankrom contributed a double for coach John Curtis’ second-place Rockets (6-2, 9-5).
Mapletown 6, Monessen 0 — Landan Stevenson had four hits, including a double, and combined with brother Lance Stevenson on a two-hit shutout as Mapletown earned its first win of the season at Monessen in a Section 2-A game.
Landan Stevenson struck out six while allowing four walks and both hits in six innings. Lance Stevenson struck out one and walked one in recording the final three outs.
The Greyhounds’ only hits were singles by Dante DeFelices and Jack Sacco.
Clay Menear had two hits, an RBI and a run for coach Dom DeCarlo’s Maples (1-6, 1-7), who also got a double and a single from Aidan Delansky.
Sacco pitched a complete game for Monessen (1-6, 1-10).
Carmichaels 10, Washington 0 — The Mikes scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to invoke the mercy rule for a Section 1-AA victory over the visiting Prexies.
Carmichaels, which clinched at least a share of first place, improves to 8-0 in the section and 13-1 overall. Washington slips to 1-6 in the section and 3-6 overall.
Gavin Pratt went the distance for the win, scattering three singles with three walks and 10 strikeouts.
Jacob Fordyce hit a two-run home run for the Mikes. Drake Long had a double, single and two RBI. Trenton Carter finished with a couple singles and two RBI.
Dylan Rohrer also drove in a run.
Wednesday, May 5
Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — Zach David threw a three-hit shutout and the Centurions clinched the Section 2-A baseball title with a win over visiting Jefferson-Morgan.
Max Kallock was 3 for 3 with a triple for GCC (9-0, 12-1).
Bryce Bedilion took the loss for the Rockets (5-2, 8-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.