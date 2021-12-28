Waynesburg Central pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 60-43 boys basketball victory over West Greene in the Bentworth Holiday Tournament on Monday.
Waynesburg (2-5) led 11-8 after the first quarter and held a three-point lead, 24-21, at halftime. The Raiders extended their lead to 41-34 after three quarters, and then secured the win with a 19-9 advantage in the final eight minutes.
The Raiders’ Chase Henkins (23) and Jacob Mason (21) combined for 44 points.
Ian Van Dyne scored 13 points for the Pioneers (2-5). Kaden Shields added eight points.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Mapletown 60, Hundred (W.Va.) 34 — The host Maples led 19-12 after the first quarter and steadily pulled away for a non-section boys basketball victory.
Mapletown (3-2) led 35-18 at halftime and 55-23 after three quarters.
Landan Stevenson scored a game-high 24 points for the Maples. Max Vanata added 10.
Brayden Bartug finished with 11 points for Hundred.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Carmichaels 61, Geibel Catholic 56 — The Mikes finished strong, outscoring the visiting Gators in the fourth quarter, 23-11, to rally for a non-section boys basketball victory.
Geibel (2-2) led 31-29 at halftime and 45-38 after three quarters.
Chris Barrish paced the Mikes (4-2) with 24 points. Drake Long finished with 11 points.
The Gators’ Trevell Clayton scored a game-high 26 points. Tre White finished with 14 points and Jeffrey Johnson added 10.
Brentwood 76, Waynesburg Central 44 — The Spartans scored 54 points in the second half for a Section 4-AAA victory at Waynesburg.
Jacob Mason led the Raiders (1-1, 1-5) with a game-high 21 points. Chase Henkins finished with 10 points.
Nathan Zeigler paced Brentwood (2-0, 4-1) with 20 points. Carter Betz added 15 points.
Girls basketball
South Park 66, Waynesburg Central 45 — The Lady Raiders fell behind in the first quarter and were unable to rally for a Section 2-AAA road loss at South Park.
The Lady Eagles (1-0, 4-1) led 18-13 after the first quarter and 34-25 at halftime. The lead grew to 57-38 after three quarters.
Kaley Rohanna led Waynesburg (1-1, 5-2) with 11 points. Clara Paige Miller finished with 10 points and Addison Blair added nine.
Maya Wertelet scored a game-high 18 points for South Park. Maddie Graham finished with 17 points and Kierra Moelber added 16.
