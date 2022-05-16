The Jefferson-Morgan baseball team closed the regular season Thursday afternoon with a 6-1 non-section victory against visiting Frazier.
Jefferson-Morgan now awaits word from today’s pairings announcement about its foe and game location in the Class A playoffs.
The Rockets scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, three in the third inning, and one in the fourth inning. The Commodores scored their lone run in the top of the fourth inning.
Patrick Holaren started and pitched 5.1 innings for the win. He allowed one unearned run, struck out 10 and walked four. He also doubled and scored two runs.
The Rockets’ Austin Marinelli finished with a double, single and two RBI. Easton Hanko also had two hits and drove in two runs.
Carmichaels 2, Belle Vernon 1 — Liam Lohr and Dylan Rohrer combined to pitch Carmichaels past visiting Belle Vernon in a non-section game.
Lohr allowed six hits in 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win. Rohrer gave up one run in 1 2/3 innings to earn the save.
Carmichaels (13-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on run-scoring singles by Jacob Fordyce and Trenton Carter.
Tanner Moody had four hits and drove in the lone run for the Leopards (5-13) with a single in the seventh. Parker Lind was the tough-luck losing pitcher.
Wednesday, May 11
Mapletown 16, Turkeyfoot Valley 2 -- The Mapletown baseball team closed the season on a positive note with a 16-2 non-section victory over visiting Turkeyfoot Valley.
The Maples scored four runs in the bottom of the first and third innings, one in the second inning and seven in the fourth inning.
AJ Vanata went the distance for the victory, scattering three hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts. Vanata also was a star at the plate with a three-run home run in the fourth inning and a two-run double to finish with seven RBI.
Landan Stevenson had a pair of doubles in the victory. Roger Gradek finished with a double and two singles, and Jeremiah Mick doubled. Zack Brewer was 3-for-3 and Clay Menear went 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
The Maples close Dave Bates’ first season with a 4-13 record.
“You know I walked off the field tonight, ready to go home, and sat and talked with my assistant coaches for two hours,” said Bates. “There is so much work to do. What they don’t know is profound.
“We’d fix a lot of things with a couple wins.”
Bentworth 5, West Greene 1 — Landon Urcho and Lucas Burt hit home runs in the Bearcats’ four-run first inning for a season-ending non-section road victory.
Urcho belted a solo home run and Burt smacked a two-run homer. Seth Adams and Zane Woodhouse both doubled for Bentworth.
Noah Martin went the distance for the win, allowing eight hits, including Corey Wise’s solo home run, with two walks and 10 strikeouts.
Wise took the loss for West Greene (11-6). The Pioneers await word Friday for the playoff pairing.
Carmichaels 10, Chartiers-Houston 6; Waynesburg Central 11, Carmichaels 7 — The Mikes scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for a non-section win over Chartiers-Houston, then lost a non-section clash against Waynesburg Central.
Nick Ricco had two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs in the win over the Bucs (10-7). Drake Long had three hits and three runs, and Jacob Fordyce had a double and two RBIs for Carmichaels (12-2)
Rya Parise homered and doubled for Chartiers-Houston which also got doubles from Jake Mele and losing pitcher Anthony Romano.
The Raiders (5-12) held a 9-4 lead in their game with the Mikes and held on from there. Losing pitcher Peyton Schooley walked none with seven strikeouts and tripled for Carmichaels.
High school softball
Charleroi 7, Carmichaels 6 — The Lady Cougars scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a Section 3-AA road victory.
The Lady Mikes (8-4, 10-5) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 6-2 lead after pulling ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning.
The Lady Cougars’ Sofia Celaschi didn’t allow an earned run on eight hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.
Leena Henderson and Riley Jones both doubled for Charleroi (10-2, 10-5). Emma Stefanick drove in two runs. Ellia Sypolt finished with a triple and two RBI.
Carmichaels’ Sophia Zalar had a double, single and two runs scored. Carlee Roberts finished with a double and RBI. Kendall Ellsworth led the Lady Mikes with three hits and two RBI.
Allie Miller allowed 10 hits, walked two and struck out five in the loss.
West Greene 12, California 1 — The Lady Pioneers closed the the regular season with a non-section victory at California in five innings.
The Lady Trojans led 1-0 after two innings on Kayla Saeli’s run-scoring single, but West Greene (12-3) came back with nine runs in the top of the third inning. The visitors scored two in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth inning.
Kiley Meek improved to 9-3. She scattered three hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts. She also had two hits and drove in two runs.
The Lady Pioneers’ Katie Lampe had two hits, scored two runs and drove in a run. Lexi Six finished with two singles and two RBI. BreAnn Jackson and Payton Gilbert both had two hits, and Gilbert, Jackson and Marissa Tharp all scored two runs.
Waynesburg Central 6, Chartiers-Houston 3 — The Lady Raiders scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Bucs.
Paige Jones led Waynesburg (12-4) with two hits, including a triple, and two RBI. Kylee Goodman and Hannah Wood both drove in a run. Kendall Lemley was the winning pitcher.
Ellen McAvoy tripled for Chariters-Houston (15-3) and Nicolette Kloes doubled. Meadow Ferri took the loss.
Mapletown 15, Turkeyfoot Valley 0 — Hannah Hartley knocked in four runs with three doubles and Macee Cree threw a three-hitter as the Lady Maples blanked the visiting Lady Rams in a non-section game.
Taylor Dusenberry also doubled for Mapletown (10-7). Cree walked one and struck out four.
Payj Hostetler and Kya King both doubled for Turkeyfoot. Nicole Snyder was the losing pitcher.
Beth-Center 5, Jefferson-Morgan 4 — The Lady Bulldogs pushed across a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to edge the visiting Lady Rockets in a non-section game.
Alyria Montgomery tripled and Katilynn Signorini and Shayla Peterson doubled for Beth-Center (4-10). Winning pitcher Gianna Peterson walked none and struck out nine.
Kayla Larkin homered for J-M (6-7). Jasmine Demaske took the loss.
Tuesday, May 10
Carmichaels 13, Beth-Center 3 — Ali Jacobs smacked four hits and drove in three runs and Sophia Zalar also had four hits, including a triple, with an RBI and four runs as the Lady Mikes rolled over host Beth-Center in a six-inning Section 3-AA softball game.
Kendall Ellsworth doubled, singled and knocked in a pair of runs and Grace Brown and Karissa Rohrer both had two hits and two RBIs for Carmichaels (8-3, 10-4) which also got one hit and one RBI apiece from Megan Voithofer and Macie Kraynak.
Winning pitcher Kaitlyn Waggett allowed three unearned runs on three hits and four walks with eight strikeouts.
Alexis Snyder had a single and two RBIs for Beth-Center (3-9, 3-10) which also got a double and an RBI from DoriAnn Hoover and a double from Katilynn Signorini.
Gianna Peterson was the losing pitcher.
McGuffey 4, Jefferson-Morgan 2 — Roxanne Painter and Julia Barr both doubled has the Lady Highlanders beat the host Lady Rockets in a non-section game.
Winning pitcher Makenna Crothers allowed six hits and no walks with eight strikeouts for McGuffey (3-8).
Losing pitcher Jasmine Demaske had three hits, including a home run, for Jefferson-Morgan (6-6). She surrendered eight hits and three walks with nine strikeouts. Isabelle Bazzoli added a double for J-M.
High school baseball
Washington 8, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — The Prexies shut out the Rockets for a non-section win.
Michael Shallcross and Wayne Sparks-Gatling both drove in two runs for Washington (6-9). Ian Callan had a double, triple and an RBI.
Liam Ankrom tripled for Jefferson-Morgan (6-6).
Beth-Center 9, Waynesburg Central 8 — Chase Malanosky’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Bulldogs to a non-section victory over the Raiders.
Dom Revi went 4-for-4 for Beth-Center (6-9).
Alex VanSickle finished with a single, double and two RBI for Waynesburg (5-11).
Monday, May 9
Mapletown 12, Beth-Center 2 — Macee Cree had three hits, including a triple, and was the winning pitcher as the Lady Maples beat the visiting Lady Bulldogs in a non-section softball game.
Cree also had two RBIs and three runs for Mapletown (9-7) which also got a two-run homer from Krista Wilson and a run-scoring double from Devan Clark.
Gianna Peterson took the loss for Beth-Center (3-9).
Waynesburg Central 10, California 0 — Kylee Goodman was 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs as the Lady Raiders rolled to a five-inning non-section win over the visiting Lady Trojans.
Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley threw a four-hitter and hit a double for Waynesburg (10-4) which also got a double from Ehralyn Eisiminger.
Losing pitcher Kera Urick tripled for California (5-10).
Jefferson-Morgan 4, Fort Cherry 1 — Kayla Larkin pitched the Lady Rockets to a non-section victory over the host Lady Rangers.
Larkin allowed six hits and no walks with three strikeouts for J-M (6-5).
Adryonna Herbst was the losing pitcher for Fort Cherry (4-9).
High school baseball
California 13, Waynesburg Central 8 — Jordan Kearns’s run-scoring single keyed a seven-run rally in the sixth inning as the Trojans defeated the host Raiders in a non-section game.
California (8-6) trailed 6-5 before Kearn’s clutch hit in an inning that included three singles, four hit batters, a walk and an error.
Connor Vig came on in relief to earn the win.
Matt Ankrom doubled, singled twice and had three RBIs for Waynesburg (5-10) which also got three hits from losing pitcher Mason Switalski, two hits and two RBIs from Alex Van Sickle and two hits from Hudson Pincavatch.
Carmichaels 7, Beth-Center 1 — Nick Ricco doubled, singled and scored three runs and Drake Long pitched into the seventh inning to earn the win as the first-place Mikes downed the host Bulldogs in a Section 1-AA game.
Long gave up just two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in going 6 2/3 innings.
Liam Lohr doubled and drove in two runs for Carmichaels (9-1, 11-1) which also got two RBs from Dyaln Rohrer, who recorded the final out on the mound.
Ethan Varesko took the loss for Beth-Center (4-6, 5-9) which had already clinched a playoff berth.
Bentworth 10, Mapletown 0 — Seth Adams was 3-for-3 with a double and Jacob Burt pitched a shutout as the host Bearcats blanked the Maples in a five-inning non-section game.
Colton Brightwell doubled and singled and Zane Woodhouse doubled for Bentworth (8-5) which also got two RBIs apiece from Ayden Bochter and John Scott.
Burt struck out five.
Landan Stevenson was 3-for-3 with a double for Mapletown (3-13) with also got two hits from Joel Menear. Spencer Yeagar was the losing pitcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.