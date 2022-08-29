Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman fired a 3-under 30, but the Falcons were unable to field a full squad in a Section 3-AA loss to Waynesburg Central at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Teammate Matthew Sethman shot 36 and Ethan Olesko finished with 49.
The Raiders (5-1, 5-1) finished with a team score of 188. Chase Phillips led the way with 1-under 32. Braden Benke (36), Derek Turcheck (39), Joe Kirsch (40), and Trent Stephenson (41) also counted in the final score. Avery Davis’ 43 did not count.
McGuffey 199, Carmichaels 207 — The Mikes fell in Section 3-AA on the road Thursday at Dogwood Hills Golf Course.
Mason Lapana had medalist honors for Carmichaels (4-1, 4-1) with 1-over 36. Liam Lohr and Dom Colarusso both shot 38. Dustin Hastings (43) and Zachary Murphy (52) rounded out the scoring.
Jacob Ross and Brody Wagner shared scoring honors for the Highlanders (4-1, 4-1) with 38. Joel Sovich, Devan Wilson and Logan Crowe all shot 41.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Waynesburg Central 189, Jefferson-Morgan 238 — The Raiders were tough at home for a Section 3-AA boys golf victory over the visiting Rockets at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Braden Benke (38), Mason Switalski (37), Joe Kirsch (39), Dom Benamati (36), and Derek Turcheck (39) all broke 40 for Waynesburg (4-1, 4-1). Chase Phillips’ 42 did not count.
Brock Bayles was the low man for Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 1-4) with 42. Clay Wilson (44), Grant Hathaway (51), Brendan Wood (48), and Jaxon Silbaugh (53) rounded out the scoring. Cole Burkett’s 61 was not used.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
McGuffey 219, Jefferson-Morgan 270 — The Highlanders returned home from Greene County Country Club with a Section 3-AA boys golf victory.
Logan Crowe led McGuffey (3-1, 3-1) with a medalist round of 3-over 39. Jacob Ross (42), Joel Sovich (45), Brody Wagner (46), and Devan Wilson (47) also counted for the Highlanders.
Brock Bayles was the low man for the Rockets (1-2, 1-3) with 6-over 42. Clay Wilson (53), Jaxon Silbaugh (55), Grant Hathaway (56), and Brendan Wood (60) rounded out the scoring for the home team. Cole Burkett’s 75 was not used.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Fort Cherry 233, Jefferson-Morgan 287 — The Rangers returned home from Greene County Country Club with a non-section boys golf victory over the Rockets.
Alan Parolli had medalist honors for Fort Cherry (2-2) with 6-over 42. Sam Schuman finished with 43. Brayden Dombrowski (47), Manny Diaz (52), and Parker Maga (49) also factored in the final score. Bryce Gilbert’s 54 did not count.
Brock Bayles was the low man for Jefferson-Morgan (1-2) with 13-over 49. Clay Wilson (50), Brendan Wilson (59), Jaxon Silbaugh (64), and Grant Hathaway (65) rounded out the scoring. Cole Burkett’s 75 was not used.
Monday, Aug. 22
Carmichaels 196, Bentworth 280 — Liam Lohr shot 2-under 35 at Chippewa Golf Course to lead the Mikes to a Section 3-AA boys golf road victory over the Bearcats.
Mason Lapana (36) and Dustin Hastings (39) also broke 40 for Carmichaels (3-0, 3-0). Dom Colaruso (42) and Zachary Murphy (46) closed out the scoring for the Mikes. Nathan Dursa’s 51 was not used.
Ross Skerbetz was the low man for Bentworth (1-3, 1-3) with 10-over 45. Nathan Coski (46), Zeek Malanosky (65), Colton Baldauf (63), and Jacob Burt (61) also counted in the Bearcats’ final score.
