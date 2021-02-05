Jefferson-Morgan out-scored host McGuffey 9-7 in overtime to pull out a 51-49 non-section boys basketball win on Saturday.
The Rockets (4-6) led 15-11 after the first quarter, 28-22 at halftime and 32-30 after three. The Highlanders (3-3) used a 12-10 edge in the fourth to force the extra frame.
Tahjere Jacobs led J-M with 21 points and Colt Fowler added 19.
Ethan Janovich paced McGuffey with 21 points and Nate Witkowsky had 11.
Burgettstown 70, Waynesburg Central 53 — Burgettstown rallied from a 22-16 first-quarter deficit to overtake host Waynesburg Central in a non-section battle.
The Lions (5-6) roared back with a 24-10 edge in the second quarter to take a 40-32 halftime advantage and pushed the lead up to 56-44 after three.
Burgettstown put four players in double figures led by Jackson LaRocka with 31. Nathan Klodowski had 14, Caleb Russell added 11 and Nate Kotouch chipped in with 10.
Chase Henkins was the top scorer for the Raiders (2-8) wit 17 points and Sam Harmon tossed in 11 points.
Girls basketball
Mapletown 34, Bentworth 18 — Taylor Dusenberry scored a game-high 17 points to help lead the Lady Maples past host Bentworth in a non-section game.
Mapletown (2-0) led 2-1 after a defensive first quarter and 13-3 at halftime. Both teams scored nine points in the third, leaving the Lady Maples ahead 22-12 and they pulled away from there.
Makenzie Aloe led the Lady Bearcats (1-9) with seven points.
Friday, Jan. 29
Charleroi 75, Waynesburg Central 45 — The Cougars outscored the visiting Raiders in each quarter for a Section 4-AAA boys basketball victory.
Charleroi (4-2, 6-3) led 20-10, 38-23 and 56-32 at the quarter breaks.
The Cougars’ Will Wagner scored 19 points, Jake Caruso finished with 18, and Zach Usher added 18.
Chase Henkins scored a game-high 23 points for Waynesburg (1-4, 2-7). Jacob Mason finished with 10.
Carmichaels 58, Bentworth 37 — The Mikes pulled away for a 40-15 lead at halftime on their way to a Section 4-AA victory.
The Bearcats (0-3, 1-6) outscored Carmichaels in the second half, 22-18.
Chris Barrish led the way for the Mikes (2-2, 5-3) with a game-high 20 points. Drake Long scored 15 points, and Jackson Machesky added 13.
Landon Urcho scored 16 points for Bentworth.
Monessen 57, Jefferson-Morgan 55 — The Greyounds held off the Rockets for a Section 4-AA victory.
Monessen improves to 4-2 in the section and 6-5 overall. Jefferson-Morgan slips to 2-4 in the section and 3-5 overall.
Bishop Canevin 66, West Greene 36 — The Crusaders scored 29 points in the first quarter on their way to a Section 2-A win over the visiting Pioneers.
Bishop Canevin (2-0, 5-3) led 43-14 at halftime and 60-27 after the third quarter.
Caleb Rice scored 10 points for West Greene (1-2, 1-5).
Kai Spears (16), Jaden Gales (15), Nevan Crossey (11), and Shea Campine (10) scored in double figures for the Crusaders.
Girls basketball
West Greene 64, California 34 — The Lady Pioneers cruised to a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Trojans.
West Greene (6-2) led 48-15 at halftime.
The Lady Pioneers’ Jersey Wise finished with a game-high 22 points. Anna Durbim scored 15 points and Elizabeth Brudnock added 14.
Kendelle Weston scored 20 points for California (3-1).
Thursday, Jan. 28
Waynesburg Central 789-39x, Avella 787-47x; Waynesburg Central 791-52x, Washington 781-43x — The Raiders got off to a strong start with a pair of non-section victories in rifle.
Taylor Burnfield (100-8x), Bryce Bedilion (100-5x), and Riley Reese (100-5x) led the way for the Raiders against Avella on Jan. 26. Hannah Heldreth (94-4x), Grace Kalsey (98-6x), Zach Wilson (98-5x), Talia Tuttle (97-4x), and Savannah Cumberledge (97-2x) also counted in the final tally.
Bedilion was spot on in the win over the Prexies on Jan. 21, finishing with a perfect 100-10x. Burnfield (100-8x), Tuttle (100-7x), Kalsey (99-8x), Heldreth (98-5x), Reese (98-5x), Cumberledge (98-5x), and Taylor Wasson (98-4x) rounded out the scoring.
Girls basketball
Waynesburg Central 56, Charleroi 38 — Clara Paige Miller led all scorers with 17 points as the Lady Raiders defeated host Charleroi in a Section 2-AAA game.
Nina Sarra added 13 points for Waynesburg (4-1, 6-2) and Kaley Rohanna had 10 points.
The Lady Raiders took an 18-11 lead in the first period and held a 35-26 halftime advantage before taking command with a 15-6 edge in the third quarter for a 50-31 lead.
Makenna DeUnger and Riley Jones paced the Lady Cougars (1-4, 2-6) with 10 and 12 points, respectively.
Monessen 56, Jefferson-Morgan 20 — The Lady Greyhounds raced out to a 24-9 lead in the first quarter on their way to a Section 2-A victory.
Mercedes Majors led Monessen (4-1, 5-2) with 14 points and Sydney Caterino followed closely behind with 13.
The Lady Greyhounds went up 41-16 by halftime and held the Lady Rockets (1-5, 1-8) scoreless in the third quarter.
Savannah Clark topped J-M in scoring with 11 points.
Boys basketball
Geibel Catholic 61, West Greene 36 — Jaydis Kennedy racked up a game-high 21 points as Geibel Catholic beat visiting West Greene in a Section 2-A game.
The Gators led 16-6 after one period, 32-19 at halftime and 42-22 after three quarters.
Trevell Clayton added 16 points for Geibel (2-1, 2-3).
Chase Blake paced the Pioneers (1-2, 1-4) with 12 points.
Wrestling
Jefferson Morgan 46, Washington 18 — The Rockets took advantage of five forfeits and won three of the five matches that were wrestled in defeating host the host Prexies.
J-M got pins from Grant Hathaway, over Maddox Kehn in 3:22 at 138, and Jonathan Wolfe, over Joel Russ in 1:12 at 215.
The Rockets’ Adam McAnany won a 10-1 major decision over Kyle Slesh at 145.
Washington’s two wins came on falls by Nick Blanchette, over Zach Sekura in 2:25 at 160, and Mike Ewing, over James Larkin in 50 seconds at 172.
West Greene 36, Frazier 24 — Frazier won the only three matches that were wrestled but the Pioneers were granted six forfeit wins to top the Commodores.
Commodores freshman sensation Rune Lawrence, brother of Thayne Lawrence, pinned John Lampe in 1:10 at 189. Frazier also got pins from Tyler Clark, over Joshua Archer in 1:05 at 120, and Jacob Thomas, over William Whitlatch in 1:34 at 126.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Beth-Center 47, Jefferson-Morgan 9 — The Bulldogs cruised to a Section 1-AA (1B) road wrestling victory over the Rockets.
Mason Sisler spotted the home team the early lead with a pin at 285 pounds.
Beth-Center rallied with a fall by Albert Medlen (106), a forfeit for Davis Stepp (113), and a 4-3 decision for Jackson Gwyer at 120 points.
Chase Frameli scored the Rockets’ final points with a 10-4 decision at 126 pounds.
The Bulldogs closed out the match with a technical fall by Kyle McCollum (132), pins by Tyler Debnar (138), Tyler Berish (152), and Trevor Pettit (172), a forfeit for Alston Csutoros (189), and a 9-8 decision by Alex Lange over Jonathan Wolfe at 215 pounds.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Mapletown 49, Jefferson-Morgan 16 — The Mapletown girls basketball team’s much-awaited season opener was a successful one with a win at Jefferson-Morgan in Section 2-A action.
“It’s been rough. The other schools were still able to practice. We just got our 10 practices in last week,” said Mapletown coach Kaitlyn Novak.
The Lady Maples (1-0, 1-0) didn’t show to much rust, though, leading 11-7, 25-12 and 41-15 at the quarter breaks.
“We only have six girls. It’s always a struggle to get girls, and covid took a little on that,” explained Novak. “We have to wear masks the entire time. It’s definitely a challenge.
“The girls definitely rose the the challenge.”
Mapletown’s Krista Wilson had a solid opening performance with 23 points, 23 rebounds and three blocks. Taylor Dusenberry, who missed last season with an injury, finished with 13 points and six steals, and Morgan Williamson contributed nine points and seven assists.
“Last year, we ran into a lot of adversity, with Taylor getting hurt,” said Novak. “This (win) is definitely a pick-me-up.”
Savanna Clark led the Lady Rockets (1-4, 1-7) with five points.
West Greene 74, Laurel Highlands 20 — The Lady Pioneers posted 38 points in the first quarter and then breezed to a non-section home win.
West Greene (5-2) had 10 girls score points, led by 14 points apiece from Elizabeth Brudnock and Anna Durbin. Jersey Wise added 10.
Aareanna Griffith scored 11 points for Laurel Highlands (1-8).
Boys basketball
Charleroi 49, Carmichaels 41 — The visiting Cougars clinched the non-section road victory by outscoring the Mikes, 13-7, in the final quarter.
Charleroi (5-3) trailed 25-22 at halftime, but pulled into the lead with a 14-9 third quarter.
Charleroi’s Zach Usher (20) and Will Wagner (18) combined for 38 points.
Chris Barrish led the Mikes (4-3) with 16 points. Drake Long and Mike Stewart both finished with nine points.
Jefferson-Morgan 66, West Greene 35 — Tahjere Jacobs scored 28 points to lead the visiting Rockets to a non-section win at West Greene.
Leading 24-12 at halftime, Jefferson-Morgan (3-5) scored 21 points in each of the final two quarters to cruise to the road victory.
Colton Fowler added 12 points in the Rockets’ win.
Ian Van Dyne scored nine points for the Pioneers (1-3).
Wrestling
Waynesburg Central 71, South Fayette 0 — The Raiders over powered the Lions Monday night for a Section 4-AAA (4A) road victory.
Cole Hamet (138), Wyatt Henson (145), Rocco Welsh (152), Nate Stephenson (160), and Ryan Howard (285) all secured pins for Waynesburg.
Colton Stoneking (132) and Zander Phaturos (126) both won by technical fall. Ky Szewczyk secured a 6-4 decision at 106 pounds, and Joseph Simon won by a 9-1 major decision at 113.
Darnell Johnson (172), Brady Rhodes (189), Mac Church (120), and Noah Tustin (215) all won by forfeit.
Rifle
West Greene 794-50x, Upper St. Clair 793-50x — The Pioneers edged the Panthers in a virtual match on Jan. 12 for a Section 1 victory.
Owen Hughes (100-8x), Alison Thomas (100-7x), Alexis Berdine (100-5x), Hanna Toth (100-5x), Charles Britt (99-9x), Brooke Miller (99-6x), Gavin Tuason (98-6x), and Piper Whitlatch (98-5x) all factored in West Greene’s final score.
Emma Crouse (95-4x) and Tyler Yeager (87-1x) did count for the Pioneers.
Bethel Park’s Wolfram Schmidt was medalist with 100-9x.
Monday, Jan. 25
South Park 50, Waynesburg Central 41 — The Lady Eagles returned home from Waynesburg with a Section 2-AAA girls basketball victory.
South Park improves to 3-0 in the section and 4-0 overall. The Lady Raiders go to 3-1 in the section and 5-2 overall.
Waynesburg Central held a slim 35-33 entering the fourth quarter, but South Park finished strong with a 17-6 advantage to secure the section win.
The Lady Raiders’ Clara Paige Miller finished with a game-high 15 points. Brenna Benke added 10.
Nora Ozimek paced South Park with 14 points. Maddie Graham scored 11 and Maya Wertelet finished with 10.
Boys basketball
Jefferson-Morgan 56, Waynesburg Central 52 — The Rockets made nine free throws, including the only two in the fourth quarter, to the Raiders’ three and held on for a non-section home win.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-5) led 20-17 at the end of the first quarter and 34-26 at halftime. Waynesburg (2-6) shaved two points off the deficit in the third quarter and outscored the home team in the final eight minutes, 14-12.
The Rockets’ Colt Fowler shared game-scoring honors with 21 points. Tahjere Jacobs added 18.
Chase Henkins scored 21 points for the Raiders.
