Jefferson-Morgan moved out to a 42-19 halftime lead and then held off a late California rally for a 64-51 Section 2-A road win to clinch a playoff spot Friday night.
The Rockets (5-3, 11-9) still held a 23-point lead entering the fourth quarter. California put together a late run with a 24-14 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Troy Wright paced Jefferson-Morgan with a game-high 28 points. Preston Wood finished with 11 points.
Vinny Manzella was the top scorer for the Trojans (1-7, 6-13) with 14 points. Aidan Lowden added 13.
Monessen 70, West Greene 39 — The Greyhounds scored 47 points in the first half on their way to a Section 2-A home victory.
Lorenzo Gardner poured in a game-high 33 points for Monessen. Davontae Clayton finished with 11.
Allison Lane led the Pioneers (1-6, 4-15) with 20 points.
Girls basketball
Charleroi 63, West Greene 47 — McKenna DeUnger scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Lady Cougars to a non-section road victory.
Ella Sypolt finished with 14 points and Belle Carroto added eight points for Charleroi.
Kasie Meek scored 19 points and Taylor Karvan added 12 for West Greene.
Monday, Feb. 6
Chartiers-Houston 60, Jefferson-Morgan 24 -- Chartiers-Houston defeated host Jefferson-Morgan in a non-section girls basketball game.
Allison Wingard paced the Lady Bucs (14-7) with 12 points. Mia Matrik added 11.
Addy Larkin and Leighana Gooden both scored six points for the Lady Rockets (0-20).
South Park 50, Waynesburg Central 37 -- The Lady Eagles pulled away in the second quarter for a Section 4-AAA home victory.
South Park (6-3, 10-11) broke a 7-7 tie for a 26-15 halftime lead.
Peyton Cowell led the Lady Raiders (7-2, 17-3) with a game-high 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kaley Rohanna finished with 11 points.
Maddie Graham scored 13 points for South Park.
Waynesburg has already wrapped up at least a share of the section championship.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Mapletown 79, Beth-Center 61 -- Landan Stevenson poured in a game-high 30 points as host Mapletown gradually pulled away for a non-section win over Beth-Center in boys basketball action.
Mapletown (8-10) led 14-10, 34-28 and 54-37 at the quarter breaks.
Braden McIntire added 18 points for the Maples who have won four of their last six.
Jason Zellie led Beth-Center (1-19) with 25 points and Santino Revi had 13 points.
Men's basketball
Geneva 77, Waynesburg 62 — The Golden Tornadoes defeated the the visiting Yellow Jackets in a PAC game.
Geneva (11-5, 14-7) jumped out to a 15-6 lead after 7:48 of play. Waynesburg (3-13, 5-15) used an 11-5 run of its own to pull to within a single basket of tying the score at 20-17. Junior Jansen Knotts keyed the surge with six points.
Knotts chipped in 12 points on the day, while junior Bryson Wilt and sophomore Treyvon Ridley tallied nine and eight points, respectively.
Women’s basketball
Geneva 105, Waynesburg 66 — The Yellow Jackets fell victim to a three-point barrage by the Golden Tornadoes in a PAC game.
Geneva (6-10, 6-15) scored the first six points of the game and never trailed. Waynesburg (2-14, 2-19) ended the first quarter in a 26-15 hole. The Yellow Jackets continued to produce offensively with 18 points in the second period. But they gave up 30 over that same 10-minute period, and by the time the two teams broke for their respective locker rooms, Geneva led 56-33.
Though it came in a losing effort, freshman Clara-Paige Miller, a Waynesburg Central graduate, scored a game-high 17 points on six-of-12 shooting from the floor. She connected on two-of-four three-point attempts and converted all three of her foul shots. Miller also collected five rebounds.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Geibel Catholic 44, Mapletown 31 — The Lady Gators clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2017 with a Section 2-A win over the visiting Lady Maples.
Freshman Emma Larkin, the WPIAL’s third-leading scorer, paced fourth-place Geibel (4-4, 10-10) with a game-high 24 points.
Treslee Weston scored eight points for Mapletown (2-6, 6-12) which saw its hopes of reaching the postseason for a third straight year come to an end.
The Lady Gators led 12-4, 25-11 and 34-20 at the quarter breaks.
Washington 44, Carmichaels 14 — The first-place Lady Prexies limited the fourth-place Lady Mikes to single digits in every quarter to earn a Section 4-AA win.
Olivia Woods had 22 points for host Washington (10-0, 15-4) which also got 10 points from Kaprice Johnson.
Kendall Ellsworth and Sophia Zalar each scored six points for playoff-bound Carmichaels (5-5, 7-13). Macie Kraynak had the Lady Mikes’ other two points.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Avella 56, Jefferson-Morgan 23 — The Lady Eagles soared to a 23-10 lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat the Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A girls basketball game to clinch a playoff spot.
Hanna Brownlee led Avella (5-3, 10-9) with 13 points and Katie Dryer followed with 12 points.
Ava Wood tallied eight points for Jefferson-Morgan (0-8, 0-19).
Boys basketball
West Greene 68, Waynesburg Central 37 — The Pioneers took control with a big second quarter and went on to defeat the visiting Raiders in a non-section clash between Greene County rivals.
Lane Allison scored a game-high 29 points for West Greene (4-14) which also got 18 points from Parker Burns and nine from Kacen Shields.
The game was tied 14-14 after one quarter but the Pioneers, sparked by 11 points from Allison, outscored Waynesburg 18-7 in the second to take a 32-21 halftime lead.
West Greene used a 16-7 advantage in the third quarter to go up 48-28 and cruised home from there.
Alex VanSickle had 16 points for the Raiders (3-16).
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Monessen 72, Jefferson-Morgan 40 — The host Greyhounds rolled to a Section 2-A boys basketball victory against the Rockets.
Lorenzo Gardner and Davontae Clayton both scored 18 points for Monessen (6-1, 16-2). Jaisean Blackman finished with 14 points.
Troy Wright scored 10 points for Jefferson-Morgan (4-3, 11-8).
Mapletown 70, California 61 — The Maples put four players in double figures and kept hold of fourth place in Section 2-A with a key win over the visiting Trojans.
A victory would’ve bumped California (1-5, 5-11) up into a fourth-place tie with Mapletown (3-4, 7-9).
The Trojans made 10 three-pointers and the Maples hit nine.
A.J. Vanata (22), Landan Stevenson (18), Braden McIntire (17), and Cohen Stout (11) combined for 68 points for Mapletown. McIntire hit five 5-pointers.
Aidan Lowden led California with 17 points. Jacob Ziolecki scored 16 and Vinny Manzella added 13.
The Maples led 18-9 after the first quarter and 35-31 at halftime. The Trojans briefly went ahead in the third quarter but Mapletown regrouped and took a 49-40 advantage into the final frame.
Girls basketball
Waynesburg Central 50, Frazier 43 — Josie Horne had another double-double to help the Lady Raiders to a non-section road victory.
Horne shared team-scoring honors with 19 points to go with 10 rebounds. Kaley Rohanna also scored 19 points for Waynesburg. Peyton Cowell grabbed 10 rebounds.
Delaney Warnick scored a game-high 26 points for the Lady Commodores.
