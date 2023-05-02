Waynesburg Central’s track & field team performed well at Saturday’s Washington-Greene County Championship held at Canon-McMillan.
Waynesburg Central’s Aiden Pell (5, 200, 25.03; 7, 400, 53.92) and Mason Mankey (5, 110 high hurdles, 17.31; 3, high jump, 5-4) both won two medals. The Raiders’ 3,200 relay (6, 9:55.34) and Zach Andrews (8, 300 intermediate hurdles, 45.51) also medaled.
Thursday, April 27
Chartiers-Houston 6, West Greene 5 — The visiting Lady Bucs edged West Greene for a key Section 2-A victory.
West Greene goes to 6-3 in the section and 9-6 overall. Chartiers-Houston improves to 8-2 in the section and 9-5 overall.
West Greene led 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Bucs scored three in the top of the third inning on Ella Richey’s two-run home run and Lauren Rush’s solo shot back-to-back, but West Greene tied the game in the bottom of the inning.
The Lady Pioneers regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Chartiers-Houston sliced one run off the deficit on Meadow Ferri’s solo home run in the top of the fifth inning, and pushed across the tying and go-ahead runs on Richey’s two-run home run in the sixth inning.
Ferri earned the win with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Payton Gilbert took the loss with eight strikeouts and five walks.
West Greene’s London Whipkey, Lexi Six and Marissa Tharp all doubled.
High school baseball
Waynesburg Central 10, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — The Raiders pulled away with six runs in the bottom of the third inning for a non-section win against the visiting Rockets.
Waynesburg improves to 8-6 overall, while Jefferson-Morgan slips to 5-10.
Winning pitcher Tyler Groves allowed one hit, walked two and struck out 11 in five innings.
Austin Surber drove in two runs with a double. Mason Switalski and Braden Benke both drove in a pair of runs. Derek Turcheck had a single, triple, two runs scored and an RBI. Lincoln Park had a pair of singles and scored two runs.
Brody Ross and John Woodward both had a single to account for the Rockets’ hits.
Beth-Center 13, Mapletown 7 — The Bulldogs picked up a non-section win at Mapletown by scoring six runs in the top of the eighth inning.
Beth-Center (4-10) led 7-5 in the top of the fifth inning, but Mapletown tied the game in the bottom of the inning.
Ethan Varesko led the Beth-Center offense with three doubles, three RBI and three runs scored. Dom Revi and Tyson Dingle finished with a single, double and two RBI. Santino Revi, Eli Wright, Blake Henry, and Jonah Sussan all drove in one run.
The Maples go to 4-10 overall.
Wednesday, April 26
Carmichaels 15, California 0 — Kaitlyn Waggett knocked in five runs with a triple and a double and Ashton Batis hit a two-run homer as the Lady Mikes remained unbeaten with a three-inning Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Trojans.
Ali Jacobs doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Carmichaels (9-0, 13-0) which also got two RBIs from Kendall Ellsworth.
Winning pitcher Bailey Barnyak allowed one hit and one walk with six strikeouts.
The Lady Mikes scored five runs in the first inning and 10 in the second.
Leah Urick had the lone hit for California (1-7, 2-9). Kera Urick was the losing pitcher.
West Greene 8, Jefferson-Morgan 2 — Payton Gilbert hit a two-run homer and threw a two-hitter with a career-high 13 strikeouts as the Lady Pioneers beat the host Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A game.
Gilbert, who walked just one, upped her strikeout total for the season to 104.
Marissa Tharp doubled, singled twice, put down a sacrifice bunt and knocked in three runs for West Greene (6-2, 9-5) which also got a double, two singles and three RBIs from London Whipkey and two hits apiece from Lexi Six and Emmaline Beazell.
Karlee Crockard had both hits for Jefferson-Morgan (5-5, 7-6). Kayla Larkin took the loss.
Waynesburg Central 4, South Park 2 — Abby Davis and Hannah Wood had two hits apiece to help the Lady Raiders beat the host Lady Eagles in a Section 4-AAA game.
Dani Stockdale doubled for Waynesburg (8-0, 11-2). Kendall Lemley was the winning pitcher.
Kylie Mettrick homered for South Park (4-3, 8-4).
Tuesday, April 25
Waynesburg Central 12, Southmoreland 0 — Waynesburg Central closed out the Section 4-AAA home game with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 12-0 baseball victory against visiting Southmoreland.
The Raiders (4-4, 6-5) scored four runs in the first inning and a single run in the third inning.
Mason Switalski allowed just one hit and faced only one batter over the minimum in the five-inning victory. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out five.
The Raiders’ Lincoln Pack went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored. Austin Surber finished with a double and three RBI. Alex VanSickle had a double, single, three RBI and two runs scored. Trevor Stephenson, Switalski and Derek Turcheck all doubled.
Losing pitcher Kadin Keefer had a double for Southmoreland’s only hit. The Scotties slide to 1-9 in the section and 1-11 overall.
Carmichaels 8, Avella 3 — The Mikes scored seven runs in the final four innings to defeat the host Eagles and move into a first-place tie with California in Section 1-A.
The loss dropped Avella (6-4, 9-4) into third place, two games in back of the frontrunners.
Liam Lohr went 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, two RBIs and a run scored for Carmichaels (6-2, 10-3). Patrick Holaren, Dominic Colarusso, Tyler Richmond, and winning pitcher Aydan Adamson all drove in one run.
The Mikes built a 7-0 lead before the Eagles finally got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Adamson gave up two runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
Brian Martos took the loss for Avella which got two hits from Brian Humensky.
Fort Cherry 4, West Greene 3 — The Pioneers loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and scored once, but was unable to push the tying or winning run across the plate in a Section 1-A loss to the visiting Rangers.
Jackson Grimes opened the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk. Lane Allison singled and Johnny Lampe walked to load the bases.
Grimes scored on an error, but winning pitcher Adam Wolfe stranded the bases loaded with three fly balls.
Fort Cherry (4-4, 7-7) led 3-1 after three innings on Wolfe’s two-run double in the top of the third inning and 4-1 after five innings. West Greene scored once in the bottom of the sixth inning on Ian Van Dyne’s double.
Darren Knight allowed seven hits, walked four and struck out seven in the complete-game loss for the Pioneers (3-5, 7-7).
Jefferson-Morgan 7, Mapletown 5 — The Maples scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Rockets held on for a Section 1-A road victory.
Jefferson-Morgan (4-6, 5-9) led 2-0 after three innings and 4-0 in the top of the fourth inning. Mapletown scored twice in the bottom of the inning.
The Rockets added a run in the top of the fifth inning and scored twice in the top of the seventh inning.
Winning pitcher Brody Ross allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits with one walk and eight hits for the complete-game victory. He also doubled.
Jefferson-Morgan’s John Woodward went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Brayden Ellsworth drove in two runs.
College softball
Waynesburg 4, Allegheny 1; Waynesburg 2, Allegheny 1 — The Yellow Jackets pulled into second place in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference with a doubleheader sweep of the visiting Gators.
Sydney Wilson went the distance for the win in the opening game, allowing two singles, walking zero and striking out seven.
The Yellow Jackets’ Grace Higgins blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 3-1 lead. Waynesburg Central grad Jasmine Demaske tripled with two outs in the sixth inning and score on Kayla Gratton’s third hit of the game.
Autumn Stemple (10-3) was the winning pitcher in Game 2, scattering three hits, including a solo home run in the top of the third inning. Ella Brookman and Higgins both had two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.