Waynesburg Central fell behind early and was unable to rally in falling to visiting McGuffey, 51-38, in Section 4-AAA boys basketball action Saturday.
McGuffey (5-4, 7-5) led 10-3 after the first quarter and 24-12 at halftime. The Highlanders held a slight 27-26 advantage in the second half.
Jacob Mason scored 10 points for Waynesburg (1-7, 2-12), and Dawson Fowler added nine.
McGuffey’s Christian Cipoletti scored a game-high 16 points. Nate Witkowsky finished with 14.
Girls basketball
Albert Gallatin 63, Waynesburg Central 42 -- Bryn Bezjak, Olivia Miller and Courtlyn Turner combined for 45 points to lead visiting Albert Gallatin to a non-section victory at Waynesburg Central.
Bezjak led the way for the Lady Colonials (11-4) with a game-high 20 points. Miller scored 13 and Turner added 11.
Albert Gallatin led 21-8, 36-15 and 52-30 at the quarter breaks.
Kaley Rohanna paced the Lady Raiders (9-4) with 18 points. Clara Paige Miller added 13.
Men’s basketball
Saint Vincent 71, Waynesburg 64 — The Bearcats extended their one-point halftime lead in the second half for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference road victory at Waynesburg.
Isaiah Alonzo led the way for the Yellow Jackets (0-3, 0-3) with 23 points. Ryan Felberg (12), Jansen Knotts (11), and Matt Popeck (10) also scored in double figures for Waynesburg.
Shemar Bennett scored a game-high 26 points for Saint Vincent (2-1, 2-1). Anthony Dillard finished with 18 points and Osyon Jones added 11.
Women’s basketball
Saint Vincent 82, Waynesburg 64 — The Lady Bearcats score over 20 points in three of the four quarters for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference victory over the visiting Yellow Jackets.
Avery Robinson led the way for Waynesburg (0-4, 0-4) with 23 points. Marley Wolf finished with 22 points. Andrea Orlosky grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds.
Saint Vincent (3-0, 3-0) had six players in double figures, led by Taylor Geer’s 16 points. Carlee Kilgus (15), Anna Betz (10), Ella Marconi (10), Lizzie Bender (11), and Madison Weber (10) also scored in double digits. Weber pulled down 15 rebounds for a double-double.
Feb. 12
West Greene 80, Avella 35 — The Lady Pioneers extended their Section 1-A winning streak to 51 with a lopsided win over visiting Avella in girls basketball action.
Anna Durbin sank three 3-pointers in a 21-point performance to lead West Greene (6-0, 11-2). Brooke Barner tossed in 17 points and Elizabeth Brudnock also made three 3-pointers in tallying 11 points.
The Lady Eagles (6-3, 9-5) were led by Katie Dryer who tied for game-high honors with 21 points.
The Lady Pioneers led 65-13 at halftime.
Waynesburg Central 67, Brownsville 55 — Kaley Rohanna poured in a game-high 30 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Lady Raiders triumphed over visiting Brownsville in a Section 2-AAA game.
Waynesburg led 22-17 after one, 40-23 at halftime and 58-32 after three quarters before the Lady Falcons claimed a 23-9 advantage in the final frame.
Clara Paige Miller added 14 points for the second-place Lady Raiders. (7-1, 9-4).
Emma Seto racked up 22 points for Brownsville (0-4, 0-5) which also got 14 points from Melanie Shumar and 12 points from Aubri Hogsett.
Boys basketball
Brownsville 65, Waynesburg Central 52 -- Demarion Brown scored a game-high 29 points and Brownsville halted a six-game losing streak with a Section 4-AAA win at Waynesburg.
Derrick Tarpley tossed in 15 points for the Falcons (1-5, 2-6) and Ayden Teeter totaled 14 points and 14 rebounds.
The Falcons built a 14-6 lead in the first quarter and held a 31-22 halftime advantage. Brown scored 15 points in the first half and Tarpley had nine.
The Falcons held a 47-37 lead after the third quarter and out-scored the Raiders (1-6, 2-11) 18-15 in the fourth to put the game away.
Chase Henkins paced Waynesburg with 15 points and Jacob Mason tallied 13 points. Sam Harmon and Dawson Fowler added eight and seven points.
Geibel Catholic 72, Mapletown 36 — The Gators rode a big second half to a Section 2-A win over host Mapletown.
Geibel Catholic (5-2, 5-6) led 16-14 after the first quarter and 29-23 at halftime. The Gators pulled away from there, out-scoring the Maples (3-3, 4-4) 42-13 over the final two quarters.
Zach Allamon scored 19 points for Geibel, which also got 13 points from Jueal Williams, 12 points from Trevon White and 11 points from Kaiden Grady.
Landan Stevenson paced Mapletown with a game-high 20 points.
Avella 59, West Greene 49 — Gabe Lis scored 21 points and Avella rallied after a slow start to defeat host West Greene in a Section 2-A game.
The Pioneers (1-6, 1-9) led 13-7 after the first quarter before the Eagles (3-3, 4-8) pulled even at 22-22 at halftime. Avella took control with an 18-7 advantage in the third quarter and held on from there.
Brandon Samol had 14 points for Avella and Donovan Avolio added 10 points.
Caleb Rice tied for game-high honors with 21 points to lead West Greene, and Chase Blake had 16 points.
Feb. 10
Waynesburg Central 799-61x, West Greene 796-57x; Waynesburg Central 799-61x, Upper St. Clair 799-50x — The Raiders won both ends of a virtual rifle triangular match.
Maddie Simpson and Bryce Bedilion led the way for Waynesburg with 100-9x. Taylor Wasson, Grace Kalsey and Taylor Burnfield all posted a score of 100-8x.
Zach Wilson (100-6x), Hannah Heldreth (99-6x), and Talia Tuttle (100-7x) rounded out the scoring for the Raiders.
The Pioneers’ Alison Thomas shared medalist honors with Simpson and Bedilion with a score of 100-9x.
Hanna Toth (99-7x), Piper Whitlatch (100-8x), Brooke Miller (98-6x), Alexis Berdine (100-7x), Owen Hughes (99-9x), Emily Wise (100-6x), and Charles Britt (100-7x) also counted in the final score for West Greene.
The Raiders won the tiebreaker for the win over the Panthers.
Jack Swanson and Jack Loomis both scored 100-8x for Upper St. Clair.
Propel Braddock Hills 53, West Greene 30 — The visitors held the Pioneers to just six points in the first half for a non-section road win.
Propel Braddock Hills (4-7) led 30-6 at halftime and 50-20 after the third quarter.
Chaiem Despert-Johnson (17), Giontae Clemmons (16), and Anthony Scott (10) all scored in double figures for Propel Braddock Hills
Chase Blake scored seven points for West Greene (1-8).
Carmichaels 57, Mapletown 34 — The Mikes returned home with a non-section victory.
Christopher Barrish scored a game-high 20 points, and Mike Stewart and Drake Long both contributed 10 for Carmichaels. Lance Stevenson paced Mapletown with 14 points.
Carmichaels improves to 6-4 overall, while Mapletown slips to 4-3.
Girls basketball
Avella 54, Mapletown 43 — The visiting Lady Eagles steadily pulled away for a Section 2-A win at Mapletown.
Avella (6-2, 9-4) led 9-6 after the first quarter and 23-19 at halftime. The Lady Eagles’ advantage grew to 40-32 after three quarters.
Taylor Dusenberry had a solid game for the Lady Maples (2-4, 3-4) with 18 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Krista Wilson had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
West Greene 71, Waynesburg Central 53 — Jersey Wise scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Lady Pioneers to a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Raiders.
West Greene (10-2) led 39-18 at halftime. Waynesburg held a slight 35-32 advantage in the second half.
Brooke Barner finished with 16 points and Anna Durbin added 11 for the Lady Pioneers.
Kaley Rohanna led Waynesburg (8-3) with 20 points. Nina Sarra added 12.
Feb. 9
Propel Montour 56, Mapletown 55 — Propel Montour rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to edge visiting Mapletown in a Section 2-A boys basketball battle.
The Legends (2-5, 2-7) trailed 28-17 at halftime before outscoring the Maples 24-12 in the third period to take a one-point lead. Both teams put up 15 points in the final frame.
Cortae Sidberry pace Propel Montour with 19 points. Darrell White had 16 points and Tyler Travillion contributed 15 point.
Landan Stevenson score a game-high 22 points for Mapletown (3-2, 4-2) and Cohen Stout added 19 points.
Feb. 8
Monessen 44, Mapletown 19 — The Lady Greyhounds pulled away in the second quarter and continued the momentum into the second half for a Section 2-A win over the visiting Lady Maples.
Monessen (5-2, 7-4) led 6-4, 19-10 and 33-16 at the quarter breaks.
Sydney Caterino paced the Lady Greyhounds with 13 points. Mercedes Major added 11.
Krista Wilson scored a game-high 14 points for Mapletown.
West Greene 62, Frazier 34 — The Lady Pioneers returned home from Perryopolis with a non-section victory over the Lady Commodores.
West Greene (9-2) led 15-4 after the first quarter and 36-15 at halftime. The lead grew to 51-20 after three quarters.
Jersey Wise led the Lady Pioneers with 15 points. Elizabeth Brudnock and Brooke Barner scored nine apiece.
West Greene had 10 players reach the scoring column.
Delaney Warnick led Frazier (2-9) with 10 points and six rebounds. Kaelyn Shaporka contributed nine points, five rebounds and one block.
Waynesburg Central 46, McGuffey 43 — The Lady Raiders weathered McGuffey’s second-half rally to return home with a Section 2-AAA victory.
Waynesburg (6-1, 8-2) led 21-16 at halftime, but the Lady Highlanders tied the game at 35-35 after three quarters.
The Lady Raiders held an 11-8 advantage in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Clara Paige Miller led the way for Waynesburg with a game-high 22 points. Kaley Rohanna added 13.
Claire Redd scored 11 points for McGuffey (4-3, 4-4).
