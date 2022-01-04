Waynesburg University's Matt Popeck set the program record for 3-point field goals in a game in the Yellow Jackets' 83-69 men's college basketball non-conference victory over Stevenson on Thursday, Dec. 28.
Popek made 11-of-13 attempts from 3-point range to finish with a game-high — and personal best — 41 points. The point total is eighth-best in school history.
Waynesburg improves to 7-3 overall, while the visitors go to 6-4.
Jake Scheidt came off the bench to add 10 points for the Yellow Jackets.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Thomas Jefferson 56, West Greene 40 — Graci Fairman scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Lady Jaguars to a girls basketball victory over West Greene in the Cal U Holiday Hoopfest.
Thomas Jefferson (4-4) led 15-4, 28-12 and 46-22 at the quarter breaks.
Brooke Barner led the Lady Pioneers (4-3) with 14 points. Katie Lampe (11) and Anna Durbin (10) also scored in double figures.
Mapletown 52, Hundred (W.Va.) 41 — Taylor Dusenberry led the host Lady Maples to a victory on the first night of the tournament.
Dusenberry scored 37 points, including 10-of-12 from the foul line, grabbed eight rebounds and had 12 steals. Bailey Rafferty scored nine points and had five steals in the the Lady Maples (4-3).
Hundred’s Roxie Huggins scored 14 points. Addie Tuttle added 10.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Buckhannon-Upshur (W.Va.) 51, West Greene 27 — The Lady Pioneers fell behind early and were unable to rally for a girls basketball win in the Cal U Holiday Hoopfest.
Buckhannon-Upshur, who plays in West Virginia’s largest classification (Class AAAA), led 10-5, 27-17 and 51-18 at the quarter breaks.
Anna Durbin paced the West Greene (4-2) with 14 points.
Kendal Currance finished with a game-high 16 points for Buckhannon-Upshur (5-0). Shelby McDaniels scored 13 points and Kyndal Davis added 10.
Boys basketball
Waynesburg Central 75, Propel Braddock Hills 57 — The Raiders won the title in the Bentworth Holiday Tournament with a victory over Propel Braddock Hills.
Waynesburg led 25-15, 39-26 and 58-37 at the quarter breaks.
Dawson Fowler led the Raiders with 18 points. Trent Zupper (16), Jacob Mason (15), and Chase Henkins (10) also scored in double figures.
Benjamin Mayhew scored a game-high 33 points for Propel Braddock Hills.
Bentworth 45, West Greene 32 — The Bearcats built an early 10-point lead and held off the Pioneers the rest of the way to earn the win at the Bentworth Holiday Tournament.
Landon Urcho tossed in a game-high 20 points for Bentworth (2-5). Ayden Bochter added 17.
The Bearcats led 12-2 after the first quarter and were up 18-11 at halftime and 33-26 after three frames.
Casey Miller topped West Greene (2-6) in scoring with 12 points.
